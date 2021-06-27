STANFORD, Calif. — Lewisburg Area High School graduate Roz Ellis has been named head coach of the Stanford field hockey program, as announced on Friday by the university’s athletic department.
Ellis served as the assistant coach at Iowa — her alma mater — since 2018, leading the Hawkeyes to three NCAA appearances and the program’s 12th trip to the national semifinals in May, continuing a steady progression for one of the country’s most respected programs. Ellis’ hiring is contingent on a pending background check.
“When I started my coaching journey, I always knew I wanted to be a head coach and give the gift of empowerment to young women through athletics,” said Ellis. “I am thrilled to join The Farm and build on the rich history of Stanford Field Hockey while also creating a new beginning with this team.”
“In addition to her enthusiasm and passion, Roz stood out as a rising star in the profession who is focused on culture building and maximizing the potential of her student-athletes on and off the field,” said Muir. “I look forward to Roz building on our consistent success while continuing to elevate our national brand.”
During Ellis’ three-year tenure, Iowa improved its postseason finish each season, culminating with last month’s NCAA semifinal defeat to three-time defending champion North Carolina despite an abbreviated season in which the Hawkeyes overcame late-season adversity. Ellis was also instrumental in Iowa being one of six schools in the country to produce at least three NFHCA All-Americans.
This season’s success came on the heels of an impressive 2019 campaign, in which Iowa captured the Big Ten regular season and tournament crowns for the first time in school history. Ellis, along with head coach Lisa Cellucci and assistant coach Michael Boal, were honored as the 2019 NFHCA West Region Coaching Staff of the Year, as the Hawkeyes finished 17-5 overall while producing two NFHCA All-Americans, five NFHCA All-West Region honorees, three All-Big Ten selections and the NFHCA West Region Player of the Year.
Ellis helped guide the Hawkeyes to a 14-7 record and NCAA appearance in her first season in 2018 and was honored as part of the NFHCA West Region Coaching Staff of the Year.
A native of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Ellis took the next step in her coaching career by serving as the associate coach at Temple since 2015.
Prior to a one-year stint as an assistant coach at Louisville (2014-15), Ellis was the lead assistant coach at Massachusetts (2011-14), where she helped build a powerhouse in the Atlantic 10. Ellis guided the Minutewomen to a 34-14 record, two conference crowns and two NCAA appearances.
Ellis’ coaching career began as an assistant coach at Appalachian State in 2009, followed by a one-year stay at Wake Forest as a volunteer assistant coach from 2010-11.
Ellis enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Iowa (2005-08), earning NFHCA Second Team All-America honors as a senior. An anchor of the Hawkeye defense, Ellis started all 83 games of her four-year career, totaling 14 goals, 11 assists and 53 shots. Ellis led Iowa to three NCAA appearances, three straight Big Ten tournament titles and the school’s first NCAA semifinal showing since 1999.
Following her collegiate career, Ellis was a member of the Women’s National Championship Tournament (HPC) from 2006-11, in addition to the Old Alexandra Club in Dublin, Ireland, in 2010.
Ellis’ coaching experience extends beyond the college ranks, most recently last weekend, when she guided her squad to a victory at USA Field Hockey’s Young Women’s National Championship. Ellis gained USA Field Hockey Level 2 Coaching Certification in 2011 and 2017 and was a part of the Level II Women’s National Team Coaching Forum from 2014-17. She also served as an assistant coach for the USA Field Hockey Women’s National Development Team in 2017-18.
Ellis earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Iowa in 2009. She has four older siblings — Josh, Lauren, Erin and Evan — and is the daughter of Darcie Hostetler and Peter Ellis.
Stanford finished the 2020 season at 11-3 overall and 6-2 in America East play despite reporting to campus in late February during its pandemic-shortened 2021 campaign. The Cardinal continued its conference dominance, securing its fourth America East title in five seasons. Stanford made its 18th NCAA Tournament appearance overall and 11th over the last 14 seasons, defeating Miami (Ohio) 5-4 in overtime before falling to North Carolina 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Stanford’s success in the classroom was equally impressive, boasting the second-highest cumulative GPA (3.83) of any program in the nation with 16 players earning a spot on the NFHCA’s National Academic Squad.
