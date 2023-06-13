MILTON — The main goals this season for Montandon Legion Post 841 manager Mark Artley aren’t about wins or losses, it’s about improvement — both as a player and as a person for each team member.

With a squad featuring a mix of experience and youth, along with some players not hailing from the Milton area, Artley just wants his team to come together by the time the season is over.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.