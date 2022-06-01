LEHMAN — With four players scoring 30 or more goals this season, Wyoming Seminary’s offense is potent, and the Blue Knights put it on display Tuesday night against Lewisburg.
District 2 champ Wyoming Seminary cruised to a 20-8 victory over Lewisburg in a PIAA Class 2A first-round contest played at Lake Lehman H.S.
“It was a tough game today against a very good Wyoming Seminary team,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji, whose squad fell to a District 2 team for the first time this season, and for the third straight time in the first round of states.
“We battled them, but they have some very talented offensive players, and their goalie played an outstanding game and made 12 saves.”
Senior Matt Spaulding led the Green Dragons (16-2) in his final high school game by scoring five goals and adding one assist. Fellow senior Alex Koontz had two goals and an assist; plus, junior Matt Reish scored a goal.
On the defensive end, Lewisburg senior goalkeeper Jimmy Bailey also ended his career by making eight saves against Wyoming Seminary (17-2).
“I’m very proud of our team and the season we had — winning a third consecutive District 4 title,” said Vaji. “We had a great group of seniors (Spaulding, Koontz, Bailey, Eric Gilger, Collin Starr, Rowen Martin, Julian Alabakoff, Joey Martin, Owen Ordonez, Evan Gilger) who set the example for the underclassmen to try to carry on their tradition.
“I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to coach these seniors,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
