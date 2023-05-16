UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football’s contest against Iowa on Sept. 23 in Beaver Stadium will kick off at 8 p.m. on CBS, it was announced on Monday.

In addition, Penn State Athletics has announced game day themes for the 2023 football season. The nationally recognized Penn State White Out is scheduled for the contest against the Hawkeyes, while the Penn State Helmet Stripe game will take place on Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia and the Penn State Stripe Out will happen on Nov. 11 against Michigan.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

