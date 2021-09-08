LEWISBURG – Led by multiple finishers in the top five for Lewisburg’s boys, and multiple finishers in the top 10 for Lewisburg’s girls, the Green Dragons rolled to 3-0 starts following Tuesday’s tri-meets with Selinsgrove, Southern Columbia and Loyalsock.
For Lewisburg’s boys, Jacob Hess won the race in 17 minutes, and three seconds, and he was followed closely by his brother, Thomas, in 17:38. Bryce Ryder added a fourth-place finish in 17:48 and Connor Murray was fifth (17:53).
On the girls side for the Green Dragons, Maggie Daly led the way with a third-place finish (21:39). In addition, Alanna Jacob was fourth (22:01) and Olivia Beattie was fifth (22:26).
Lewisburg, along with Warrior Run, next runs at Hughesville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
BoysLewisburg 18, Selinsgrove 45Lewisburg 15, Southern Col. 50Lewisburg 15, Loyalsock 50
1. Jacob Hess, Lew, 17:03; 2. Thomas Hess, Lew, 17:38; 3. Gabriel Schaeffer, Sel, 17:41; 4. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 17:48; 5. Connor Murray, Lew, 17:53; 6. Liam Shabahang, Lew, 18:42; 8. Zach Wentz, Sel, 19:01; 10. Ethan Rush, SC, 20:41; 11. Jarrett Lee, Sel, 20:58; 13. Dominick Horning, Loy, 22:04; 15. Steven Lingg, Loy, 22:35; 16. Brendon Long, Sel, 22:49; 17. Ben Malehorn, Sel, 23:05; 19. Brendan Santore, SC, 23:34; 24. Nathan Hoy, SC, 26:36; 25. Jacob Davis, SC, 27:04; 26. Nick Chesney, SC, 31:25.
GirlsLewisburg 20, Selinsgrove 43Lewisburg 15, Southern Col. 50Lewisburg 15, Loyalsock 50At Lewisburg
1. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 20:09; 2. Katie Moncavage, SC, 20:53; 3. Maggie Daly, Lew, 21:39; 4. Alanna Jacob, Lew, 22:01; 5. Olivia Beattie, Lew, 22:26; 6. Kyra Binney, Lew, 22:58; 7. Jenna Binney, Lew, 23:23; 8. Grace Evans, Lew, 23:35; 9. Heather Cecco, SC, 23:36; 11. Haley Conner, SC, 24:42; 17. Maryrose Molina, Sel, 26:40; 22. Julia Breon, Loy, 29:21; 25. Meghan Alvarez, Loy, 31:23; 26. Madison Miller, Sel, 31:57; 28. Julia Kline, Sel, 40:52; 29. Vanessa Slavishak, Sel, 44:02.
Milton boys/girls split tri-meet
MILTON – Emma East won the girls race in 22 minutes, 13 seconds to help the Black Panthers split with Jersey Shore and Hughesville.
Mercedez Farr added a third-place finish for Milton’s girls in 23:42, and Jayden Mather was fifth in 24:42 as the Black Panthers beat Hughesville 25-30 but fell to Jersey Shore, 27-28.
On the boys side for Milton, which beat Jersey Shore 21-38 and lost to Hughesville 20-28, Ryan Bickhart led the Black Panthers with a fifth-place finish in 18:30.
Milton is next at Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
BoysMilton 21, Jersey Shore 38Hughesville 20, Milton 38At Milton
1. Hunter Foust, H, 17:45; 2. Morgan Gavitt, H, 18:06; 3. Raidan Francis, JS, 18:17; 4. Ken Draper, H, 18:30; 5. Ryan Bickhart, M, 18:30; 6. Chase Bilodeau, 18:43; 7. Logan Long, H, 18:51; 8. Rex Farr, M, 19:33; 9. Shea McCusker, H, 19:59; 10. Wyatt Gavitt, H, 20:20; 11. Jude Sterling, M, 20:27; 12. Nathan Horn, JS, 20:35; 15. Cameron Kautz, M, 20:58; 16. Chris Wright, M, 21:08; 18. Josh Lovell, JS, 21:17; 19. Brad Newcomer, M, 21:29; 22. Cale Fazler, JS, 23:15.
GirlsJersey Shore 27, Milton 28Milton 25, Hughesville 30At Milton
1. Emma East, M, 22:13; 2. Birtukan Hartman, JS, 23:17; 3. Mercedez Farr, M, 23:42; 4. Abigail Corson, JS, 24:38; 5. Jayden Mather, M, 24:42; 6. Olivia Miller, JS, 24:54; 7. Katie Miller, H, 25:09; 8. Gwen Kishbaugh, H, 25:18; 9. Arielle Finnegan, H, 26:00; 10. Anna Sick, JS, 26:13; 11. Haley Kelley, JS, 26:17; 12. Alissa Hoffman, H, 26:19; 13. Ava Swisher, H, 35:22; 14. Ali Ayala, M, 35:34.
Warrior Run girls sweep/Mifflinburg boys go 3-1
MIFFLINBURG – Warrior Run placed four runners in the top 10 to sweep a combined meet with Mifflinburg, Midd-West, Upper Dauphin and Williamsport.
Sage Dunkleberger finished third in 23:00 to lead the Defenders, with teammates Sienna Dunkleberger and Kelsey Hoffman following in 23:02 and 23:23 to finish fourth and fifth, respectively.
Mifflinburg’s girls, which went 2-2 on the day, were led by a sixth-place finish from Marissa Allen (23:42), and a ninth-place showing by Emma Hyder (24:29).
On the boys side, Mifflinburg went 3-1 in the meet and Warrior Run was 0-3.
Daniel Walter crossed the finish line in 11th place (20:30) to lead the Wildcats, while Spencer Fogelman was 13th in 20:50 to lead the Defenders.
The next race for Mifflinburg is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montoursville.
BoysWilliamsport 15, Mifflinburg 50Williamsport 15, Warrior Run 50Mifflinburg 26, Midd-West 36Mifflinburg 15, Warrior Run 44Mifflinburg 15, Upper Dauphin 46Midd-West 7, Warrior Run 14At Mifflinburg
1. Ethan Holcomb, W, 18:01; 2. Ben Hummel, MW, 18:23; 3. Patrick Nardi, W, 18:27; 4. Justin Fulmer, W, 18:55; 5. William Keiser, W, 19:07; 6. Logan Hall, W, 19:16; 10. Anden Atkins, MW, 20:29; 11. Daniel Walter, M, 20:30; 13. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 20:50; 15. Joshua Reimer, M, 21:17; 16. Ben Reimer, M, 21:18; 17. Kellon Brubaker, M, 21:21; 18. Harrison Abram, M, 22:07
GirlsWarrior Run 20, Midd-West 39Mifflinburg 20, Midd-West 35Warrior Run 16, Upper Dauphin 43Mifflinburg 19, Upper Dauphin 36Warrior Run 25, Williamsport 31Williamsport 23, Mifflinburg 33Warrior Run 20, Mifflinburg 361. Lydia Bowersox, MW, 22:16; 2. Danyse Washington, W, 22:51; 3. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 23:00; 4. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 23:02; 5. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 23:28; 6. Marissa Allen, M, 23:42; 7. Anna Harstead, W, 23:58; 8. Emily Hale, W, 24:10; 9. Emma Hyder, M, 24:29; 10. Lillian Wertz, WR, 24:51; 13. Kendall Houtz, M, 27:38; 14. Sarah Miller, WR, 27:46; 15. Kaylee Swartzlander, M, 27:59; 16. Peyton Ranck, WR, 28:03; 20. Makenna Walter, M, 30:48.
