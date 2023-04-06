LEWISBURG — The Green Dragon baseball team dropped a 9-5 decision to divisional rival Danville on Wednesday afternoon at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
The Ironmen scored five of their runs in an explosive second inning, led offensively by Slippery Rock University commit Mason Raup’s three doubles.
Lewisburg falls to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference. They will host Wyalusing Valley in a non-conference game on Saturday morning, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.
“We couldn’t hit the outside pitch, we made errors, walks, our second-best pitcher couldn’t find the strike zone, so it’s a plethora of reasons (why we lost),” said Lewisburg coach Greg Girton.
Jack Blough started on the bump for the Ironmen, though he wouldn’t make it through two innings of work. Starting catcher Shea Girton pitched five innings out of the bullpen before Nate Gabel recorded the final two outs of the seventh inning.
“I’ve got to work on Blough, because we need him pitching,” said Girton.
The first eight batters of the second inning for the Ironmen all reached base. Connor Sharpe, Carter Raup and Mason Raup all recorded RBI hits in the inning.
The Green Dragon offense clawed one run back in the bottom half of the inning, then went dormant for the next four innings.
Danville starter Cole Duffy lasted five innings, allowing just the one run and striking out five. He was replaced by Wyatt Schultz, who pitched the rest of the contest.
The Ironmen tallied another run in the fourth, with Reece McCarthy scoring on an error after hitting a one-out single. Two more runs would score in the fifth on RBI singles by McCarthy and Lincoln Diehl.
Raup hit his third double of the day in the seventh inning, eventually coming around to score after stealing third base and reaching home on an error.
One silver lining for Lewisburg was their performance in the seventh inning. The Green Dragons tallied four runs in the final inning on RBI hits by Landen Wagner, Max Mitchell, and Cohen Hoover.
“We didn’t quit,” said Girton. “We kept playing.”
Next week will be a big week for the Green Dragons, who play crossover matchups against Jersey Shore and Shikellamy.
Girton identified Blough, Mitchell, and Shea Girton as a solid trio of pitchers, along with Gable in relief.
“I think we’ll be alright.”
Danville 050 120 1 – 9-12-1
Lewisburg 010 000 4 – 5-10-3
Cole Duffy, Wyatt Schultz and Mason Raup. Jack Blough, Shea Girton, Nathaniel Gable and Girton, Max Mitchell.
Top Danville hitters: M. Raup, 3-for-4, 3 doubles, walk, RBI; McCarthy, 2-for-4, walk, RBI; Diehl, 2-for-4, walk, RBI; C. Raup, 2-for-4, RBI; Sharpe, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Duffy, 1-for-4, walk; Stetler 1-for-4.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Michael Casale, 3-for-4; Blough, 2-for-4; Girton, 1-for-1; Mitchell, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Logan Heyman, 1-for-3, walk; Cohen Hoover, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Landen Wagner, 1-for-4, double, RBI.
