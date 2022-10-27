UNIVERSITY PARK – The Big Ten Conference has approved a 2023 Big Ten football schedule, which was announced on Wednesday.
Penn State opens the season with West Virginia on Sept. 2; and the Lions begin Big Ten play at Illinois on Sept. 16.
Penn State's 2023 schedule can be seen below. All times and network designations are TBD.
2023 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 West Virginia
Sept. 9 Delaware
Sept. 16 at Illinois
Sept. 23 Iowa
Sept. 30 at Northwestern
Oct. 14 UMass
Oct. 21 at Ohio State
Oct. 28 Indiana
Nov. 4 at Maryland
Nov. 11 Michigan
Nov. 18 Rutgers
Nov. 25 at Michigan State
Due to changes made during the 2020 COVID-19 season, all future schedules that were previously announced needed to be revised, including the 2023 season.
The 2023 football season will be the initial season with the Big Ten’s recently announced media rights partners, CBS, FOX, NBC, Peacock and BTN. Plans regarding the format of future Big Ten football schedules for 2024 and beyond will be announced at a later date.
The 13th-ranked Nittany Lions are coming off a 45-17 victory over Minnesota and host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday at noon on FOX.
Warriors listed fifth in second NCAA Region IV rankings
WILLIAMSPORT – With one game remaining in the regular season, the Lycoming College men’s soccer team is listed fifth in the second NCAA Region IV rankings, the organization announced on Wednesday.
The Warriors shutout DeSales 2-0 on Oct. 23, to clinch a spot in the MAC Freedom Championship before posting a 1-1 draw with Region V’s seventh-ranked Gettysburg on Oct. 25.
Stevens tops the Region IV poll, while the New Jersey Athletic Conference’s Montclair State and University Athletic Association’s NYU take the next two slots. Misericordia, Lycoming, the NJAC’s Rowan and the United East’s Lancaster Bible round out the ranking.
With a 9-4-5 overall record and a 5-2 mark in the MAC Freedom, the Warriors have averaged 1.72 goals per game while allowing 1.11. The Warriors lead the MAC Freedom with 7.06 corner kicks per game and are third in the league with a +11 goal differential.
The Warriors wrap up the regular season on the road on Friday against FDU-Florham for a 7 p.m. MAC Freedom kickoff in Madison, N.J., in a key matchup that will determine conference championship seeding.
Warriors enter NCAA Region IV rankings at No. 5
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming College women’s soccer team has earned its first NCAA regional ranking, as the team entered the Region IV rankings released by the NCAA on Wednesday, at No. 5.
The Warriors, 11-4-2 overall and 5-2 in the MAC Freedom, are tied for second in the conference with Stevens, sitting directly behind Division III's second-ranked Misericordia.
Misericordia tops the Region IV poll, while Montclair State, Rowan and TCNJ, all New Jersey Athletic Conference schools, take up the next three slots. DeSales and NYU round out the seven slots in the poll.
A 1-0 shutout of DeSales on Oct. 22, cemented the team's first playoff berth, as it is set to compete in the MAC Freedom Championship for the first time in the program's 29-year history. The team is one win shy of the school record of 12 wins set by the 2004 team with two regular-season games remaining.
This season, under sixth-year head coach Kenny Fern, the Warriors have posted a school-record 11 shutouts with the help of sophomore goalkeeper Abbey Gerasimoff. The offense is paced by a season-best 10 goals from senior Bella Green.
Warriors selected seventh in MAC Freedom poll
WILLIAMSPORT - The Lycoming College women’s basketball team has been selected to finish seventh in the MAC Freedom preseason coaches’ poll, the conference office in Annville announced on Wednesday.
Four-time defending champion DeSales (64) took all eight first-place votes to lead the poll, followed by Stevens (55), Misericordia (51), King’s (41), and Arcadia (31) in the top five. Wilkes (28), Lycoming (27), Delaware Valley (19), and FDU-Florham (8) round out the poll.
The Warriors finished 6-19 overall and 6-10 in the MAC Freedom in 2021-22, reaching the MAC Freedom quarterfinals where they fell, 59-37, to Stevens.
The Warriors return four starters from that team in sophomore Meghan Dufner (6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game), sophomore Ashley Yoh (6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.4 blocks per game), sophomore Mya Wetzel (4.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game) and senior Kenzie Reed (3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game).
The Warriors open their season on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when they head to Mount Aloysius College for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
