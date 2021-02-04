LEWISBURG — Hope Drumm was feeling it.
In pregame warm-ups the Lewisburg senior guard was knocking down shot after shot from long range, and that hot hand got even hotter once the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup against Jersey Shore got underway.
Drumm began Wednesday’s game with a 3-pointer, and she would make three more on the night to finish with a game-high 16 points to key the Green Dragons’ 51-29 victory over the Bulldogs at Lewisburg Area High School.
“Honestly, in warm-ups I was hitting a lot (of threes), and it kind of felt good and I was feeling good (Wednesday),” said Drumm. “We had like an hour-long practice (Tuesday) and I got up a lot of shots, and I think that helped. Basically, everything felt good today — everything was feeling good.”
Ignited by Drumm’s trey to open the game, Lewisburg (6-2, 4-2 HAC-I) got out to a 7-0 lead before Jersey Shore (2-8, 1-6) scored its first basket.
Another 3-pointer by Drumm followed in the first period, and it preceded a last-second trey by Sophie Kilbride as the Green Dragons took a 16-2 lead after one.
“The last couple of games we hadn’t gotten out to quick starts, and I truly challenged the girls before the game,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “The girls have had a couple of days off here, and I wasn’t sure what to expect. I kind of challenged them to come out and push the tempo right off the bat and see what happens, and they did a really good job of that.”
Lewisburg’s lead grew to more than 20 in the second period thanks to fellow senior Roz Noone, who returned to the lineup to score 11 points. Five of Noone’s points, which included a 3-pointer of her own, came during a 9-2 run midway through the period to push the Green Dragons’ advantage to 27-6.
Drumm added another highlight as she ended the first half the way she started it by sinking another 3-pointer — the latest one coming on a heave at the buzzer to give Lewisburg a 30-8 lead.
“I kind of just closed my eyes, put up a prayer and hoped it went in,” said Drumm. “I was kind of following off Sophie’s three from the first quarter. I was taking notes.”
Said Sample on Drumm, “She has always been a solid player. She’s always does the kind of things that you don’t quite see in the stat sheet all of the time. Hope is capable of having big nights, and we’ve talked to her this week and said that if we want to be successful then she just needs to keep progressing and taking steps forward.
“Hope obviously did that tonight, and hopefully we continue to build on that,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The second half began the same way for the Green Dragons as Drumm nailed another trey before sinking a two-point jumper to help turn the game into a rout.
Noone added another 3-pointer in the third, plus Kilbride and Regan Llanso both made big buckets to help Lewisburg blow the game wide open (43-19).
Along with her 16 points, Drumm added four rebounds and four steals. In addition, Kilbride had five assists and three rebounds, plus Regan Llanso had seven rebounds to go along with her nine points.
“This win definitely gives us some momentum back. Our offense has been stagnant a little bit the last couple of games,” said Sample, whose team next plays at Midd-West on Friday. “Everyone was looking to score and everyone was looking to shoot, and I think to be successful we have to be more than one or two players. The games we have won we filled up the stat sheet, so everyone needs to step up every night and I hope we keep doing it.”
Lewisburg 51, Jersey Shore 29at LewisburgScore by quarters
Jersey Shore 2 6 11 10 — 29 Lewisburg 16 14 13 8 — 51
Jersey Shore (2-8) 29
E Kauffman 0 0-0 0; R. Herritt 0 0-0 0; Delaney Herbst 3 0-0 6; D Walker 3 0-0 6; G Lorson 0 0-0 0; Jocelyn McCracken2 0-0 4; C Shemory 1 0-0 2; R Lorson 0 1-2 1; Audrey Schilling 2 0-0 4; S Machmer 1 0-0 2; N Haight 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
14 1-2 29.
3-point goals:
None.
Lewisburg (6-2) 51
Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Sydney Bolinsky 1 0-0 2; Erica Haefner 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Roz Noone 4 1-2 11; Erin Lowthert 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Coleman 0 0-0 0; Grace Hilkert 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 3 1-2 8; Regan Llanso 3 3-4 9; Lauren Gross 0 1-2 1; Hope Drumm 6 0-0 16; Anna Baker 1 0-0 2; Gracie Murphy 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
19 6-10 51.
3-point goals:
Drumm 4, Noone 2, Kilbride.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 32-24. High scorer: Lewisburg, Materne, 12.
