ROBESONIA — Lewisburg’s girls soccer team fell 2-1 to District 3 champ Wyomissing in a PIAA Class 2A first-round game Tuesday at Conrad Weiser High School.
The Green Dragons finish the year 13-8. No further information was available on the game.
This year’s World Series is 2nd-least watched on TV
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television.
The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves’ six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
Houston’s 3-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday night was seen by 12,549,000 viewers on Fox, down 11% from 14,140,000 Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros in last year’s finale, played on a Tuesday night. Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year’s Game 6 was viewed by 12,871,000.
Game 6 was played opposite several college football games, including Alabama-LSU on ESPN, Clemson-Notre Dame on NBC and Florida State-Miami on ABC.
The Series finished with a 6.1 Nielsen rating and 17 share. The rating was the second-lowest behind the 5.2 for 2020, which had a 12 share. This year’s share marked a 1% increase from last year.
Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year’s Series averaged 12,023,000 viewers.
Viewers peaked at 51,560,000 for Game 7 of the 1975 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.
Totals declined with the rise of cable television and then of streaming services, giving viewers more choices.
The Series had a 25.0 rating and a 52 share in Philadelphia and a 24.0/55 in Houston.
The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.
Lycoming’s Myers, Upcraft earn All-MAC volleyball honors
WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College sophomore Kendall Myers and first-year Cameron Upcraft received Honorable Mention All-MAC Freedom accolades when the conference office in Annville announced the all-conference teams on Tuesday.
Myers stepped into the team’s starting libero position early in the season and went on to lead the Warriors with a total of 392 digs, finishing second in the MAC Freedom with a 4.78 average. She posted a career-high 40 digs against Delaware Valley on Sept. 13, tying sophomore teammate Ali Koval and Emily Abel for the fifth-most digs in a single game in program history.
Upcraft led the team offensively all season, as she finished her first year with 253 points, averaging 2.98 per set through 24 games, and 178 kills, an average of 2.09 per set. Upcraft also led the team with 10 solo blocks and 50 block assists. She finished seventh in the conference with a .248 hitting percentage and fourth in block per set, averaging 0.80 per set.
The Warriors have placed two on all-conference teams in each of the last three seasons, as Myers and Upcraft join senior Liz Kelson and Koval, who earned honorable mention honors in 2021 and Elle Jednorski ’20, a second-team pick, and Emily Morris ’19, an honorable mention pick, in 2019.
The Warriors finished the season 11-13 overall, going 2-6 in the MAC Freedom under head coach Tim McMahon.
