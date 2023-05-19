LEWISBURG – Bucknell head coach John Griffin III has announced the addition of Quin Berger, a 6-foot-2 guard from Malvern, who spent last season at Saint Joseph’s University.

“Quin brings a competitive spirit and fearless attitude, which will impact our program immediately,” said Griffin, who mentored Berger last season as the associate head coach at Saint Joseph’s. “During his time as a player at Saint Joseph’s and at Westtown School, which is a national high school powerhouse, he displayed a commitment to being a great teammate who elevated those around him. His combination of academic achievement and athletic aptitude exemplifies what we are looking for in student-athletes at Bucknell. Our staff and I are excited to welcome Quin to the Bucknell Brotherhood.”

