Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 41 17 .707 — Philadelphia 37 19 .661 3 Brooklyn 33 24 .579 7½ New York 32 27 .542 9½ Toronto 28 31 .475 13½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 32 26 .552 — Atlanta 29 29 .500 3 Washington 27 30 .474 4½ Orlando 24 35 .407 8½ Charlotte 16 43 .271 16½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 17 .702 — Cleveland 38 22 .633 3½ Chicago 26 31 .456 14 Indiana 25 34 .424 16 Detroit 15 43 .259 25½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 34 22 .607 — Dallas 31 28 .525 4½ New Orleans 30 28 .517 5 San Antonio 14 44 .241 21 Houston 13 44 .228 21½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 40 18 .690 — Minnesota 31 29 .517 10 Utah 29 30 .492 11½ Portland 28 30 .483 12 Oklahoma City 27 29 .482 12
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 32 25 .561 — Phoenix 32 27 .542 1 L.A. Clippers 32 28 .533 1½ Golden State 29 29 .500 3½ L.A. Lakers 26 32 .448 6½
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 123, Houston 104 Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109 Charlotte 144, Atlanta 138 Utah 123, Indiana 117 Denver 112, Miami 108 New York 124, Brooklyn 106 Orlando 100, Chicago 91 New Orleans 103, Oklahoma City 100 Minnesota 124, Dallas 121 Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 115 Golden State 135, Washington 126
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 123, Orlando 113 Milwaukee 131, Boston 125, OT Phoenix 120, Sacramento 109 L.A. Clippers 134, Golden State 124 Washington 126, Portland 101
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
HockeyAHL GLANCEEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 47 29 9 7 2 67 142 121 Hershey 47 30 12 4 1 65 138 117 Charlotte 47 27 16 2 2 58 146 138 Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 143 129 Lehigh Valley 47 24 18 3 2 53 141 139 Hartford 47 19 19 3 6 47 134 149 WB/Scranton 46 20 20 2 4 46 126 132 Bridgeport 46 19 19 7 1 46 145 155
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 47 32 12 2 1 67 167 147 Utica 47 23 17 5 2 53 137 141 Syracuse 45 21 17 4 3 49 159 147 Laval 47 20 19 6 2 48 168 167 Rochester 44 22 19 2 1 47 134 148 Cleveland 45 20 20 3 2 45 146 168 Belleville 46 17 24 4 1 39 146 174
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 46 26 11 6 3 61 172 134 Milwaukee 46 28 15 1 2 59 163 134 Rockford 47 23 16 4 4 54 150 155 Manitoba 45 24 16 3 2 53 139 139 Iowa 47 22 16 5 4 53 142 146 Grand Rapids 45 19 22 2 2 42 124 163 Chicago 44 18 22 3 1 40 131 160
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 47 34 11 2 0 70 177 117 Coachella Valley 42 30 7 4 1 65 154 112 Abbotsford 4 8 28 16 2 2 60 166 141 Colorado 47 27 16 3 1 58 137 126 Ontario 45 26 17 1 1 54 144 124 Tucson 48 21 23 4 0 46 154 168 Bakersfield 46 20 22 2 2 44 138 144 San Jose 47 18 25 0 4 40 121 160 Henderson 48 16 27 0 5 37 122 140 San Diego 48 13 35 0 0 26 117 188 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte 3, Lehigh Valley 2 Cleveland 2, Rochester 1 Calgary 4, Abbotsford 1 Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1 Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m. Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m. Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
