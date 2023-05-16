UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football’s contest against Iowa on Sept. 23 in Beaver Stadium will kick off at 8 p.m. on CBS, it was announced on Monday.
In addition, Penn State Athletics has announced game day themes for the 2023 football season. The nationally recognized Penn State White Out is scheduled for the contest against the Hawkeyes, while the Penn State Helmet Stripe game will take place on Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia and the Penn State Stripe Out will happen on Nov. 11 against Michigan.
Penn State will be televised on CBS for the 27th time in program history and the first time in Beaver Stadium since Sept. 19, 1998, a 20-13 victory over Pittsburgh. The Nittany Lions are 16-10 all-time when playing on CBS, including 4-1 in bowl games.
Select: 2023 Penn State Football Game Themes: Sept. 2 – West Virginia (7:30 p.m. — NBC): Helmet Stripe, 107k Family Reunion
For the second time ever, Beaver Stadium will have a “helmet stripe” stadium layout. To complete the look, the majority of Beaver Stadium will wear white, while a select amount of sections on the East and West side of the stadium will wear blue, to resemble one of Penn State’s classic helmets.
Sept. 23 – Iowa (8 p.m. – CBS): Penn State White Out
The Greatest Show in College Sports! All fans are encouraged to sport white attire to ensure a Penn State White Out for the clash with the Hawkeyes.
Oct. 14 – UMass: Homecoming, Generations of Greatness
Penn State Homecoming will celebrate the 2023-24 Guide State Forward award winners during the game. The annual Homecoming Parade will return to campus and downtown State College on Friday night, Oct. 13.
The Penn State football team will once again turn back the clock for a special “Generations of Greatness” game. The Nittany Lions will don uniforms with design elements from uniforms past.
Nov. 18 – Rutgers: Senior Day; All-U Day
The home schedule concludes with Senior Day. The Nittany Lion seniors will be introduced for the final time in front of the Beaver Stadium faithful.
State’s season opener on Sept. 2, against West Virginia in Beaver Stadium, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. A total of 41 lettermen are returning for Penn State in 2023. The Nittany Lions return 13 starters.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
