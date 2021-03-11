HAMILTON, N.Y. – It was a long night for the Bucknell men’s basketball team, as second-seeded Colgate got out to a fast start and never looked back in a 105-75 verdict over the sixth-seeded Bison in a PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Tournament semifinal game on Wednesday night at Cotterell Court.
The Raiders, who are the fourth-highest scoring team in the country behind only Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa, set a tournament scoring record and won their 12th straight game to improve to 13-1 on the season. Colgate will face ninth-seeded Loyola in the championship game on Sunday.
For Bucknell, it was a strange season filled with starts and stops. The Bison (5-7) did advance to the Patriot League Tournament semifinals for the 24th time in 31 seasons in the conference.
John Meeks continued his torrid scoring with a team-high 23 points on 10-for-20 shooting. Meeks, who finishes the season with a 25.3 points-per-game scoring average, topped the 20-point mark in five of his six outings this season. Meeks did not play in enough games to qualify for national scoring leaders, but if he did, that figure would be the best in the country and would also be a school record.
Andrew Funk added 13 points, Andre Screen had eight points and six rebounds, and Walter Ellis had eight points and a career-high six assists for the Bison.
Keegan Records scored a career-high 21 points for the Raiders, he did most of the damage early in the game. He scored 11 of the Raiders’ first 15 points of the night and had 19 points by halftime.
“It was a bad combination of Colgate playing really well while we just did not play very well in any phase of the game,” said head coach Nathan Davis. “When you lose like that, it’s never just one thing. It starts with me; I don’t think as coaches we had them prepared well enough for the physicality of the game, and I think we created a little bit of confusion with some new things on defense. When you play Colgate you have to be concerned with their guards, and to their credit they found [Keegan] Records underneath, and he really hurt us.”
Funk scored the opening bucket of the night on a pull-up jumper from the right baseline, but Colgate scored 11 straight points to take the lead for good. Records had the first nine of those points, as the Raiders did damage on the offensive glass and in the paint throughout the night.
Bucknell hung around thanks to a couple of alley-oop dunks from Screen and two buckets in the lane from Meeks. The latter brought the Bison within 20-13 and made them 6-for-9 from the field, but Colgate answered with an 8-0 run, keyed by 3-pointers from Jack Ferguson and Nelly Cummings, and led by double figures the rest of the way.
“I really thought that we got a lot of good shots early in the game, but we didn’t make them all,” said Davis. “When you aren’t getting stops on defense, every miss weighs on you more. We started taking some quick ones, started pressing and got a little frustrated, and then it just got out of hand.”
Down 55-33, the Bison tried to bring some momentum into the halftime break when Meeks came up with a steal and breakaway dunk with eight seconds left, but Tucker Richardson banked in a long 3-pointer at the other end to make it 58-35 at intermission.
Bucknell shot 44.6 percent from the field but hit just 8 of 28 attempts from 3-point distance. The Raiders finished at 52.6 percent overall and were a torrid 11-for-19 from downtown. Colgate piled up a 50-28 rebounding advantage, which led to a 20-9 edge in second-chance points.
Patriot League SemifinalNo. 2 Colgate 105, No. 6 Bucknell 75At ColgateBucknell (5-7)
John Meeks 10-20 1-2 23; Andrew Funk 4-8 3-4 13; Walter Ellis 3-9 0-0 8; Paul Newman 3-5 0-0 6; Xander Rice 1-6 0-0 2; Andre Screen 4-6 0-0 8; Miles Latimer 2-5 2-2 7; Jake van der Heijden 0-1 3-6 3; Malachi Rhodes 1-1 0-0 3; Alex Timmerman 1-1 0-0 2; Deuce Turner 0-1 0-0 0; Josh Adoh 0-1 0-0 0; Jordan Sechan 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
29-65 9-14 75.
Colgate (13-1)
Keegan Records 8-18 5-6 21; Jordan Burns 7-14 0-0 18; Nelly Cummings 5-8 2-2 14; Tucker Richardson 5-9 0-0 11; Ryan Moffatt 3-5 2-2 8; Jack Ferguson 4-10 2-2 12; Alex Capitano 3-3 0-1 7; Jeff Woodward 2-4 1-2 5; Oliver Lynch-Daniels 2-2 0-0 5; Sam Thomson 1-1 0-0 2; David Maynard 1-2 0-0 2; Zach Light 0-0 0-0 0; Blake Henry 0-1 0-0 0; Nicholas Evtimov 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
41-78 12-15 105.
Halftime: Colgate 58-35. 3-point goals: Bucknell 8-28 (Funk 2-5, Meeks 2-6, Ellis 2-6, Rhodes 1-1, Latimer 1-2, Turner 0-1, Adoh 0-1, Sechan 0-1, Heijden 0-1, Rice 0-4); Colgate 11-19 (Burns 4-5, Cummings 2-3, Ferguson 2-4, Capitano 1-1, Lynch-Daniels 1-1, Richardson 1-4, Henry 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 28 (Screen 6); Colgate 50 (Richardson 9). Assists: Bucknell 12 (Ellis 6), Colgate 25 (Burns 7). Total fouls: Bucknell 14, Colgate 11. Technicals: None.
