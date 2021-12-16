High school wrestling
106: Noah Heimbach, M, pinned Austin Springer, 5:35 113: Blake Sassaman, D, pinned Tyler Stokes, :38 120: Tyler Geiswite, M, pinned Eli Welliver, 1:47 126: Gavin Haggerty, D, pinned Jace Hamm, 2:30 132: Kyle Vanden Huevel, D, won by forfeit 138: Quinn Keister, M, pinned Jacob Ray, 4:18 145: Alex DeHart, M, pinned Nolan Coombe, :43 152: Weston Wapham, D, pinned Alex Parker, :14 160: Alex Hoffman, M, dec. Aaron Johnson, 2-1 172: Caden Hagerman, D, pinned Aiden Volk, 1:19 189: Chris Doyle, M, pinned Connor Jones, 1:44 215: Luke Roup, M, pinned Jacob Gilbert, 3:41 285: Nathan Rauch, M, pinned Justin Kutcher, 1:39
Warrior Run 53, Mifflinburg 16
106: Double forfeit. 113: Brady Struble (M) pinned Anson Rouch, 1:02. 120: Trey Nicholas (WR) won by forfeit. 126: Samuel Hall (WR) won by forfeit. 132: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Jeremy Page, 2:30. 138: Colby LeBarron (WR) tech. fall Dylan Starr, 16-0, 3:23. 145: Cameron Milheim (WR) won by forfeit. 152: Isaiah Betz (WR) won by forfeit. 160: Troy Bingaman (M) maj. dec. Cole Shupp, 13-2. 172: Tanner Confair (WR) pinned Jonathan Melendez, 4:29. 189: Stone Allison (WR) pinned Jesse Yount, 1:56. 215: Hunter Hauck (WR) pinned Kaelex Shuck, :56. 285: Caleb Smith (M) pinned Ethan Carper, 2:25.
Lewisburg 48, Central Columbia 13
126: Quinton Bartlett (L) won by forfeit. 132: Chase Long (L) won by forfeit. 138: Alex Hosler (CC) maj. dec. Derek Gessner, 10-0. 145: Everett Chappell (CC) dec. Daniel Lebo, 14-9. 152: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Leo Wukovitz, :20. 160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Alex Roberts, :56. 172: Greyson Shaud (CC) dec. Derek Shedleski, 4-2. 189: Hagen Persun (L) pinned Joshua Worthington, 5:26. 215: Aiden Hidlay (CC) dec. Zander Walter, 10-7. 285: Cory Mahon (L) won by forfeit. 106: Double forfeit. 113: Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit. 120: Caden Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg 52, Montoursville 48
Montoursville 10 11 14 13 — 48 Mifflinburg 9 15 13 15 — 52
Bryce Eberhart 4 1-2 11; Quinn Ranck 0 4-4 4; Isaiah Fenner 3 0-0 6; Jared Matlack 1 0-0 2; Brayden Brown 1 0-0 2; John Schneider 7 1-1 15; Nolan Kutney 3 2-5 8; Tanner Menne 0 0-0 0; Noah Shaffer 0 0-0 0; Ian Labatch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-12 48. 3-point goals: Eberhart 2.
Jarret Foster 2 0-0 6; Tyler Reigel 7 2-3 18; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 4 7-11 15; Carter Breed 3 1-2 7; Ethan Bomgardner 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 12-18 52. 3-point goals: Foster 2, Reigel 2. JV score: Mifflinburg, 43-39. High scorer: Mifflinburg, Bolick, 13.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 28 18 6 4 40 103 83 Tampa Bay 28 18 6 4 40 92 76 Detroit 29 14 12 3 31 80 97 Boston 25 14 9 2 30 70 66 Buffalo 28 9 15 4 22 77 99 Ottawa 26 9 16 1 19 75 95 Montreal 30 6 21 3 15 64 107
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 29 19 7 3 41 84 74 Washington 29 17 5 7 41 101 76 Carolina 27 19 7 1 39 85 58 Pittsburgh 28 15 8 5 35 85 72 Columbus 27 14 12 1 29 89 90 Philadelphia 27 11 12 4 26 71 89 New Jersey 27 10 12 5 25 75 92 N.Y. Islanders 24 7 12 5 19 51 72
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 28 19 8 1 39 106 82 St. Louis 29 16 8 5 37 100 80 Colorado 26 17 7 2 36 113 86 Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75 Winnipeg 28 13 10 5 31 84 80 Dallas 26 13 11 2 28 70 74 Chicago 28 11 15 2 24 67 90 Arizona 28 5 21 2 12 50 104
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 31 17 9 5 39 101 84 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Vegas 28 17 11 0 34 99 86 Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 91 85 San Jose 29 15 13 1 31 76 80 Los Angeles 27 12 10 5 29 72 71 Vancouver 30 13 15 2 28 76 88 Seattle 29 10 16 3 23 82 106 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Chicago 5, Washington 4, OT N.Y. Rangers 3, Arizona 2 Anaheim 4, Seattle 1
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, ppd Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 20 8 .714 — Philadelphia 15 14 .517 5½ Boston 14 14 .500 6 Toronto 13 15 .464 7 New York 12 16 .429 8
W L Pct GB Miami 17 12 .586 — Charlotte 16 14 .533 1½ Washington 15 14 .517 2 Atlanta 14 14 .500 2½ Orlando 5 24 .172 12
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 19 11 .633 — Chicago 17 10 .630 ½ Cleveland 18 12 .600 1 Indiana 12 18 .400 7 Detroit 4 22 .154 13
W L Pct GB Memphis 18 11 .621 — Dallas 14 14 .500 3½ San Antonio 10 17 .370 7 Houston 9 19 .321 8½ New Orleans 9 21 .300 9½
W L Pct GB Utah 20 7 .741 — Denver 14 14 .500 6½ Minnesota 13 15 .464 7½ Portland 11 18 .379 10 Oklahoma City 8 19 .296 12
W L Pct GB Golden State 23 5 .821 — Phoenix 22 5 .815 ½ L.A. Clippers 16 13 .552 7½ L.A. Lakers 16 13 .552 7½ Sacramento 12 17 .414 11½
Atlanta 111, Orlando 99 Cleveland 124, Houston 89 Miami 101, Philadelphia 96 Milwaukee 114, Indiana 99 L.A. Lakers 107, Dallas 104, OT New Orleans 113, Oklahoma City 110 Charlotte 131, San Antonio 115 Minnesota 124, Denver 107 Sacramento 119, Washington 105 Memphis 113, Portland 103 Utah 124, L.A. Clippers 103
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Toronto, ppd Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Houston, 8 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m. Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 10 p.m. Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST California (Pa.) 83, Carlow 38 Fairfield 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 54 Franklin Pierce 68, Stonehill 63, OT Frostburg St. 64, Dist. of Columbia 63 Georgetown 85, Howard 73 Johnson & Wales (RI) 78, Eastern Nazarene 63 Queens (NY) 76, Molloy 68, OT UCF 65, Temple 48 Waynesburg 81, Muskingum 65 Yeshiva 93, College of NJ 86 SOUTH Anderson (SC) 77, Lenoir-Rhyne 74 Belmont 76, Chattanooga 68 Bethune-Cookman 88, Johnson 41 Birmingham Southern 104, Huntingdon 86 Carson-Newman 86, Mars Hill 67 Coastal Carolina 102, Methodist 42 Coker 65, Limestone 54 E. Kentucky 121, Midway 67 Elon 63, Winthrop 61 Fayetteville St. 61, Shaw 44 Florida Southern 73, Clayton St. 67 Florida St. 97, Lipscomb 60 Francis Marion 69, Chowan 68 Georgia College 89, Young Harris 65 Georgia Southern 69, Campbell 66 Jacksonville St. 66, FIU 59 King (Tenn.) 86, Belmont Abbey 73 Lincoln Memorial 97, Virginia-Wise 63 Lynchburg 92, William Peace 60 Lynn 86, Georgian Court 54 Mississippi 62, Middle Tennessee 52 Murray St. 118, Tenn. Wesleyan 48 NC Central 72, Gardner-Webb 71 NC Wesleyan 95, LaGrange 88 Presbyterian 98, Carver 33 Queens (NC) 80, Wingate 72 Salem Tigers 97, Davis & Elkins 74 Southern Wesleyan 69, Erskine 65 Tusculum 73, Newberry 57 UNC-Pembroke 78, Converse Valkyries 64 UNC-Wilmington 85, Mount Olive 55 VCU 66, FAU 46 MIDWEST Akron 66, Wright St. 48 Earlham 86, Berea 65 Edgewood 98, Rockford 79 Eureka 92, Dominican 77 Findlay 108, East-West 67 Hanover 73, Rose-Hulman 66 Illinois Wesleyan 73, North Central College 48 Marietta 87, Otterbein 62 Michigan Tech 122, Finlandia 52 Missouri St. 75, S. Dakota St. 63 Ohio 75, Marshall 65 Pittsburg St. 86, Lincoln (Mo.) 75 Quincy 99, Iowa Wesleyan 51 South Dakota 78, Bellarmine 64 William Jewell 96, Saint Mary Spires 51 Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68 Xavier 86, Morehead St. 63 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 69, CS Bakersfield 59 SE Oklahoma 81, Seattle Pacific 69 Texas St. 67, Lamar 47 FAR WEST Arizona 101, N. Colorado 76 Denver 64, UC San Diego 56 Dixie St. 114, SAGU American Indian College 49 Dominican (Cal.) 56, Chaminade 53 E. Washington 95, Multnomah 56 Nevada 98, Minn. Duluth 62 New Mexico St. 64, Washington St. 61 Oregon 96, Portland 71 Southern Cal 66, UC Irvine 61 UNLV 84, Omaha 71 Utah St. 95, Weber St. 80
Women’s college basketball
EAST Albany (NY) 65, Canisius 46 Marshall 88, Alderson-Broaddus 56 Sciences (Pa.) 76, CS Northridge 51 SOUTH Auburn 71, Belmont 62 Campbell 85, William Peace 44 Cincinnati 63, Chattanooga 52 Coll. of Charleston 102, Agnes Scott 25 Davidson 66, Appalachian St. 48 E. Kentucky 69, Morehead St. 43 Elon 52, UNC-Greensboro 49 LSU 100, Alcorn St. 36 Louisiana-Lafayette 90, LSU-Shreveport 45 Murray St. 74, North Alabama 60 Northwestern St. 76, Louisiana-Monroe 72 Presbyterian 86, Piedmont 64 Richmond 83, Longwood 70 S. Illinois 69, UT Martin 54 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 61, Coastal Carolina 58 South Carolina 55, Duke 46 South Florida 69, Stetson 50 Tennessee St. 50, Lipscomb 49 Troy 107, Ala.-Huntsville 57 UAB 89, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64 Wake Forest 94, SC State 40 MIDWEST Minnesota 99, Ohio 93 North Dakota 72, Mayville St. 65 Ohio St. 97, Alabama St. 51 S. Dakota St. 90, Dakota Wesleyan 43 St. Thomas (MN) 92, Northland 19 W. Kentucky 60, Miami (Ohio) 58 Wright St. 91, Lake Erie 60 SOUTHWEST Incarnate Word 88, Stallions 32 Lamar 66, Prairie View 46 Oklahoma St. 75, Southern U. 33 Oral Roberts 69, Abilene Christian 66 FAR WEST Stanford 68, UC Davis 42 UC Irvine 74, San Jose St. 66 UTEP 82, New Mexico St. 78, OT
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Louis Boyd minor league field coordinator, C.J. Gillman hitting coordinator and Zac Livingston catching coordinator. Minor League Frontier League QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Jake Sims. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Nate Thomas to a contract extension. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Jake Pilarski and INF Ian Walters. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association INDIANA PACERS — Waived G DeJon Jarreau. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Breon Borders. Designated TE David Wells to return from injured reserve to practice. ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated LB Daren Bates to return from injured reserve to practice. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Josh Johnson. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB A.J. Klein from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated QB Sam Darnold and CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III to return from injured reserve to practice. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OT Larry Borom on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Thakarius Keyes to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Troy Hill, S John Johnson, QB Baker Mayfield, DT Malik McDowell and DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Nate Meadors on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Nick Guggemos, WR Alexander Hollins and T Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad. Claimed DT Josiah Bronson off waivers from New Orleans. DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated S Donovan Wilson to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DT Justin Hamilton to the practice squad. Waived DB Deante Burton from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Activated C Evan Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB A.J. Parker to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad injured reserve. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Michal Menet to the practice squad. Activated QB Jordan Love from the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated DL Jordan Jenkins to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed LB Christian Kirksey, DB A.J. Moore Jr and DL DeMarcus Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Darius Anderson to the practice squad. Placed WR Davion Davis on injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Malik Jefferson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed S Will Redmond to the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed LB Willie Gay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OLB Justin Hollins and TEs Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted S Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Damion Arnette to the practice squad. Claimed LB Calvin Munson off waivers from New England. Designated RB Malcolm Brown to return from injured reserve to practice. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WRs Damion Datley and Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed T Yasir Durant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated TE Adam Trautman to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated RB Ty Montgomery from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Will Clapp to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR John Ross, DL Oshane Ximines, LB Cam Brown, CB Aaron Robinson and S Xavier McKinney on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK JETS — Designated RB Michael Carter, DE Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft to return from injured reserve to practice. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated OL Jack Anderson to return from injured reserve to practice. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DT Montravius Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL B.J. Finney on injured reserve. Designated OL J.C. Hassenauer to return from injured reserve to practice. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Lavert Hill and OL Wyatt Miller to the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Tanner Muse to the active roster. Signed WR Matt Cole and S Josh Jones to the practice squad. Placed DB Gavin Heslop on injured reserve. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner to the practice squad. Designated CB Rashard Robinson to return from injured reserve to practice. TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated OL Bud Dupree to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Kyle Allen, LB Milo Eifler, S Darrick Forrest, DT Matthew Ioannidis, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Sammis Reyes and WR Cam Sims on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated T Sam Cosmi to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed QB Jordan Ta-amu and DT Tyler Clark to the practice squad. Canadian Football League EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed DT Aaron Grymes to a two-year contract extension. Re-signed WR Diego Viamontes, DL Tibo Debaille, OLs Peter Kourts and Emanuel McGirt to contract extensions. Hockey National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Jacob Larsson from San Diego (AHL). BOSTON BRUINS — Returned D John Moore to Providence (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jordan Gross from Colorado (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL). Waived D Andreas Borgman. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed C/LW Sam Bennett, Ds Radko Gudas, Brandon Montour, LW Ryan Lomberg and C Carter Verhaeghe on COVID-19 protocols. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent C Jaret Anderson-Dolan to Ontario (AHL). Reassigned D Helge Grans from Ontario to Sweden (WJC). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired G Jon Gillies from St. Louis in exchange for future considerations. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Released C Joel Kellman. WSAHINGTON CAPITALS — Sent RW Brett Leason to Hershey)AHL). American Hockey League CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Max Zimmer to a player tryout contract (PTO). CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled F Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL). COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned F Luke Burzan to Utah (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from iowa (ECHL). MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled F Ty Pelton-Byce from Newfoundland (ECHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Tommy Apap from Indy (ECHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled Cs Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka from Boston (NHL). Returned F Keltie Jeri-Leon to Maine (ECHL). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Michael Krutil to Czech Republic (WJC). Loaned RW Chad Yetman and G Cale Morris to Indy (ECHL). SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned F Nick Master to Maine (ECHL). TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Gordie Green, G Keith Petruzzelli and D Riley McCourt from Newfoundland (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Bailey Conger on the commissioner’s exempt list. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed D Hank Sorensen from South Carolina. Activated F Shawn Cameron from reserve. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released G Doug Melvin as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). INDY FUEL — Acquired Fs Darien Craighead and Karl El-Mir from Norfolk. Acquired D Pavel Vorobei from Orlando and placed on reserve. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired F Michael Moran. Placed D Jeff Solow on reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Sean Giles and F Travis Howe from reserve. Placed D Austin McEneny and F Derek Lodermeier on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Joe Murdaca. Placed F Shawn Weller on reserve. Placed G Angus Redmond on injured reserve. MAINE MARINERS — Released Fs Ted Hart and Jeremy Martin. Signed Ds Garrett Clarke and Anthony D’Amours. Placed F Mathew Santos and D Jake Cass on reserve. Placed D Nate Kallen on injured reserve. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released D Dan Cadigan. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Harrison Harper to a standard player contract. Acquired F Colton Heffley from Indy. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired F Jake Transit and placed on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Bryce Martin. TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Louis-Philippe Denis. Signed Ds Philippe Bureau-Blais, Danick Maloun and F Maxime St-Cyr. WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Corbin Kaczperski. SOCCER Major League Soccer LA GALAXY — Re-signed MF Sacha Kljestan to a one-year contract. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D DeJuan Jones to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season with an additional one-year club option. National Women’s Soccer league GOTHAM FC — Signed F Cameron Tucker to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.
