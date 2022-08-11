WILLIAMSPORT — Cristian Lopez earned his fourth save of the season as the Crosscutters ran their winning streak to five-straight, topping the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Lopez worked the top of the ninth, working around a pair of Scrappers hits, striking out one, to earn his team-leading fourth save.

