MILTON — The main goals this season for Montandon Legion Post 841 manager Mark Artley aren’t about wins or losses, it’s about improvement — both as a player and as a person for each team member.
With a squad featuring a mix of experience and youth, along with some players not hailing from the Milton area, Artley just wants his team to come together by the time the season is over.
“The goal for this year is to bring the kids who haven’t played together before, and by the end of the year get them to play together as a team. Legion baseball is all about playing baseball the right way and spending time with friends. This might be the last time half of my team ever plays together after playing 10 plus years together. So, it is getting them to cherish these moments and create memories that will last forever,” said Artley, whose team has started off the season slow with three straight losses.
“My main goal as their coach this season is when they are done, did they learn something new? When they leave the field after the last game, did they learn something that will help them in the future? Either on the baseball field, or in life. I am trying to help them grow as both baseball players, and as young men. If each player can say they learned something from this season, then the season was a success.”
Beginning with the team’s most experienced players, Artley has a trio of 19-year-olds on the squad: John Hoffman, Austin Gainer and Josh King.
Hoffman is a third baseman, while Gainer and King are outfielders.
“Those three are also great team players. They bring great maturity and leadership to our team,” said Artley. “Even when they aren’t on the field, their presence in the dugout helps keep our younger guys relaxed and ready to play.”
Of course, Artley expects a number of players from Milton’s high school team to play big roles for Montandon this season.
They include pitcher/outfielder Luke Goodwin, shortstop Logan Shrawder, outfielder Isaiah Day, and catcher/infielder Aidan Keiser. Shrawder, Keiser and Day all wrapped up their senior years for Milton, while Goodwin is a rising senior for the Black Panthers.
“I had the opportunity to help with Milton’s high school team this year, so I have been working with them all year. I look to continue the progress that was made through the high school season and have a great legion season,” said Artley.
“All those (aforementioned) players will be key to our team’s success this year. Our biggest strength is how we never give up. No matter what happens throughout the game, our guys always respond and will fight to the end. We have a team where we feed off of each other. All it takes is for one guy to step up and get a big hit and the rest will follow.”
However, three of the team’s experienced players come over from Lewisburg, which won’t have a team this year due to a lack of players.
Those players are Derek Asche, Cohen Hoover and Max Pfirman. In addition, Dominick Springer from Watsontown is also a member of Montandon’s team. The latter didn’t play high school ball this spring.
“Derek and Cohen are able to bring some depth to both our pitching staff and our lineup. I am looking for them to do big things for us,” said Artley. “It might take some time for them to really get comfortable with being around a new coaching staff and new teammates, but they both will play a key role in our success.”
Among some of the younger players on Montandon’s squad, rising junior Brayden Gower comes with some expectations of his own.
“By the end of the high school season Gower was one of our main pitchers in the rotation and he hit in the four spot,” said Artley. “I look for him to be one of the main pitchers for us in Legion and be a middle of the order bat.”
Joining Gower in the pitching rotation for Montandon are Shrawder and Goodwin.
Although pitching may not be a strength for Post 841 this year, the size of its roster and the ability of its players to compete at multiple positions are definite keys for the team.
“Our strength is how many players we have and how many of them play multiple positions. Weakness will be pitching. When travel baseball starts, a lot of my pitchers won’t be able to throw. This will give a lot of opportunities to the younger pitcher to step up,” said Artley.
“Goodwin, Gower and Shrawder will be our three main starters for the season. Luke will be limited after the first 2 weeks with travel baseball. The other two will carry a big load on the mound for us this summer. Logan going into his senior season and Brayden going into his junior season will play a big role for the high school team next year as well. Getting them the opportunities to continue to grow and be successful will be the key for them.”
Another big key for Montandon is for its players to get comfortable with each other.
“Once this team is comfortable and plays together, we will be fine. We have a lot of talented kids, and once they believe in each other and themselves, they can go far together,” said Artley.
Montandon Post 841
Manager: Mark Artley, 2nd season.
Coaches: Steve Russell, Ethan Russell and Steve Shrawder.
Home field: Veterans Memorial Park.
Roster: Aidan Keiser, Austin Gainer, Blaik Hadcock, Brayden Gower, Cohen Hoover, Derek Asche, Dominick Springer, Dominic Lytle, Eli Russell, Ethan Rhodes, Gehrig Baker, Isaiah Day, John Hoffman, Josh King, Logan Shrawder, Louis Williams, Luke Goodwin, Max Pfirman.
