National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 198 199 Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130 New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167 N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238

South

W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 198 136 Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 208 184 Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217 Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142 Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 203 132 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 253 152 Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203 Denver 3 4 0 .429 147 183 L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165 Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 145 199

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 247 165 New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197 Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193 Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 5 2 0 .714 219 187 Chicago 5 3 0 .625 161 166 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 177 206 Minnesota 2 5 0 .286 183 214

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 1 0 .857 240 199 Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 208 173

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23

Thursday, Nov. 5

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia

Monday, Nov. 9

New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Philadelphia 13 4 5 44 42 20 x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24 x-Columbus 11 5 5 38 33 18 x-Orlando City 10 3 8 38 36 21 x-New York City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22 x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23 x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30 x-Nashville 7 6 8 29 21 19 Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41 Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28 Chicago 5 9 7 22 28 33 Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34 D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38 Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Portland 11 5 5 38 45 33 x-Sporting Kansas City 11 6 3 36 36 25 x-Seattle 10 5 5 35 39 21 x-Los Angeles FC 9 7 4 31 44 35 x-FC Dallas 8 5 7 31 27 21 x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24 San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45 Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44 Colorado 6 6 4 22 29 27 Real Salt Lake 5 9 7 22 25 33 LA Galaxy 6 11 3 21 26 42 Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38 NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game. NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Saturday, October 31
FC Dallas 3, Houston 0 Chicago 1, Nashville 1, tie

Sunday, November 1

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0 New York City FC 5, New York 2 Orlando City 1, Montreal 0 New England 4, D.C. United 3 Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd. Toronto FC 2, Miami 1 Colorado 3, Seattle 1 Portland 1, Vancouver 0 LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1 Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd. Wednesday, November 4 Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 8

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m. Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m. Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL National League MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced INF Ryon Healy refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues and elected to become a free agent. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — RHP Hector Noesi has elected free agency. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated 2B Starlin Castro, LHP Seth Romero and RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Joe Ross from the restricted list. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Suspended Chicago WR Javon Wims two games for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Sunday’s game against New Orleans. ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated CB Darqueze Dennard to return from injured reserve. DALLAS COWBOYS — Acquired DT Eli Ankou from Houston in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE Trey Flowers on injured reserve. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated S A.J. Moore Jr. and TE Kahale Warring from injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Tommylee Lewis. Acquired LB Kwon Alexander from San Francisco in exchange for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional 2021 fifth-round draft pick. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Acquired LB Avery Williamson and 2022 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 fith-round draft pick. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed DE Damontre Moore on the reserve/suspended by Comissioner-less than one year list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Acquired FS Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Waived DT Isaiah Mack. HOCKEY National Hockey League EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Dominik Kahun to a one-year contract. SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League Racing Louisville FC — Selected F Cheyna Mathhews off the re-entry wire from the Washington Spirit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.