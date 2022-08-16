PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have settled the grievance he filed to recoup a portion of last season’s salary, a person with knowledge of the details said Monday.
Simmons was seeking a portion of the nearly $20 million that was withheld after he refused to suit up for the 76ers last season. He was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February for a package headlined by James Harden.
The person confirmed the settlement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were to remain confidential. The agreement was first reported by ESPN.
Simmons was the No. 1 pick by the 76ers in 2016 and became an All-Star. But he was heavily criticized after he struggled when the top-seeded 76ers were upset by Atlanta in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.
Simmons then cited mental health concerns for not playing last season. He then had back problems in Brooklyn and ended up missing the entire season.
Phillies reliever Corey Knebel on 15-day IL with lat strain
CINCINNATI — The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain on Monday.
Knebel appeared to injure himself on a pitch to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning on Sunday and exited the game after meeting with training staff. He is expected to have an MRI on Monday in Philadelphia to determine the extent of the injury.
Knebel missed 92 games with a similar injury last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“We don’t know if it’s the same thing exactly,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “We’ll know more after today. He couldn’t lift his arm (on Sunday), which is kind of normal with this injury.”
Knebel signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Phillies in December, and was the team’s closer before being moved into a setup role. He has a 3.43 ERA and 12 saves this season in 46 appearances.
Seahawks send Ugo Amadi to Eagles for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks agreed Monday to trade defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.
The deal involves players who haven’t completely lived up to the expectations their teams had when they drafted them. Amadi has played mostly as a nickel cornerback and backup safety for the Seahawks. Arcega-Whiteside has struggled to get involved offensively for the Eagles and was switched to tight end this offseason.
Seattle is likely to keep Arcega-Whiteside as a wide receiver due to the team’s depth at tight end.
Amadi was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and has started 12 of 47 regular season games. Seattle signed nickel cornerback Justin Coleman in the offseason and has used rookie Coby Bryant in that spot during training camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.