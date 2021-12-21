Boys basketball
Hughesville 59
Warrior Run 25
TURBOTVILLE – A big second half by the Spartans propelled them past the Defenders in the Heartland-II matchup Monday.
Nick Trevouledes led Hughesville with 12 points, while Nathan Axtman tallied 11 points to lead Warrior Run (1-4, 0-3 HAC-II), which next plays at Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hughesville 20 12 18 9 – 59 Warrior Run 13 4 8 0 – 25
Josh Heiney 2 2-4 7; Nick Trevouledes 5 1-3 12; Luke Kaiser 0 0-0 0; Dylan Bieber 3 2-2 9; Carter Cowburn 5 0-1 10; Shea McCusker 0 0-0 0; Ethan Woolcock 0 0-2 0; Landon King 3 0-0 6; Chase Michael 1 0-0 2; Jeff Fenstermacher 2 2-2 7; Brody Snyder 0 1-2 1; Logan Kiess 0 0-0 0; Cam Fetterman 2 1-1 5.
Totals:
23 9-17 59.
3-point goals:
Heiney, Trevouledes, Bieber, Fenstermacher.
Warrior Run (1-4) 25
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 4 0-4 8; Nathan Axtman 4 0-0 11; Cooper Wilkins 0 0-0 0; Cody Goodspeed 0 0-0 0; Mason Sheesley 0 0-0 0; Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4; Cain Walters 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
11 0-4 25.
3-point goals:
Axtman 3.
JV score:
Hughesville, 59-20. High scorer: WR, Beachel, 6.
Girls basketball
Central Mountain 34
Lewisburg 23
MILL HALL – The Green Dragons were held to just seven points in the first half as the Wildcats took the Heartland-I victory.
Sophie Kilbride scored eight points and had seven rebounds and seven steals, plus Keeley Baker also had seven rebounds for Lewisburg (0-4, 0-2 HAC-I), which will host Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Mountain 34, Lewisburg 23At Central Mountain
Lewisburg 4 3 8 8 – 23 Cen. Mtn. 11 4 11 8 — 34
Lewisburg (0-4) 23
Maddie Materne 0 1-4 1; Sidney Bolinsky 0 3-4 3; Maddie Still 2 3-6 7; Caroline Blakeslee 0 0-0 0; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 3 2-2 8; Erin Lowthert 0 0-0 0; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 1 0-0 2; Gracie Murphy 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
7 9-16 23.
3-point goals:
None.
Central Mountain (3-2) 34
Marisa Wheeler 0 0-0 0; Mia Kopysciansky 4 5-11 15; Danica Kelly 0 0-0 0; Tara Mader 3 0-2 7; Taylor Doyle 0 0-0 0; Kiahna Jones 3 2-2 8; Ava Doyle 0 0-0 0; Reese Doyle 2 0-0 4; Keely Rohrbach 0 0-0 0; Ashle Andrews 0 0-0 0; McKenzie Bubb 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
12 7-015 34.
3-point goals:
Kopysciansky 2, Mader.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 29-19. High scorer: Lewisburg, Lowthert, 10.
Bucktail 44
Meadowbrook Chr. 23
MILTON – The Bucks outscored the Lions 22-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the nonleague victory. Madi McNeal led Meadowbrook (2-4) with 13 points.
Bucktail 44, Meadowbrook Chr. 23At Meadowbrook Christian School
Bucktail 7 12 3 22 – 44 Meadowbrook 6 8 7 2 — 23
Bucktail (3-0) 44
Julie Green 1 2-5 4; Emma Poorman 0 1-4 1; Raileigh Isaacs 5 1-2 11; Nicole Embick 0 0-0 0; Kayla Probert 1 0-0 2; Lily Francis 0 0-0 0; Bella English 1 0-0 2; Makenzie Wagner 7 4-5 20; Alexis Lowery 0 0-0 0; Dexlyn Halpate 0 0-0 0; Mattisyn Mason 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
17 8-16 44.
3-point goals:
Wagner 2.
Meadowbrook (2-4) 23
Kailey Devlin 2 2-2 6; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 0 0-0 0; Madi McNeal 3 5-6 13; Ellie Sweigard 1 0-0 2; Cassidy Miller 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Olivia Reed 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
7 7-8 23.
3-point goals: McNeal 2.
