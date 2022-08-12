WILLIAMSPORT — Held off the scoreboard until the eighth inning, the Williamsport Crosscutters saw their five-game win streak come to an end Thursday with a 4-2 loss to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.
Starter Jarrett Whorff suffered the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, over five innings of work. Whorff walked three and hit two, as he struggled with command the entire outing.
Third baseman EJ Taylor was the lone bright spot for the Cutters offense, finishing the night 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double. Taylor now has seven RBI on the season to go along with his second double.
Relief pitcher Colin Kennedy did his best to keep the Crosscutters in the game, tossing three shutout innings of relief, striking out four Scrappers batters.
The Crosscutters offense struck out 12 times in the loss, which was one shy of tying their season high.
Williamsport wrapped up its season-series with the Scrappers, finishing with a 9-3 record against the Crosscutters’ foe from Ohio.
The Crosscutters next begin a three-game home set against the State College Spikes at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.