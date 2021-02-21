Lewisburg 43
Danville 27
DANVILLE — Roz Noone scored a game-high 15 points as Lewisburg cruised over Danville Saturday in Danville.
Sophie Kilbride, Lauren Gross and Hope Drumm each added six for the Dragons.
Danville got 14 from Ella DeWald.
Lewisburg 43, Danville 27 Saturday at Danville
Score by quarters Lewisburg 12 9 15 7 — 43 Danville 7 8 7 5 — 27
Lewisburg 43
Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Sydney Bolinsky 1 0-0 2; Maddie Still 0 1-2 1; Roz Noone 4 4-4 15; Erin Lowhert 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Coleman 1 0-0 2; Grace Hilkert 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 3 0-4 6; Regan Llonso 0 5-8 5; Lauren Gross 3 0-0 6; Hope Drumm 2 0-0 6; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0; Gracie Murphy 0 0-0 0; Kelsey Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-18 43.
3-point goals:
Noone 3, Drumm 2
Danville 27
Olivia Outt 0 0-0 0; Lucy Pickle 2 0-0 4; Riley Maloney 0 0-0 0; Grace Everett 0 0-0 0; Theresa Amarte 0 0-0 0; Ella DeWald 3 7-8 14; Hannah Flick 0 0-0 0; Maddy Sauers 1 1-2 3; Chloe Hoffman 0 0-0 0; Savannah Dowd 0 2-2 2; Riley Outt 2 0-0 4; Brooke Wall 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 10-12 27.
3-point goals
: DeWald JV score: Lewisburg, 30-22. High scores: Lew: Grace Murphy 8.
Mifflinburg 40
Midd-West 36
MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck scored a game-high 16 points and Brooke Catherman contributed a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as Mifflinburg topped Midd-West Saturday in Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg (5-8) also got six apiece from Jenna Haines and Avery Metzger.
Midd-West (6-9) got 13 from Bella Fave.
Mifflinburg 40, Midd-West 36 Saturday at Mifflinburg
Score by quarters Midd-West 6 5 15 10 — 36 Mifflinburg 10 5 16 9 — 40
Midd-West 36
Rylee Shawver 3 1-2 9; Chloe Sauver 4 0-0 8; Bella Fave 5 0-0 13; Alexis Walter 1 0-0 2; Leah Ferster 2 0-3 4; Makenna Dietz 0 0-0 0; Carmyn Markley 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Snyder 0 0-0 0; Totals 15 1-5 36
3-point goals:
Fave 3, Shawver 2
Mifflinburg 40
Brooke Catherman 4 2-2 10; Ella Shuck 5 4-9 16; Jenna Haines 3 0-1 6; Avery Metzger 3 0-1 6; Alexis Scopelliti 1 0-0 2; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-2 0; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Hayley Mook 0 0-0 0; Totals: 16 6-15 40.
3-point goals:
Shuck 2
Milton 35
Montgomery 12
MILTON — Kiersten Stork tallied a game-best 11 as Milton stifled Montgomery Saturday in Milton.
Abbey Kitchen added seven for Milton, which improved to 6-8.
Milton 35, Montgomery 12 Saturday at Milton
Score by quarters Montgomery 2 0 4 6–12 Milton 17 15 1 2–35
Montgomery 12
CeCe Beckley 1 0-0 2, Shelby McRae 2 0-0 4, Taylor McRae 0 0-0 0, Morgan Tupper 0 0-0 0, Clara Ulrich 0 0-0 0, Falin Reynolds 1 0-2 2, Faith Persing 2 0-0 4. Totals 6 0-2 12.
3-point goals:
None
Milton 35
Kiersten Stork 4 1-2 11, Leah Walter 1 1-2 3, Crystal Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Abbey Kitchen 3 1-2 7, Kyla Rovenolt 2 0-0 4, Kendall Fedder 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 3-6 35. 3-point goals: Stork 2
Montoursville 52
Warrior Run 41
MONTOURSVILLE — Gracy Beachel poured in a game-high 21 points in a losing effort Saturday at Montoursville.
The Defenders (4-8) also got nine from Sydney Hoffman.
Montoursville (4-11) was paced by MacKenzie Weaver’s 14. Alaina Marchioni added 11 and Maddie Adams 10.
Montoursville 52, Warrior Run 41 Saturday at Montoursville
Score by quarters Warrior Run 3 6 15 17–41 Montoursville 11 12 13 16–52
Warrior Run 41
Leah Grow 0 1-2 1, Sydney Hoffman 4 1-4 9, Alexis Hudson 1 1-2 3, Alayna Wilkins 2 0-0 5, Sienna Dunkleberger 0 2-2 2, Gracy Beachel 5 7-8 21, Jordan Hartman 0 0-0 0, Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0, Holly Hollenbach 0 0-0 0, Abby Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-20 41.
3-point goals:
Beachel 4, Wilkins
Montoursville 52
Alaina Marchioni 3 5-8 11, MacKenzie Weaver 4 4-5 14, Mackenzie Cohick 3 7-9 13, Madison Cohick 0 0-0 0, Maddie Adams 1 8-12 10, Madison Labatch 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 26-35 52.
3-point goals:
Weaver 2 Records: Montoursville 4-11. Warrior Run 4-8.
Other scores:
