On this date 20 years ago, Warrior Run and Lewisburg locked in a battle on the hardwood with some big names making the boxscore.
Lewisburg got the win, 59-49, with Sam Snyder scoring 14 to lead the Green Dragons. Scott Schade added 12 and Jeremy Roskovensky tallied 11. Brandon Kramm had nine and Jim Gulden 6 in a balanced effort from Lewisburg.
The Dragons jumped out to a 15-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Lewisburg improved to 8-2 with the win while Warrior Run fell to 9-3.
The Defenders were paced by Scott Hoffman’s 18. Will Bussom added 16.
