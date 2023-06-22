ALMEDIA — There wasn't much to write home about in regard to the District 13 Major Division softball game between Mifflinburg and Central Columbia on Wednesday.
That's because Central Columbia pitcher Lexi Yuhas was on her game, and that in turn kept Mifflinburg's players off theirs.
Yuhas threw a complete-game one-hitter with 15 strikeouts as Central took a 6-0 victory over Mifflinburg in the winner's bracket final at First Keystone Community Bank Field.
The loss drops Mifflinburg into the elimination bracket final against the winner of Wednesday's nightcap - either Danville or Selinsgrove - tonight at 5:30 p.m.
So, the postgame talk from manager Bob Delsite centered around the fact his girls still have at least one more game to play.
And the funk Mifflinburg's players are in, well they better get out of it soon.
"We got to stay positive and learn to live with a little bit of adversity. We need to pull out of it and not get into a negative groove, because that's our Achilles heel at the moment," said Delsite.
"Central is a solid team, and they are definitely a challenging team for us. I feel we are all as good as what they are as far as a ball team, they just had their stuff a little bit better tonight than us."
Mifflinburg also shot itself in the foot by making a couple of costly errors in the game.
A misplayed ball hit to the outfield in the first inning resulted in a 2-0 lead for Central.
Another error in the third by Mifflinburg helped put two more runs on the board and make the score 5-0 in favor of Central, and that of course was more than enough support for Yuhas, who only let one baserunner get to third base the whole night.
"All it takes is a gap shot or two, and you start to see heads bounce down, and that's where we got to dig deeper. Central is just a solid team, and we told the girls going into the game that it's going to be the little stuff that means a lot with this game," said Delsite.
"Without our errors, it should've been a 2-0 game, really. So just a couple of errors gave them those four extra runs."
A bright spot for Mifflinburg, aside from the fact the team still has another game to play, is that the players broke up Yuhas' perfect game bid with a single and a walk in the fifth.
Mackenzie Delsite, the manager's daughter, got the single and Avery Reibsome drew the walk.
"We weren't (no-hit), and that was the good thing. If we had walked out of this with a total shutout, that's hard to get by," said Mifflinburg's manager.
"The fact the girls were getting on Yuhas (was good), but we just didn't do it quite quick enough. But the girls have seen her now. Central is a better ball team, and they got to play up to that level."
Getting the bats going in tonight's elimination game is vital for Mifflinburg, especially if they want another crack at Central.
"The girls are anxious to get back at it and have a second chance now. We'll come back the next game and we'll get on them and we'll show them a good game," said Mifflinburg's manager.
"The girls want a do-over on (Wednesday's game), so they are going to give it their all Thursday night, and we want to get back at them. We want a second go-around with Central."
District 13 Tournament
Major Division Softball
at First Keystone Community Bank Field
Central Columbia 6, Mifflinburg 0
Mifflinburg 000 000 - 0-1-2
Central Col. 212 01x - 6-5-0
Mackenzie Delsite and Ava Fry. Lexi Yuhas and Grace Turner.
WP: Yuhas. LP: Delsite.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Delsite, 1-for-2; Avery Reibsome, walk.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Kayla Poust, 2 walks, 2 runs scored; Turner, 1-for-2, 2 stolen bases, RBI, run; Elyse Karnes, walk, stolen base, 2 runs, RBI; MiKayla Honse, 1-for-2, RBI; Zoe Seely, 1-for-1; Vivian Dunne, 1-for-2, RBI.
