DANVILLE — Roz Noone scored a game-high 15 points as Lewisburg cruised over Danville Saturday in Danville.

Sophie Kilbride, Lauren Gross and Hope Drumm each added six for the Dragons.

Danville got 14 from Ella DeWald.

Score by quarters Lewisburg 12 9 15 7 — 43 Danville 7 8 7 5 — 27

Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Sydney Bolinsky 1 0-0 2; Maddie Still 0 1-2 1; Roz Noone 4 4-4 15; Erin Lowhert 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Coleman 1 0-0 2; Grace Hilkert 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 3 0-4 6; Regan Llonso 0 5-8 5; Lauren Gross 3 0-0 6; Hope Drumm 2 0-0 6; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0; Gracie Murphy 0 0-0 0; Kelsey Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-18 43.

3-point goals:

Noone 3, Drumm 2

Olivia Outt 0 0-0 0; Lucy Pickle 2 0-0 4; Riley Maloney 0 0-0 0; Grace Everett 0 0-0 0; Theresa Amarte 0 0-0 0; Ella DeWald 3 7-8 14; Hannah Flick 0 0-0 0; Maddy Sauers 1 1-2 3; Chloe Hoffman 0 0-0 0; Savannah Dowd 0 2-2 2; Riley Outt 2 0-0 4; Brooke Wall 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 10-12 27.

3-point goals

: DeWald JV score: Lewisburg, 30-22. High scores: Lew: Grace Murphy 8.

MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck scored a game-high 16 points and Brooke Catherman contributed a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as Mifflinburg topped Midd-West Saturday in Mifflinburg

Mifflinburg (5-8) also got six apiece from Jenna Haines and Avery Metzger.

Midd-West (6-9) got 13 from Bella Fave.

Mifflinburg 40, Midd-West 36 Saturday at Mifflinburg

Score by quarters Midd-West 6 5 15 10 — 36 Mifflinburg 10 5 16 9 — 40

Rylee Shawver 3 1-2 9; Chloe Sauver 4 0-0 8; Bella Fave 5 0-0 13; Alexis Walter 1 0-0 2; Leah Ferster 2 0-3 4; Makenna Dietz 0 0-0 0; Carmyn Markley 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Snyder 0 0-0 0; Totals 15 1-5 36

3-point goals:

Fave 3, Shawver 2

Brooke Catherman 4 2-2 10; Ella Shuck 5 4-9 16; Jenna Haines 3 0-1 6; Avery Metzger 3 0-1 6; Alexis Scopelliti 1 0-0 2; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-2 0; Olivia Erickson 0 0-0 0; Hayley Mook 0 0-0 0; Totals: 16 6-15 40.

3-point goals:

Shuck 2

MILTON — Kiersten Stork tallied a game-best 11 as Milton stifled Montgomery Saturday in Milton.

Abbey Kitchen added seven for Milton, which improved to 6-8.

Milton 35, Montgomery 12 Saturday at Milton

Score by quarters Montgomery 2 0 4 6–12 Milton 17 15 1 2–35

CeCe Beckley 1 0-0 2, Shelby McRae 2 0-0 4, Taylor McRae 0 0-0 0, Morgan Tupper 0 0-0 0, Clara Ulrich 0 0-0 0, Falin Reynolds 1 0-2 2, Faith Persing 2 0-0 4. Totals 6 0-2 12.

3-point goals:

None

Kiersten Stork 4 1-2 11, Leah Walter 1 1-2 3, Crystal Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Abbey Kitchen 3 1-2 7, Kyla Rovenolt 2 0-0 4, Kendall Fedder 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 3-6 35. 3-point goals: Stork 2

MONTOURSVILLE — Gracy Beachel poured in a game-high 21 points in a losing effort Saturday at Montoursville.

The Defenders (4-8) also got nine from Sydney Hoffman.

Montoursville (4-11) was paced by MacKenzie Weaver’s 14. Alaina Marchioni added 11 and Maddie Adams 10.

Montoursville 52, Warrior Run 41 Saturday at Montoursville

Score by quarters Warrior Run 3 6 15 17–41 Montoursville 11 12 13 16–52

Leah Grow 0 1-2 1, Sydney Hoffman 4 1-4 9, Alexis Hudson 1 1-2 3, Alayna Wilkins 2 0-0 5, Sienna Dunkleberger 0 2-2 2, Gracy Beachel 5 7-8 21, Jordan Hartman 0 0-0 0, Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0, Holly Hollenbach 0 0-0 0, Abby Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-20 41.

3-point goals:

Beachel 4, Wilkins

Alaina Marchioni 3 5-8 11, MacKenzie Weaver 4 4-5 14, Mackenzie Cohick 3 7-9 13, Madison Cohick 0 0-0 0, Maddie Adams 1 8-12 10, Madison Labatch 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 26-35 52.

3-point goals:

Weaver 2 Records: Montoursville 4-11. Warrior Run 4-8.

Other scores:

Bishop-McDevitt 61, Williamsport 35 Northumberland Christian 48, Millville 35 Bloomsburg 66, Line Mountain 21 Hazleton 61, Mount Carmel 52 Lourdes 59, Shuylkill Haven 12.

