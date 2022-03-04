LEWISBURG — Senior center Jake Hernandez was a beast on the court all season long for Lewisburg’s boys basketball team, and this week Hernandez was rewarded for his efforts.
Hernandez was named Most Valuable Player as well as a Division I first-team selection when the Heartland Athletic Conference selected its 2021-22 All-Star Team.
“Jake is very deserving of being selected the HAC-1 MVP,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. “He is a hard worker who does an awful lot for our team on both the offensive and defensive end.”
This past season Hernandez averaged 18.2 points per game to go along with 10.2 rebounds per contest.
Sure, Hernandez gets the bulk of his points around the basket, but the big man can also step out and shoot from long distance as well.
It’s one of the qualities Hernandez brings to the Green Dragons, who he helped lead to the District 4 Class 4A title game (to be played against Athens at Mansfield University on Saturday).
“Jake is excellent in transition and a relentless rebounder on both ends of the floor,” said Vaji. “Jake has come up big for us on many occasions this year.”
Joining Hernandez on the HAC-I first team is teammate Joey Martin, who was also named to the HAC-I Defensive Team.
The senior forward averaged 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Green Dragons this past season.
“Joey did an excellent job defensively for us. He has a high basketball IQ that helps him understand how to guard people,” said Vaji. “Joey is quite athletic and he is able to use his length to make it tough for players to score against him.
“Joey is also a versatile defender who has the ability to guard on the perimeter and around the basket,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Rounding out the HAC-I first team is Mifflinburg senior guard Cannon Griffith, along with Danville’s Carson Persing, Shamokin’s Colin Seedor and Central Mountain’s Jack Hanna.
HAC-II
Milton junior guard Jace Brandt was named a Division II first-team selection. He scored 269 points this season and had 128 rebounds, 45 assists and 41 steals.
Brandt was joined on the first team by Adam McGinley, Bloomsburg; Saraj Ali, Loyalsock; Brendan Clark, Loyalsock; Nick Trevouledes, Hughesville; and Madden Locke, Bloomsburg.
Fellow Milton player Xzavier Minium, a junior guard, earned a spot on the HAC-II second team as well as the division’s All-Defensive Team.
Minium led the Black Panthers in scoring this year with 299 points, and he also led the team with 141 rebounds, 58 assists and 23 steals.
Heartland Athletic
Conference 2021-22 Boys All-Star Team Division I
First Team: Jake Hernandez, Lewisburg; Jack Hanna, Central Mtn.; Carson Persing, Danville; Colin Seedor, Shamokin; Cannon Griffith, Mifflinburg; Joey Martin, Lewisburg.
Second Team: John Peifer, Shikellamy; John Schneider, Montoursville; Cam Michaels, Lewisburg; Hayden Pardoe, Central Mtn.; Ethan Bomgardner, Mifflinburg; Tyler Reigel, Mifflinburg.
Third Team: Jenssyn Shuey, Shamokin; Zach Gordon, Danville; Damian Williams, Jersey Shore; Isaiah Ulrich, Selinsgrove; Cayde McCloskey, Central Mtn.; Kaden Hoffman, Shikellamy.
Honorable Mention: Ryan Reich, Selinsgrove; Carter Breed, Mifflinburg; Jarrett Foster, Mifflinburg; Mason Deitrich, Shikellamy; Cameron Lenner, Shikellamy; Forrest Zelechoski, Lewisburg; Tristan Gallick, Jersey Shore; Damian McAlister, Jersey Shore; Cayan Miecieki, Shamokin; Joe Hile, Shamokin; Hayden Winn, Danville; Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville.
Defensive Team: Peifer, Shikellamy; Griffith, Mifflinburg; Nolan Kutney, Montoursville; Martin, Lewisburg; Connor Kozich, Danville; Williams, Jersey Shore; Hile, Shamokin; Brett Gerlach, Central Mtn.; Reich, Selinsgrove.
MVP: Hernandez, Lewisburg.
Coach of the Year: Chris Zimmerman, Shamokin.
Division II
First Team: Adam McGinley, Bloomsburg; Saraj Ali, Loyalsock; Brendan Clark, Loyalsock; Jace Brandt, Milton; Nick Trevouledes, Hughesville; Madden Locke, Bloomsburg.
Second Team: Xzavier Minium; Brian Britton, Southern Columbia; Pedro Feliciano, Mount Carmel; Braeden Wisloski, Southern; Braedon Reid, Midd-West; Dylan Bieber, Hughesville.
Third Team: Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg; Cam Day, Central Columbia; Carter Cowburn, Hughesville; Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; Rae Grant, Bloomsburg.
Honorable Mention: Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock; Mason Sheesley, Warrior Run; Josh Heiney, Hughesville; Damon Milewski, Mount Carmel; Luke DeLong, Milton; Liam Klebon, Southern; Gage Patterson, Loyalsock; Jaiden Ross, Loyalsock.
Honorable Mention: Ali, Loyalsock; Daniel Guzevich, Bloomsburg; Heiney, Hughesville; Jeff Fenstermacher, Hughesville; Cole Spears, Mount Carmel; Cam Humphrey, Central Columbia; Tyler Arnold, Southern; Minium, Milton; Easton Erb, Midd-West.
MVP: McGinley, Bloomsburg.
Defensive MVP: Ali, Loyalsock.
Coach of the Year: Michael O’Shea, Bloomsburg.
