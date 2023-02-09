LEWISBURG — Cecelia Collins led three Bison in double figures with 20 points, and the Bucknell women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 70-49 victory over Navy Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison swept the season series from the Mids and improved to 10-13, 6-6 PL.
Collins has scored double figures in her last 12 games; it was her second 20-point outing of the season. Emma Shaffer (13 points) and Tai Johnson (12) also tallied double figures for Bucknell, which won its season-best fourth consecutive contest.
The Bison outscored Navy (1-22, 1-11 PL) 19-4 in the first quarter, limiting the Mids to 11.1 percent shooting. Navy did draw within seven points in the second quarter, but Bucknell’s advantage remained at least 14 points throughout the second half. The Bison’s largest lead was 22 points in the third quarter.
The Mids were led by Sydne Watts with 15 points.
Bucknell scored 26 of 51 field goals (51.0 percent), while Navy shot 29.7 percent.
“Overall, we are happy with the outcome,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “We had some mojo coming into the game, and we kept it coming out of this game. The key is moving forward to keep our eyes forward. We must keep doing the things that got us the momentum.”
The Bison stampeded out of the gate by grabbing control of the game from the opening tip. Collins’ three-pointer came 29 seconds into the game and set the tone for the entire night. Navy scored one bucket to Bucknell’s 15 points during the opening minutes. The Mids deposited another basket while Grace Sullivan and Collins each scored to end the first quarter with a 19-4 Bucknell lead. The four points were the fewest given up by the Bison this season.
The star of the second quarter witnessed Navy make their only threat of the night by draining back-to-back threes. Coach Woodruff promptly called timeout to counter Navy’s ramming attempt. The Mids cut the lead to 21-15 before the Bison went on a 10-2 run to reestablish control of the game. Emma Theodorsson and Johnson scored the final Bison points of the half for the 39-25 advantage.
The Orange & Blue left nothing to chance to start the third period by opening up with an 8-0 run courtesy of Shaffer, Theodorsson, and Isabella King. The Bison ran its lead to its largest margin of the night (22 points) thanks to contributions by Sullivan and Johnson. The quarter ended with the Bison up 53-31.
The fourth quarter saw Navy rouse the spirit of John Paul Jones and fight back to cut the deficit to 59-45. The Mids had some shots fall as the Bison occasionally scored. But a combination of Johnson, Shaffer, Collins, and King prevented any late heroics by embarking on an 8-0 run to seal the win. By that point, Coach Woodruff cleared the bench allowing Nicole Davis to record her first point of the year via a free throw, and Kaylee Reinbeau scored to finalize it at 70-49 thanks to a Davis assist. For the second time in the season, the Bison reached 70 points.
The Bison hit the road for a brush with Colgate on Feb. 11. The tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.
