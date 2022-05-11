WILLIAMSPORT – Junior Morgan Wetzel earned her second career All-MAC Freedom accolade, the conference office announced on Tuesday, as she earned honorable mention honors as an outfielder.
Wetzel led the Warriors in nearly all offensive categories for the second straight year, posting a healthy .854 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging), a .465 slugging percentage and a .389 on-base percentage. She also led the team with a .340 batting average (34-of-100), 34 hits, nine runs, a homer, 16 RBI and seven stolen bases. The Central Mountain product was struck out just seven times.
In the outfield, she posted a team-best eight outfield assists and posted a .967 fielding percentage. Wetzel, who also was a Second Team All-MAC Freedom selection in 2021, is hitting .398 (82-of-206), the fourth-best mark in school history, notching 36 runs, 20 doubles (eighth in school history), two triples, six homers (seventh in school history) and 47 RBI.
Wetzel is the first Warrior outfielder to earn two all-conference honors in a career since Ashley Schoenstadt earned back-to-back honorable mention plaudits in 2016-17. She is the fifth Warrior outfielder in program history to earn two all-conference honors in a career.
Pallares, Stoppard earn Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars honors
WILLIAMSPORT - Two members of the Lycoming College cross country team have earned Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars honors from Diverse Issues in Higher Education as senior Diego Pallares was named to the second team and junior Laurel Stoppard was named to the third team.
The Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars program, created by Diverse in 1992, was named after the three-time Grand Slam winner to honor student-athletes of color for outstanding contributions on and off the field. Student-athlete nominees must be non-freshmen with a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be active on campus and in the community.
Pallares earned the award for a second time, as he was named to the third team in 2021. Pallares ran in all eight events this season, running a season-best 34.05.2 at the DeSales Invitational on Oct. 10, 2021.
Stoppard, the first member of the women’s cross country team to earn honors, competed in six events for the Warriors, running a season-best 33.12.4 at the DeSales Invitational.
The Warriors have had 17 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars since 2012 with six of those honorees coming from the cross country teams.
Lycoming's Maguire named Rookie of the Year, four Warriors honored on all-conference women's lacrosse team
WILLIAMSPORT – First-year Katie Maguire earned MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year honors to highlight a group of four Lycoming College women’s lacrosse team members that earned all-conference honors, the conference office announced on Monday.
Maguire also earned a spot on the All-MAC Freedom Second Team along with teammates senior attack Ericka Boyer and junior midfielder Tess Arnold. Junior Madison Wineburg earned a spot on the honorable mention portion of the team for Lycoming (10-9, 4-4 MAC Freedom).
The four selections to the all-conference team are the most for the Warrior women since 2016, when the team had a first-team selection, second-team selection and two honorable mentions.
Maguire finished seventh in the MAC Freedom in points per game (3.39) and fifth in goals (3.22) during her rookie season. The midfielder also added 2.28 ground balls and 1.17 caused turnovers per game, both winin the conference’s top 15, plus she was seventh with 3.94 draw controls per game. Maguire had at least one goal in the first 17 games of her season, including notching a season-best eight in a 19-14 win over Manhattanville. Maguire was also the team’s top threat in free-position situations, finishing sixth in the league with 1.67 per game.
Boyer, who finished her career with 99 points in 41 career games, led the Warriors’ attack, passing the team with 25 assists, finishing sixth in the league in the category. Arnold was another versatile part of both the Warriors offensively and defensively. She posted 46 points, scoring 24 times and assisting 22 goals to finish 10th in the conference in the category. She also was sixth in the league with 2.89 ground balls per game, eighth with 1.42 caused turnovers and 15th with 2.95 draw controls.
MLB Draft League announces sudden death extra inning format
WILLIAMSPORT - The MLB Draft League announced new and enhanced on-field rules for the 2022 season as part of its commitment to long-term player and pitcher safety. The updates include the addition of a championship game and a “sudden death” extra-innings format.
The full agenda of on-field modifications in place for the 2022 season are as follows.
A “sudden death” format will replace traditional extra innings in 2022 as part of the MLB Draft League’s emphasis on pitcher health and arm safety. Before the game, the home team manager will decide to play either offense or defense in the event of an extra-inning game. If the game is tied at the end of regulation, the teams will play an additional half-inning to determine a winner. The inning will begin with a runner – the third out from the previous inning – on first base and the scheduled hitter at the plate. The team starting the additional half-inning on offense will have three outs to score a run and win the game. If they fail to score a run, the winner is the team that began the half-inning on defense. All statistics during sudden death count.
The MLB Draft League’s first- and second-half champions will meet in a winner-take-all MLB Draft League Championship Game on Sept. 6, hosted by the first-half winner. If the same team wins both halves, then the second-place finisher of the season’s second half will qualify for the Championship Game.
Free substitutions will be allowed at each manager’s discretion to provide playing opportunities for more players.
All Tuesday games during the first half of the season (June 2 - July 16) will be seven innings, excluding home openers. All Tuesday games during the season’s second half (July 22 - Sept. 6) will be nine innings.
Bloomsburg softball team earns No. 3 Seed in Atlantic Region
BLOOMSBURG — Following a strong outing at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament over the weekend, the Bloomsburg University softball team will be heading to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Region after receiving an at-large bid during the Division II Softball Selection Show on Monday morning.
Bloomsburg (28-18, 10-6 PSAC East) is slated to take on No. 6 seed Shippensburg (31-18, 11-5 PSAC East) on Thursday at 12:00 PM. The game will be played at Shippensburg, which is the hosting team this weekend.
The contest will mark the fourth matchup between the Huskies and Raiders this season, and Bloomsburg will be looking for the same result it had in its last outing against Shippensburg. In a thrilling elimination game during the PSAC Tournament, the Huskies defeated the Raiders 8-7 by way of a walk-off walk in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the regular season, the two teams split a doubleheader at Jan M. Hutchinson Field in Bloomsburg.
Joining Bloomsburg and Shippensburg in their four-team regional tournament pod will be No. 2 seed Seton Hill and No. 7 seed Claflin. In the Atlantic Region's other four-team pod will be No. 1 seed and hosting team Kutztown, No. 4 seed Mercyhurst, No. 5 seed West Virginia Wesleyan, and No. 8 seed Fairmont State. The winners of both pods will meet for a best-of-three series in the Super Regional.
