LEWISBURG – Bucknell head coach John Griffin III has announced the addition of Quin Berger, a 6-foot-2 guard from Malvern, who spent last season at Saint Joseph’s University.
“Quin brings a competitive spirit and fearless attitude, which will impact our program immediately,” said Griffin, who mentored Berger last season as the associate head coach at Saint Joseph’s. “During his time as a player at Saint Joseph’s and at Westtown School, which is a national high school powerhouse, he displayed a commitment to being a great teammate who elevated those around him. His combination of academic achievement and athletic aptitude exemplifies what we are looking for in student-athletes at Bucknell. Our staff and I are excited to welcome Quin to the Bucknell Brotherhood.”
Berger appeared in five games for Saint Joseph’s last season, making his collegiate debut against No. 3 Houston at the Veterans Classic at Navy. He was recruited out of Westtown School in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, where he averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game as a senior while leading the team to the Friends League title and then to its second straight PAISAA state championship.
Berger was a two-year team captain and 1,000-point scorer at Westtown. He was a two-time PAISAA All-State honoree, making the Second Team as a senior and Third Team as a junior. He was also a two-time First Team All-FSL selection. Berger also competed in track and field for one season and helped set the school’s 4x100-meter relay record on the way to a league title.
Berger’s father, Seth, was his high school basketball coach, and he comes from a family of athletes. His mother, Christelle, was on the track and field team at Penn, held the school’s 100-meter hurdles record for 30 years, and was inducted into the Big 5 Hall of Fame. Older brothers Cole and TJ have both been student-athletes at Lafayette. Cole was an All-Patriot League golfer, and TJ is a rising senior on the men’s basketball team. He started 25 games for the Leopards last season after transferring from San Diego.
Bucknell will now have two Saint Joseph’s transfers among the backcourt group, as former Hawk Jack Forrest debuted with the Bison last season, averaging 10.1 points in 22 games. Berger joins early signees Brandon McCreesh and Patrick O’Brien as newcomers on the 2023-24 squad. The Bison are expected to add one more player to the roster in the coming weeks.
Wickers, Kelly earn All-Patriot League rowing honors
LEWISBURG – Senior Maddie Wickers and sophomore Alina Kelly represented Bucknell on the 2023 All-Patriot League Rowing Team, which was announced by the league office on Thursday. Wickers was named to the First Team, while Kelly earned a Second Team citation. It is the second career all-conference honor for Wickers, who was a Second Team honoree a year ago.
Wickers stroked Bucknell’s Varsity Eight at this year’s Patriot League Championships. The V8+ finished fourth out of nine teams last week at Lake Quinsigamond, helping the Bison to a third-place finish in the team standings.
Wickers was a member of Bucknell’s top boat in all four of her collegiate seasons, and she earned a Patriot League gold medal with the V8+ in 2022 and silver in 2021.
Kelly is a first-time All-Patriot League honoree after helping to power the Second Varsity Eight to a third-place finish at the Patriot League Championship from the 5 seat. It is Kelly’s second straight bronze medal, as she also rowed in the 5 seat as a freshman a year ago when the Bison 2V8+ finished third.
