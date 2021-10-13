BETHLEHEM – Boston University finished atop the preseason poll, and Terriers’ senior guard Javante McCoy was named the Patriot League Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year when the League announced preseason honors.
The Terriers collected 154 points and 11 first-place votes with McCoy and fellow preseason All-Patriot League senior forward Walter Whyte returning for Head Coach Joe Jones’s squad. Defending Patriot League Champion Colgate received 153 points and nine first-place votes to finish close behind, with preseason All-League senior guard Nelly Cummings back in the fold for Head Coach Matt Langel.
Navy, who earned the top seed in last season’s championship, finished third with 114 points while Army West Point finished with 89 points, and American received 79 points to rank fifth. Bucknell and Lafayette tied for sixth-place with 73 points. Loyola Maryland (65), Holy Cross (53) and Lehigh (47) complete the 2021-22 preseason poll.
Holy Cross senior forward Gerrale Gates and Lehigh graduate student guard Marques Wilson join Cummings, McCoy and White on the five-member Preseason All-Patriot League squad.
The League's men's basketball coaches and sports information directors completed voting for the preseason poll, player of the year and All-Patriot League team. They cannot vote for their team or student-athletes.
Penn State's Mustipher named a semifinalist for Rotary Lombardi Award
HOUSTON – Penn State senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher has been named a semifinalist for the The Rotary Lombardi Award, it was announced on Wednesday. Mustipher is one of 12 semifinalists who will compete for this year’s award.
The Rotary Lombardi Award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.
Mustipher (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) anchors the Nittany Lion defensive line room, having appeared in 40 career games and making 16 starts. He has appeared in 34 career games, making 10 starts and he started all nine games at defensive tackle in 2020, making 35 tackles (12 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two QB hurries and a pass breakup.
