LEWISBURG — It’s been an up, and mostly down season for Warrior Run’s girls basketball team this year.
But in Monday’s nonleague contest against Lewisburg, the Defenders took the step forward that head coach Rachael Herb has been waiting for.
Warrior Run got a game-high 12 points from Alayna Wilkins, who would make all six of her free throws late in the game to help the Defenders hold on for a 37-29 nonleague victory over Lewisburg.
“(The win) is exciting,” said Herb. “The girls have been working so hard this year, and I know their record doesn’t show it, but they are getting better and you’re starting to see more scoring and a little bit more confidence from all of them.
“It was nice to come in here and play against a solid team and get a nice win so the girls can feel that reward and know they are getting better as the season goes on,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
A big key to the victory was that Warrior Run (3-12) won the first quarter, and good starts have been rare for the Defenders this season.
Down 6-0 early when the Green Dragons started the game with three buckets from Sophie Kilbride, the Defenders went on an 8-0 run to end the first quarter with the lead.
A big and timely 3-pointer by Wilkins keyed the run and helped Warrior Run go up 8-6.
“Yeah, I’ll take (our start to the game). Like I said before the season, we have a lot of first quarter goals, second quarter goals and halftime goals,” said Herb. “When you hit those goals, I think the girls see that as an achievement and it makes them work harder, and then that game starts to be played fully — rather than (saying), ‘Hey, we played the first half this time.’”
Warrior Run went up by double digits (29-16) in the third quarter thanks to a 7-0 run to end the period. This time, the run was highlighted by a 3-pointer from Emily McKee.
“The girls made some really good shots, and I think we started going to our in-out style,” said Herb. “I’m like (to the girls), hey, if you aren’t making your shots from the outside or Lewisburg is pressuring you, look to go inside, and that’s where we did hit McKee a couple of times.”
Lewisburg (6-8) responded late with a 12-0 run, but it was too little, too late especially when Wilkins went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe to end the game.
Wilkins also had three assists, two steals and two rebounds in the win.
“I definitely would say we needed (this win). We had a rough start the season, but recently we’re finding what works for us and finding our chemistry a little bit more,” said Wilkins. “We play a lot of tough teams, but we work hard, so I’m glad that we can come out on top tonight because we do work hard, and we deserve the win.
“The end of the game was nerve-wracking definitely, but I like shooting free throws and I kind of just focus on myself when I’m out there and try to tune everything out,” Wilkins added.
Lewisburg’s shooting woes continued on the night, but Kilbride finished with a game-high 16 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals before she got hurt and had to leave the game with under 3 minutes remaining.
Maddie Still also suffered an injury early for Lewisburg and had to leave the game, which put the Green Dragons at a distinct disadvantage in the waning moments.
“We made some mistakes early and we didn’t quite move the ball in the zone as well as we’d like to, but I got to give the girls credit,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “We were down 31-16, and the next time you look up we cut (our deficit) to six.
“Losing Maddie (and Sophie) hurt, but we kept fighting and I give the girls a lot of credit (for that). That’s been indicative of our season — we just keep working, playing hard, and getting after it,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Warrior Run and Lewisburg both waste little time getting back on the court.
The Defenders play at Southern Columbia at 7:30 p.m. tonight, and Lewisburg plays at Shamokin also at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Warrior Run 37, Lewisburg 29At Lewisburg
Warrior Run 8 6 15 8 – 37 Lewisburg 6 4 6 13 — 29
Warrior Run (3-12) 37
Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Alexis Hudson 1 2-2 4; Alayna Wilkins 1 9-10 12; Peyton Meehan 1 0-0 3; Lilly Wertz 1 0-0 2; Sienna Dunkleberger 2 0-1 4; Emily McKee 3 1-3 8; Abby Evans 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
11 12-16 37.
3-point goals:
Wilkins, Meehan, McKee.
Lewisburg (6-8) 29
Maddie Materne 1 0-0 2; Sydney Bolinsky 0 1-4 1; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 0 1-4 1; Maria Bozella 2 1-2 5; Sophie Kilbride 7 0-0 16; Anna Baker 0 1-2 1; Keeley Baker 0 3-4 3.
Totals:
10 7-16 29.
3-point goals:
Kilbride 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 32-12. High scorers: Lewisburg, Erin Lowthert, 14; WR, Kelsey Hoffman, 6.
