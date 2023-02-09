LEWISBURG — Cecelia Collins led three Bison in double figures with 20 points, and the Bucknell women’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 70-49 victory over Navy Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison swept the season series from the Mids and improved to 10-13, 6-6 PL.

Collins has scored double figures in her last 12 games; it was her second 20-point outing of the season. Emma Shaffer (13 points) and Tai Johnson (12) also tallied double figures for Bucknell, which won its season-best fourth consecutive contest.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.