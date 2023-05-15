DANVILLE — Saturday’s weather at the 2023 PHAC Championships couldn’t have been any better. The temperature was in the mid 70’s and very rarely did the sun beat down on the individuals from the 19 schools in attendance in Danville.
Whether or not Mother Nature played a part in it, a remarkable nine different conference championship records were broken including seven on the boys side.
In the end though, it was Lewisburg’s girls and Shikellamy’s boys that earned team titles. The Green Dragons scored 76.5 points which edged out both Central Columbia and Selinsgrove who tied for second with 72 points.
The always energetic Lewisburg coach, Michael Espinosa, was ecstatic with the way his team battled through the grind all day to finish on top of the 19 teams in the competition.
“It was very exciting. I don’t want to say it was an unexpected outcome, but it was definitely a pleasant surprise. We put some athletes in some events that it might be their last time doing them as we will now look ahead to getting our lineup set for districts,” said Espinosa.
Making the title for the Green Dragons even more unexpected was the fact that they didn’t finish with any gold medals.
“We didn’t win a single event, but we nickel and dimed our way through the day. It makes me really proud of the depth of our team and how they really just stick with it,” Espinosa said. “The girls don’t get frustrated that they aren’t finishing at the top of the podium, they just give it everything that they have in the process.”
Warrior Run had a trio of girls to win titles which included Raygan Lust in the 400, Claire Dufrene in the 1,600, and Aurora Cieslukowski took home first in the pole vault.
Compared to last year’s league meet, Cieslukowski was pleased with the way she was able to turn the table.
“During this event last year, I came in and no-heighted, so this was definitely a major improvement from that. It was a gorgeous day to vault with the weather and it allowed me to see some of the other competition out there. There was a nice mix of girls that were competitive, and I am looking forward to moving forward and seeing if I can stay on top next week,” said Cieslukowski who won the event at 11-feet.
For Lust, it was a new PR for the Defender sophomore as she ran her lap in under a minute. Her time of 59.82 seconds won by nearly a second over Elizabeth Shultz from Williamsport who was the runner-up at 1:00.75.
“To run it under a minute was shocking to me. At times I have a lot of self-doubt, but my coach talks me through it. He really helps build my confidence,” Lust said. “This is my first year doing track, and it is a really tough race. It kind of blows my mind that I am where I am at with my time.”
In the mile race, it was arguably the most exciting race of the day on Saturday on the track in Danville. Dufrene as only a freshman was able to outlast a senior from Shikellamy. Dufrene edged Bri Hennett as they posted times of 5:17.53 and 5:17.94 respectively.
“My best time is a 5:16, so I was right around that. I am trying to beat my PR at districts because my goal is to get first place or at least second so that I can make it to states. In the race, I knew I had to get out quickly and stay on the hip of No. 1, then at the 400 mark, I just ran to the finish,” said Dufrene.
In the javelin, the pre-seeding marks held up as a pair of Milton hurlers finished as the top two.
Mackenzie Lopez won with a toss of 133-10 and Morgan Reiner took second at 129-11.
For Lopez, one of the tougher parts of the day was going back and forth in between throws and then her three events on the track.
“It is obviously tough having to keep moving back and forth, but having your coaches and teammates helping to motivate you really helps a lot,” Lopez said. “Having the mentality of getting first helped me as I also did both the hurdles and ran the 4x4 relay. That mindset helped me win the javelin.”
For both of the Black Panthers, that constant competition between practices and meets helps them both continue to grow and reach further distances.
“We thrive throwing against each other, and we don’t do as well when we aren’t throwing with each other. Our energy bounces off each other and it is great to compete against her. It is so much fun and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” said Reiner.
Caroline Blakeslee was a huge part in scoring enough points for Lewisburg to claim the team title. The sophomore finished second in the 100, running a 12.69, and she backed that up with a fourth-place medal in the 200 at 25.63.
“It was a lot of fun. I was nervous for the 100 because there was a lot of fast girls. I was looking forward to the competition and was happy with my results. I am confident heading into districts now,” said Blakeslee.
Teammate Asha Hohmuth also reached the podium in both sprints with a sixth in the 200 and an eighth in the 100. As a senior, she is looking forward to closing out her high school career strong.
“Knowing that I only have a few races left, I want to go out and continue to improve for the little time that I have left,” Hohmuth said. “It is nice to be able to run with Caroline because she helps to bring the best out of me.”
Both girls were also a part of silver medals in the 4x1 and 4x4 relays, finishing behind Central Columbia in both. Lewisburg didn’t have a 4x8 relay team registered for the meet, making the title that much more impressive. Joining Blakeslee and Hohmuth in each of the silver medal relays were Madison Moyers and Baylee Espinosa.
At the conclusion of the day, the Green Dragons didn’t have many girls left in the stadium to accept the winning plaque. That was because most of the upperclassmen were already on their way back to Lewisburg to get ready for the prom which was held on Saturday evening.
“As you can see, we are a young team. I am proud of the older girls, and I am really excited to see how well these younger girls have done. It is a great group of girls to work with and I couldn’t be prouder of them. This is awesome,” said Espinosa.
Returning PIAA Champion Kate Moncavage broke the meet record in the 800 as the Southern Columbia junior ran a 2:14.96, and the returning state gold winning relay team from Central Columbia set the record in the 4x4 relay with a time of 3:58.20.
The boys records that were broken were in the 100, 200, 400, 1,600, long jump, javelin, and 4x100 relay.
PHAC ChampionshipsSaturday at Danville Area H.S.Team Scores:
1. Lewisburg 76.5, T2. Central Columbia 72, T2. Selinsgrove 72, 4. Shikellamy 50.5, 5. Mount Carmel 43, 6. Bloomsburg 42.5, 7. Danville 42, T8. Southern Columbia 40, T8. Williamsport 40, 10. Central Mountain 38, 11. Warrior Run 37, 12. Milton 29, 13. Shamokin Area 28, 14. Montoursville 27, 15. Hughesville 21, 16. Loyalsock 19.5, 17. Midd-West 11, 18. Jersey Shore 10, 19. Mifflinburg 3.
Team Key:
