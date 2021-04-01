Men’s lacrosse
Messiah 18, Lycoming 7at MessiahNote:
Senior Dominick Massaro led Lycoming with two goals and two assists, but Messiah started the game with 12 of the first 13 goals to take the victory.
Records:
Messiah is 2-4. Lycoming is 0-5.
Women’s soccerNavy 1, Bucknell 0at BucknellNote:
Chloe Dawson headed in a service just 1:52 into the match, and Navy made the early goal hold up over the next 88 minutes in a 1-0 victory over Bucknell in Patriot League women’s soccer action on Wednesday night at wet Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium.
Records:
Navy is 2-4, 2-1 PL. Bucknell is 1-2-2, 1-2-1.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104 N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84 Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94 Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77 Philadelphia 35 17 14 4 38 107 129 N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94 New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106 Buffalo 35 7 23 5 19 77 123
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85 Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99 Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86 Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109 Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115 Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118 Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91 Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 35 23 8 4 50 127 80 Vegas 34 24 9 1 49 110 79 Minnesota 34 21 11 2 44 99 86 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 Arizona 36 16 15 5 37 95 112 Los Angeles 34 14 14 6 34 96 96 San Jose 35 15 16 4 34 99 120 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 36 23 10 3 49 119 92 Winnipeg 37 22 13 2 46 120 102 Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107 Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1 Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1 Colorado 9, Arizona 3 Los Angeles 4, Vegas 2 San Jose 4, Minnesota 2 Calgary at Vancouver, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 16 12 3 1 0 25 55 32 Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41 Bridgeport 12 3 8 1 0 7 25 43
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 21 15 4 1 1 32 68 50 Toronto 18 10 7 0 1 21 59 54 Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58 Stockton 18 8 9 1 0 17 58 57 Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38 Texas 19 10 7 2 0 22 65 63 Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37 Cleveland 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Iowa 18 6 9 3 0 15 48 74 Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 16 11 3 2 0 24 55 47 Hershey 18 11 5 2 0 24 57 46 WB/Scranton 17 6 7 3 1 16 48 58 Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Rochester 12 6 4 1 1 14 39 41 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 15 3 7 4 1 11 40 59
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 19 16 3 0 0 32 68 40 San Diego 24 14 10 0 0 28 73 71 Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59 San Jose 18 7 6 4 1 19 51 60 Ontario 23 8 13 2 0 18 72 89 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56 Tucson 19 7 11 1 0 15 49 63 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Providence 3, Bridgeport 2 Cleveland 5, Rochester 1 Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1 Toronto 5, Stockton 2 WB/Scranton 3, Binghamton 2 Iowa 2, Texas 1 Henderson 3, Tucson 1 San Diego 7, Ontario 2 Syracuse at Utica, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m. Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 33 15 .688 — Philadelphia 32 15 .681 ½ New York 24 24 .500 9 Boston 23 25 .479 10 Toronto 18 30 .375 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 24 22 .522 — Miami 24 24 .500 1 Atlanta 23 24 .489 1½ Washington 17 29 .370 7 Orlando 16 31 .340 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 30 17 .638 — Indiana 21 25 .457 8½ Chicago 19 27 .413 10½ Cleveland 17 30 .362 13 Detroit 13 34 .277 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 25 21 .543 — San Antonio 24 21 .533 ½ Memphis 22 23 .489 2½ New Orleans 21 25 .457 4 Houston 13 34 .277 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 36 11 .766 — Denver 29 18 .617 7 Portland 29 18 .617 7 Oklahoma City 20 27 .426 16 Minnesota 12 36 .250 24½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 33 14 .702 — L.A. Clippers 32 17 .653 2 L.A. Lakers 30 18 .625 3½ Golden State 23 24 .489 10 Sacramento 22 26 .458 11½
Wednesday’s Games
Portland 124, Detroit 101 Miami 92, Indiana 87 Brooklyn 120, Houston 108 Dallas 113, Boston 108 Minnesota 102, New York 101 Oklahoma City 113, Toronto 103 Utah 111, Memphis 107 San Antonio 120, Sacramento 106 Phoenix 121, Chicago 116 Milwaukee 112, L.A. Lakers 97
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Miami, 8 p.m. Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
