National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 29 19 .604 — Philadelphia 29 19 .604 — Boston 25 24 .510 4½ Toronto 23 23 .500 5 New York 23 26 .469 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 31 17 .646 — Charlotte 27 22 .551 4½ Washington 23 25 .479 8 Atlanta 22 25 .468 8½ Orlando 9 40 .184 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 30 17 .638 — Cleveland 30 19 .612 1 Milwaukee 30 20 .600 1½ Indiana 17 32 .347 14 Detroit 11 36 .234 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 33 17 .660 — Dallas 28 21 .571 4½ New Orleans 18 29 .383 13½ San Antonio 18 31 .367 14½ Houston 14 34 .292 18
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 30 19 .612 — Denver 26 21 .553 3 Minnesota 24 24 .500 5½ Portland 20 28 .417 9½ Oklahoma City 14 33 .298 15
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 38 9 .809 — Golden State 36 13 .735 3 L.A. Clippers 25 25 .500 14½ L.A. Lakers 24 25 .490 15 Sacramento 18 32 .360 21½
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 105, L.A. Lakers 87 Golden State 124, Minnesota 115
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m. Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m. New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m. Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 1 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m. Dallas at Orlando, 7 p.m. Denver at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m. Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 44 30 9 5 65 179 126 Tampa Bay 44 29 10 5 63 152 125 Toronto 39 26 10 3 55 133 103 Boston 40 24 13 3 51 125 111 Detroit 43 18 19 6 42 118 147 Buffalo 42 13 22 7 33 111 147 Ottawa 37 13 20 4 30 105 128 Montreal 42 8 27 7 23 94 159
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 40 29 9 2 60 143 96 Pittsburgh 43 27 10 6 60 146 113 N.Y. Rangers 44 28 12 4 60 135 115 Washington 44 23 12 9 55 140 122 Columbus 41 19 21 1 39 126 148 N.Y. Islanders 36 15 15 6 36 86 97 New Jersey 42 15 22 5 35 120 148 Philadelphia 43 13 22 8 34 106 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 41 30 8 3 63 171 121 Nashville 45 27 14 4 58 140 123 St. Louis 43 26 12 5 57 152 117 Minnesota 38 25 10 3 53 149 115 Dallas 40 22 16 2 46 120 121 Winnipeg 40 17 16 7 41 115 124 Chicago 43 16 20 7 39 107 142 Arizona 41 10 27 4 24 92 158
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 44 25 16 3 53 150 133 Anaheim 46 22 16 8 52 138 134 Los Angeles 44 22 16 6 50 124 120 Calgary 39 20 13 6 46 127 99 San Jose 43 22 19 2 46 119 132 Edmonton 39 21 16 2 44 128 130 Vancouver 43 19 19 5 43 110 120 Seattle 43 14 25 4 32 114 153 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Florida 4, Vegas 1 Seattle 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT Anaheim 5, Montreal 4 Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 2 Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3 Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, SO Vancouver 5, Winnipeg 1 St. Louis 5, Calgary 1 Edmonton 3, Nashville 2, SO
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Anaheim at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m. Winnipeg at St. Louis, 3 p.m. San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m. Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m. Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m. San Jose at Carolina, 5 p.m. Boston at Dallas, 7 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m. Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Bryant 76, Merrimack 67 CCSU 65, LIU 62 Dickinson 54, McDaniel 51 Eastern Nazarene 93, New England Coll. 80 Haverford 71, Washington College (Md.) 61 Johns Hopkins 67, Gettysburg 57 Middle Tennessee 81, Marshall 79 Mitchell 119, Lesley 91 Mount St. Mary’s 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 56 Muhlenberg 76, Swarthmore 60 Old Westbury 84, SUNY Maritime 78 Robert Morris 77, Milwaukee 53 St. Francis (NY) 71, Sacred Heart 66 Ursinus 97, Franklin & Marshall 77 Virginia St. 70, Bowie St. 67 Wagner 69, St. Francis (Pa.) 54 Wentworth 74, Curry 54
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 61, Arkansas St. 54 Bellarmine 72, Stetson 47 Belmont 75, Austin Peay 67 Christian Brothers 54, Auburn-Montgomery 47 Coastal Carolina 65, UALR 49 Drexel 88, James Madison 82 E. Illinois 58, UT Martin 53 Elizabeth City St. 78, Virginia Union 77, OT Elon 61, William & Mary 54 Fayetteville St. 71, Claflin 67 Florida Gulf Coast 77, E. Kentucky 73 Gardner-Webb 61, UNC-Asheville 55 Georgia Southern 50, Louisiana-Monroe 45 Georgia St. 68, Louisiana-Lafayette 64 Hofstra 76, Coll. of Charleston 73 Jacksonville 66, Lipscomb 59 Jacksonville St. 70, Kennesaw St. 64 Liberty 72, North Alabama 53 Livingstone 69, St. Augustines 54 Louisiana Tech 80, Rice 63 Maryville (Tenn.) 95, Covenant 63 Memphis 71, East Carolina 54 Murray St. 80, Tennessee Tech 75 Nicholls 81, McNeese St. 71 North Florida 93, Cent. Arkansas 74 North Texas 63, Southern Miss. 54 Northwestern St. 79, Incarnate Word 70 Randolph Macon 83, Hampden-Sydney 63 South Alabama 82, Troy 63 Texas A&M-CC 86, SE Louisiana 71 Texas-Dallas 80, Belhaven 70 UAB 68, W. Kentucky 65 UNC-Wilmington 67, Northeastern 62 Union (Tenn.) 88, West Alabama 80
MIDWEST
Ball St. 74, N. Illinois 67 Lewis 83, Ill.-Springfield 63 Lindenwood (Mo.) 73, Southwest Baptist 72 McKendree 72, William Jewell 59 McPherson 71, Friends Falcons 62 Morehead St. 74, SE Missouri 73, OT N. Dakota St. 74, South Dakota 62, OT NW Missouri St. 96, Lincoln (Mo.) 63 Northeastern St. 60, Pittsburg St. 54 Ohio St. 75, Minnesota 64 Oral Roberts 100, Omaha 88 Purdue 83, Iowa 73 Quincy 86, Indianapolis 84, 2OT Rockhurst 68, Missouri-St. Louis 67 S. Dakota St. 96, North Dakota 61 S. Indiana 80, Truman St. 66 Tennessee St. 75, SIU-Edwardsville 70 Tiffin 105, Salem Tigers 93 Wisconsin 73, Nebraska 65 Youngstown St. 63, Green Bay 50
SOUTHWEST
Dallas Baptist 89, Cameron 53 East Central 77, Arkansas Tech 69 LeTourneau 81, E. Texas Baptist 75 Lubbock Christian 85, Angelo St. 79, 2OT Mary Hardin-Baylor 82, Hardin-Simmons 76 McMurry 114, Concordia-Austin 111, OT Midwestern St. 100, West Texas A&M 90, OT NW Oklahoma 74, Ark.-Monticello 61 New Orleans 77, Houston Baptist 66 Oklahoma Baptist 60, Ouachita Baptist 57 Oklahoma Christian 84, Ark.-Fort Smith 83, OT Ozarks 85, Sul Ross St. 83, OT SE Oklahoma 115, Harding 58 SW Oklahoma 70, S. Arkansas 67 St Edwards 111, W. New Mexico 108, 3OT Texas A&M Commerce 77, Texas A&M Kingsville 56 Texas A&M International 70, Texas-Tyler 66, OT Texas-Arlington 70, Texas St. 58 Texas-Permian Basin 73, E. New Mexico 69 UTEP 70, FAU 68 UTSA 73, FIU 66
FAR WEST
Alaska-Anchorage 68, Montana St.-Billings 61 Azusa Pacific 98, Hawaii Pacific 53 Biola 71, Academy of Art 69, OT CS Dominguez Hills 68, Cal Poly-Pomona 59 CS San Bernardino 98, Cal St.-East Bay 70 CS San Marcos 75, San Francisco St. 68 CS Stanislaus 70, Sonoma St. 59 CSU-Chico 66, Humboldt St. 58 Cal Poly 59, UC San Diego 55 Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Davis 58 Cal State-LA 85, CS Monterey Bay 77 Cent. Washington 92, Simon Fraser 65 Concordia (Cal.) 70, Chaminade 62 Gonzaga 89, Loyola Marymount 55 Long Beach St. 68, UC Riverside 62 Montana 81, Idaho 62 Montana St. 69, E. Washington 65 Point Loma 91, Hawaii Hilo 78 Portland 64, Pacific 56 S. Utah 85, Portland St. 82, OT Sacramento St. 61, Idaho St. 60 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 72, San Francisco 70 San Diego 64, Pepperdine 56 Santa Clara 77, BYU 76 Seattle Pacific 74, Alaska 72, OT St. Martin’s 75, W. Oregon 52 Stanford 64, Southern Cal 61 UC Irvine 57, CS Bakersfield 52 UCLA 81, California 57 UMKC 72, Denver 61 Utah Valley St. 101, Chicago St. 87 W. Washington 83, NW Nazarene 81 Washington 60, Colorado 58 Weber St. 85, N. Colorado 76
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Fairfield 59, Marist 39 Fairleigh Dickinson 64, Mount St. Mary’s 56 LIU Brooklyn 74, CCSU 67 Manhattan 71, Iona 69 Maryland 72, Rutgers 55 Merrimack 92, Bryant 55 Michigan St. 79, Penn St. 58 Monmouth (NJ) 63, Rider 53 Niagara 82, Siena 69 Quinnipiac 62, Canisius 53 St. Francis (NY) 63, Sacred Heart 37 Wagner 63, St. Francis (Pa.) 39
SOUTH
Auburn 71, Tennessee 61 Austin Peay 70, Belmont 66 Cent. Arkansas 56, North Florida 53 E. Illinois 81, UT Martin 77 FAU 54, UTEP 52 FIU 81, UTSA 53 Florida Gulf Coast 92, E. Kentucky 70 Furman 68, ETSU 54 Georgia St. 72, South Alabama 66, OT Georgia Tech 68, Boston College 49 Incarnate Word 52, Northwestern St. 45 Jacksonville 58, Lipscomb 51 Jacksonville St. 71, Kennesaw St. 68 Liberty 75, North Alabama 63 Louisville 75, Florida St. 62 McNeese St. 73, Nicholls 65 Miami 66, Wake Forest 59 Middle Tennessee 80, Marshall 41 Mississippi St. 77, Missouri 62 N. Kentucky 61, Milwaukee 53 NC A&T 88, Radford 47 North Carolina 78, Duke 62 Pittsburgh 78, Clemson 73, OT SE Louisiana 48, Texas A&M-CC 43 South Carolina 69, Mississippi 40 Stetson 64, Bellarmine 53 Troy 78, Georgia Southern 72 UAB 86, W. Kentucky 70 Vanderbilt 65, Kentucky 57 Virginia Tech 71, Virginia 42 Wofford 76, Chattanooga 53
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 54, Ill. Chicago 45 Drake 80, Bradley 56 Green Bay 73, Wright St. 51 IUPUI 74, Fort Wayne 55 Michigan 77, Ohio St. 58 Missouri St. 82, Evansville 35 N. Iowa 74, Illinois St. 67 Nebraska 77, Wisconsin 44 Notre Dame 83, Syracuse 62 Purdue 80, Minnesota 66 S. Dakota St. 75, North Dakota 49 SE Missouri 60, Morehead St. 53 SIU-Edwardsville 79, Tennessee St. 72 South Dakota 78, N. Dakota St. 59 UMKC 72, Denver 54
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 88, Texas Rio Grande Valley 69 Arkansas 90, LSU 76 Houston Baptist 58, New Orleans 49 Lamar 53, Tarleton St. 45 North Texas 72, Southern Miss. 66 Oral Roberts 64, Omaha 55 Rice 72, Louisiana Tech 64 Sam Houston St. 73, Cal Baptist 65 Stephen F. Austin 76, Seattle 57 Texas St. 69, UALR 65, 3OT Texas-Arlington 90, Arkansas St. 87
FAR WEST
Air Force 59, San Diego St. 46 BYU 76, Santa Clara 44 Cal St.-Fullerton 69, UC Davis 65 Colorado St. 66, Nevada 55 Gonzaga 66, Pepperdine 54 Long Beach St. 56, UC Riverside 46 Loyola Marymount 66, Pacific 56 Montana St. 65, E. Washington 55 N. Colorado 65, Weber St. 55 Portland 68, San Diego 55 S. Utah 64, Portland St. 63 Sacramento St. 73, Idaho St. 57 San Francisco 70, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56 UC Irvine 81, CS Bakersfield 73 UC San Diego 69, Cal Poly 58 UC Santa Barbara 65, Hawaii 51 UNLV 85, New Mexico 79 Utah St. 63, San Jose St. 61 Utah Valley St. 82, Chicago St. 62
College hockey
EAST
American International 3, Holy Cross 1
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Fred Ocasio manager, Cesar Galvez bench coach, Dave Burba and Helmis Rodriguez pitching coaches and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of the Arizona Complex League; Mauricio Gonzalez and Eugenio Jose managers, Sam Deduno pitching coach, Florentino Nuñez and Felix Rosario hitting coaches for the Dominican Summer League. MIAMI MARLINS — Named Roman Ocumarez director of international scouting, Chris Pelekoudas professional scouting crosschecker, Joe Lisewski special assignment scout, Ryan Cisterna, Hunter Jarmon, Brad Tyler and Eric Wordkemper area scouts.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Dylan Peiffer. Frontier League LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Joseph Sgambelluri. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Zach Schneider and LHP Danny Wirchansky to contact extensions. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Steve Barmakian.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Charlotte F P.J. Washington and Toronto F Justin Champagnie for their roles in an on-court altercation in a Jan. 25 game. LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Stanley Johnson to a rest-of-the-season contract. Women’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach. FOOTBALL National Football League CHICAGO BEARS — Named Matt Eberflus head coach. DENVER BRONCOS — Named Nathaniel Hackett head coach. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Jack Heflin to a reserve/future contract. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR DeVonte Dedmon to a reserve/future contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed G Drew Desjarlais to a reserve/future contract. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to a reserve/future contract. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced QB Ben Roethlisberger is retiring. Signed OLB John Simon to a reserve/future contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Brendan Guhle to San Diego (AHL) on loan. ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cam Dineen from Tucson (AHL) loan. BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris and G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford (AHL) to the taxi squad. Promoted G Collin Delia from the taxi squad to the active roster. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Dylan Sikura from Colorado (AHL) loan to the active roster. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to the taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Kyle Rau from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Placed D Sami Niku on the taxi squad after clearing waivers. Reassigned C Lukas Vejdemo to the active roster from the taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RWs Jonny Brodzinski and Lauri Pajuniemi, LW Tim Gettinger, Ds Zac Jones, Tarmo Reunanen and Nils Lundkvist from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL) loan. Agreed to terms with D Nick Holden on a contract extension. Promoted D Lassi Thomson and C Clark Bishop to the active roster from the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Isaac Ratcliffe to the active roster from the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Odeen Tufto to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL). Recalled D Darren Raddysh and LW Cole Koepke from Syracuse to the taxi squad. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reinstated RW Conor Garland, Gs Jaroslav Halak and Thatcher Demko from the reserve/COVID-19 protocol. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Joe Snively from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad and C Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey from the taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Leon Gawanke from the taxi squad to the active roster.
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned F Spencer Asuchak to Allen (ECHL) on loan. CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Daniel Brickley from Norfolk (ECHL). Reassigned F Chase Lang to Norfolk. HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned G Francois Brassard to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan. ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned F Nikita Pavlychev to Greenville (ECHL). MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned G Evan Cormier to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan. ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned RW Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL) from loan. SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D David Drake to a professional tryout contract (PTO). UTICA COMETS — Released G Brandon Kasel from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and reassigned him to Adirondack (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville F Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season for a racial gesture in a game against South Carolina. Suspended Indy F Riley McKay for two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 26 game against Iowa. Suspended Wheeling D Adam Smith for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in Jan. 26 against Cincinnati. ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired D Guillaume Lepine and D Paul Meyer form a trade with Norfolk. ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed D Ben Owen on the reserve list and Fs Gavin Gould (Jan. 23) and Chad Butcher (Jan. 27) on injured reserve. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired F Aaron Ryback from trade with Cincinnati. MAINE MARINERS — Signed D Jonathan Harty to the active roster. Place D Josh Couturier on the reserve list. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired F Maurizio Colella from trade with South Carolina. Placed D Tristan Pomerleau on the reserve list and D Brennan Kapcheck on injured reserve effective Jan. 24. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed G Bailey Brkin off waivers. Acquired G Craig Levasseur from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Placed F Canon Pieper on the reserve list. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Claimed F Devon Paliani off waivers from Worcester. Released F Tony Calderone. TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Francis Meilleur from the reserve list. Placed D Dylan Labbe on the reserve list.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Acquired D Brad Smith in exchange for 2022 general allocation money (GAM). Signed F Taxiarchis Fountas from SK Rapid Vienna to a pre-contract through June 30, 2025, as a designated player. FC CINCINNATI — Released D Ronald Matarrita (Costa Rica) and Alvas Powell (Jamaica)to represent their countries in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifications. ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed to terms with F Ercan Kara from Rapid Vienna of the Austrian to a three-year contract and will be a designated player pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certification (ITC). PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Mikael Uhre from Brondby IF to a three-year contract as a designated player pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certification (ITC).
United Soccer League
USL — Announced Oly Town FC to join USL League Two for the 2022 season and North Carolina Courage U23 will join USL W League for the 2022 season. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a 2023 third round draft selection and general allocation money (GAM) for the rights to D Ali Riley from Angel City FC. Signed F Julie Doyle to a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
CAMPBELL — Named Patrick Miller football safeties coach. EAST CAROLINA — Named Justin Anderson director of player personnel and recruiting. FORDHAM — Named Mark Powell football defensive coordinator. SIENA — Named Isabelle DeChiaro volunteer assistant coach for softball.
Tennis
Friday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) — Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Rafael Nadal (6), Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Championship
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Kristina Mladenovic (5), France, def. Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
