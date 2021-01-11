MIFFLINBURG - Shamokin Area head coach Jordan Rickert is having a good time watching her girls play in the early goings of the restarted season, and apparently the feeling is mutual.
Lighting up the scoreboard has a way of making that happen.
The Indians connected on three 3-pointers to start Monday's game against Mifflinburg, one each from Ariana Nolter, Morgan Nolter and Carly Nye, as Shamokin rolled to a 49-28 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over the Wildcats Monday at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
After losing the season-opener to Nativity BVM (38-31) back on Dec. 11, Shamokin (2-1, 2-0 HAC-) has now won two straight - both in convincing fashion. The Indians also took care of Jersey Shore, 54-30, on Saturday.
"It was definitely a great team win. I think everybody contributed very well again, and it's fun to watch them play and it seems like they're having fun playing together, and that's the main ticket," said Rickert. "Whenever the ball goes into the basket its always important, so hitting those key shots early was big. The girls are feeding off each other nicely, and I hope that continues throughout the season."
Those 3-pointers from Ariana Nolter, Nye and then Morgan Nolter, along with a layup from Desiree Michaels, got the Indians out to an 11-2 lead midway through the opening quarter.
Mifflinburg (0-1, 0-1) made a run of its own late in the first with help from a Mara Shuck, who made a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and then a mid-range jumper before the quarter expired to make the score 15-10 in favor of Shamokin.
But all that changed in the second period when Grace Nazih exploded for eight points to push the Indians' advantage to 31-12.
"We struggled in the second period. We had some costly turnovers and we missed a couple of shots we should've had. We had a real hard time with their press, but we missed some opportunities off of that," said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. "I really didn't know what to expect (going in). We've had a week of practice (to get ready), but we're young and we've got to figure some things out.
"We just got to be more confident with the ball, and more confident with what we're doing," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Shamokin would put the game away in the fourth period as the Indians reeled off 12 points in a row to stake out to a 49-18 lead with 3:26 remaining.
Nazih finished with 13 points, four steals and three rebounds, plus Ariana Nolter added 11 points, four rebounds and four steals in the victory.
"Like I said, everybody contributed, and everyone stepped up in different spurts of the game, which is huge, too," said Rickert. "We have some good leadershipo on the court, and the girls kind of fed off each other in a positive way, and that's what you want."
Shamokin next plays at Danville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shamokin 49, Mifflinburg 28
at Mifflinburg
Shamokin (2-1) 49
Carly Nye 3 0-0 7; Desiree Michaels 3 0-2 6; Emma Kramer 0 2-2 2; M. Lippay 1 1-2 3; Grace Nazih 6 1-1 13; Morgan Nolter 3 0-0 7; Ariana Nolter 4 0-0 11; Ally Waugh 0 0-0 0; Payten Puttman 0 0-2 0; Cassidy Grimes 0 0-0 0; Madysyn Nolter 0 0-0 0; Annie Hornberger 0 0-0 0; Cassie Drumheiser 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4-9 49.
3-point goals: A. Nolter 3, Nye, Mo. Nolter.
Mifflinburg (0-1) 28
Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-0 0; Hayley Mook 1 0-0 3; Olivia Erickson 1 0-0 2; Alexis Scopelliti 1 0-0 2; Avery Metzger 0 1-2 1; Ella Shuck 5 3-4 15; Brooke Catherman 0 1-2 1; Jenna Haines 1 1-1 3; Laine Martin 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 7-11 28.
3-point goals: Shuck 2, Mook.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;15;16;6;12 - 49
Mifflinburg;10;2;6;10 - 28
JV score: Shamokin, 40-16. High scorers: Shamokin, Waugh, 8; Mifflinburg, Sheesley, 5.
