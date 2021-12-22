LEWISBURG — Jake Hernandez didn’t start the game very well against Shikellamy on Tuesday, but Lewisburg’s senior center made sure the contest against his former team ended in fine fashion.
Hernandez scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second half as the Green Dragons pulled away for a 56-35 Heartland-I victory over the Braves inside the Dragons’ Lair.
“It felt really good (to beat my former team). I love it,” said Hernandez.
A total of three players scored in double figures on the night for Lewisburg (2-1, 2-1 HAC-I) as Joey Martin had 15 points and Henry Harrison added 10.
“I was very pleased with the way we played tonight. We did a nice job,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. “Overall, we executed pretty well offensively, but I really loved the defensive intensity.”
And while Hernandez needed some time to find his shot in the first half, Harrison helped pick up the slack.
First, Harrison knocked down a corner trey late in the first quarter to break a 6-all tie and give the Green Dragons the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Harrison then began the second period with another 3-pointer on the way to scoring seven points in the quarter as Lewisburg got out to a 27-16 halftime lead.
“He did (spark us). He can shoot the ball and he can score. He got into a rhythm and the guys found him,” said Vaji. “He knocked the first (3-pointer) down, and then we ran a little set play for him (at the start of the second quarter), and he came through and knocked that one down.
“He’s a confident-type kid. When he knocks one down — he can knock a bunch of them down,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Although the Green Dragons’ offense wasn’t hitting all of its marks in the first half, their defense sure did in holding the Braves to just 16 points.
“There were a couple of possessions in the first half where I think Shikellamy had to run its offense for 35-40 seconds, and our kids didn’t relax,” said Vaji. “And there was one time in the second half where we forced Shikellamy to call a timeout because they couldn’t get into (any rhythm).
“I mean, it was just a great job. I think our guys did a great job communicating and we were able to do a lot of good stuff,” Vaji added.
Late in the first half Hernandez showed a sign of things to come when he scored the final three points before halftime. He then scored five points to fuel an 11-5 run to open the third.
Then towards the end of the third quarter Hernandez sunk three baskets on consecutive possessions and he also had four rebounds as Lewisburg built its lead to 44-27.
Two of those baskets were off put-backs, and the third came off an assist from Michaels.
“I was getting really frustrated (in the first half) and I just had to start making my shots. But I kept my head up, and my teammates picked me up,” said Hernandez, who also had eight rebounds in the game. “We knew we played a decent first half, but we knew we could come out a lot better (in the second half).
“I got some big rebounds and that hyped us up and it translated to the defense, and (the game) took off from there,” Hernandez added.
Martin, for his part, tallied six points in the fourth to extend Lewisburg’s lead to 20-plus points before Vaji pulled his starters to let his bench get some playing time.
“It was just a very good performance tonight — all-around — and I can’t say anything negative about anybody on the floor with how they played tonight,” said Vaji. “It was a super team win, and we just got to keep building on it and get ready for a very tough game Thursday up at Central Mountain.”
Lewisburg 56, Shikellamy 36at Lewisburg
Shikellamy 6 10 11 9 — 36 Lewisburg 14 13 17 12 — 56
Shikellamy (3-2) 36
Ryan Williams 0 0-2 0; Cameron Lenner 2 3-4 8; Asner Moyer 1 0-0 2; John Peifer 4 4-8 13; Xavier Fisher 1 0-0 2; Trey Wallace 3 0-0 6; Luke Snyder 1 1-3 4; Caleb Kashner 1 0-6 2; Keenan Hoffman 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 8-19 36.
3-point goals:
Lenner, Peifer.
Lewisburg (2-1) 56
Jake Hernandez 8 4-6 18; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 5; Joey Martin 5 2-2 15; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Cam Michaels 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 10; Charlie Landis 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Will Barrick 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
21 6-8 56.
3-point goals:
Martin 3, Harrison 2, Zelechoski.
JV score: Shikellamy, 60-59. High scorer: Lewisburg, Bodden, 20.
