National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 198 199 Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130 New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167 N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 198 136 Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 208 184 Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217 Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142 Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 203 132 Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237 Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 253 152 Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203 Denver 3 4 0 .429 147 183 L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 4 1 .438 186 205 Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165 Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 145 199
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 247 165 New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197 Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193 Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 5 2 0 .714 219 187 Chicago 5 3 0 .625 161 166 Detroit 3 4 0 .429 177 206 Minnesota 2 5 0 .286 183 214
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 6 1 0 .857 240 199 Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 208 173
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 25, N.Y. Giants 23
Thursday, Nov. 5
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Carolina at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Chicago at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Denver at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. Seattle at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Philadelphia
Monday, Nov. 9
New England at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA x-Philadelphia 13 4 5 44 42 20 x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24 x-Columbus 11 5 5 38 33 18 x-Orlando City 10 3 8 38 36 21 x-New York City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22 x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23 x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30 x-Nashville 7 6 8 29 21 19 Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41 Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28 Chicago 5 9 7 22 28 33 Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34 D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38 Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA x-Portland 11 5 5 38 45 33 x-Sporting Kansas City 11 6 3 36 36 25 x-Seattle 10 5 5 35 39 21 x-Los Angeles FC 9 7 4 31 44 35 x-FC Dallas 8 5 7 31 27 21 x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24 San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45 Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44 Colorado 6 6 4 22 29 27 Real Salt Lake 5 9 7 22 25 33 LA Galaxy 6 11 3 21 26 42 Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38 NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game. NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Saturday, October 31
FC Dallas 3, Houston 0 Chicago 1, Nashville 1, tie
Sunday, November 1
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1 Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0 New York City FC 5, New York 2 Orlando City 1, Montreal 0 New England 4, D.C. United 3 Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd. Toronto FC 2, Miami 1 Colorado 3, Seattle 1 Portland 1, Vancouver 0 LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1 Los Angeles FC at San Jose ppd. Wednesday, November 4 Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m. Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
Sunday, November 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.