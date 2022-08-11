WILLIAMSPORT — Cristian Lopez earned his fourth save of the season as the Crosscutters ran their winning streak to five-straight, topping the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Lopez worked the top of the ninth, working around a pair of Scrappers hits, striking out one, to earn his team-leading fourth save.
Starter Blair Frederick earned his second win of the season, but wasn’t as sharp as he usually is, walking six batters and allowing three hits. Frederick allowed one run, earned, through five innings.
Left fielder Taylor Jackson picked up and RBI, his third of the series, finishing the night 1-for-5. Shortstop Daniel Harris IV also collected an RBI in the win, finishing the night 2-for-4.
The win is the fifth-straight for the Cutters, matching their longest win streak of the season. It was also the 22nd win at home for the Cutters this season, sitting at 22-8 at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Cutters pitching picked up their 500th strikeout of the season, becoming the first team in the league to pass the mark.
Williamsport continues its three-game set against Mahoning Valley at 6:35 p.m. today.
