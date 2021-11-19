HERSHEY - Like two prize fighters going a full 12 rounds, Lewisburg and Quaker Valley jabbed and parried for 80 minutes, and then some, just trying to get the upper hand in Friday's PIAA Class 2A championship game.
The Green Dragons and the Quakers, however, needed more than the regulated amount of time to decide the outcome of their contest, so they made an afternoon out of it.
Following two, 20-minute overtime periods the championship scrap went into a shootout, and with a 5-4 advantage in made kicks Quaker Valley prevailed over Lewisburg, 1-0, at cold and blustery day at HersheyPark Stadium.
The loss ended the quest for back-to-back state championships for Lewisburg, which finished 21-2-1 on the season and saw the Green Dragons capture Heartland Athletic Conference-I and District 4 championships.
"Deciding a game on penalty kicks with two good teams, it is very difficult," said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. "I don't know a better way (to decide it). You could tell in the last five minutes both teams were really, really tired.
"It's definitely a tough way to end the season," added Lewisburg's coach.
And when penalty kicks were needed following 120 minutes of action, the Green Dragons got the honor to go first.
First up for Lewisburg was Nick Passaniti, who fired his shot into the top-right corner of the net. Quaker Valley (23-2) kept it even as Rowan Kriebel was true with his kick into the lower-right corner.
Made kicks by Philip Permyashkin (lower-right) and Ryan Edwards (lower-left) kept the shootout knotted up, but on kick No. 3 for the Green Dragons Simon Stumbris' shot was a tad high and it went over the net.
That left the door open for the Quakers, who would go ahead 3-2 on a made kick by Keller Chamovitz into the lower-left corner. Dragons keeper Tony Burns got a hand on the ball, but he wasn't able to keep it out of the net.
Lewisburg's Rudy Kristjanson-Gural and Carter Hoover both followed with successful kicks, but moments later Nick Allan sealed the deal for Quaker Valley with a low, hard shot to the right.
Burns, who came up big in the semifinals by stopping a PK against Midd-West, guessed wrong on the final kick and dove towards the left post.
"You know, a lot of my teammates are down about it and crying. That emotion will come to me definitely, but right now I'm just trying to enjoy (this moment)," said Burns. "Not many people are here twice in their career, or even once in their career, and just being able to know when my last game is - I'm very grateful for it, and I'm grateful to be able to have a team to spend that with."
And the one missed shot and the inability to correct it, that's just the way it goes sometimes according to Kettlewell.
"I mean, it was a flip of a coin type of thing. I wish that wasn't the way they ended it, but that's how we got here," said Lewisburg's coach. "I don't take anything away from Quaker Valley, or from them being champions.
The game wound its way to penalty kicks following a first half dominated by Quaker Valley, and the wind, which hampered everything that Lewisburg tried to execute on offense.
The Green Dragons toughed it out and decided to play into the wind in the first half.
"The wind was really strong in the first half, and we elected to go against the wind - just because if we could withstand that, it would be easier if we were down to come back with the wind," said Kettlewell. "The wind was definitely a factor in the game. It made a lot of hard decisions on how we played, but we were able to regain a little momentum in the second half."
Lewisburg had five good looks at the goal in the second half, and just one in overtime, but that was it as Quaker Valley did a great job limiting the Green Dragons' opportunities.
"Obviously, I'm disappointed in the result, but I'm super proud of the guys. Last year with a lot of seniors leaving, a lot of people kind of looked over us and didn't see us as a (contender)," said Lewisburg senior midfielder Carter Hoover. "So, to give Quaker Valley a game, I'm just very, very proud."
There's no question Kettlewell was also very proud of his players just to get back to this point, but he wished the game could've been played without the windy conditions.
"The wind definitely affected this game. I'd like to see both of these teams on a nice day where the wind isn't a factor, and it would be a great game," said Lewisburg's coach, who also had to say goodbye to a hard-working group of seniors that have meant a lot to the program.
"I love this group of seniors. Talking about them makes me choke up. This group means a lot to me - on and off the field," said Kettlewell. "As a teacher at Lewisburg as well, I get to see them in multiple scenarios and stuff, and I just really, really love this group and they will be missed."
PIAA Class 2A Championship
at HersheyPark Stadium
Quaker Valley 1, Lewisburg 0 (OT)
(Quaker Valley 5-4 on PKs)
Lewisburg kicks: Nick Passaniti, good; Philip Permyashkin, good; Simon Stumbris, missed; Rudy Kirstjanson-Gural, good; Carter Hoover, good.
Quaker Valley kicks: Rowan Kriebel, good; Ryan Edwards, good; Keller Chamovitz, good; Will Dunda, good; Nick Allan, good.
Shots on goal: Quaker Valley, 12-6; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 8-3; Saves: Quaker Valley (Zach Buhr), 6; Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 11.
