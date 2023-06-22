LONDON, England — In their final game of the mini-tournament of the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team met No. 6 Great Britain for a defensive battle. Trailing 1-0 at the half, the United Eagles rallied and evened the score in the third but a late goal in the fourth gave Great Britain the 2-1 win.
Lewisburg Area High School graduate Cassie Sumfest is a member of USA's team.
USA started slow as Great Britain came out on the front foot and saw a look in the first minute that forced USA goalkeeper Kelsey Bing to swat it away. Play became static for a period before Great Britain tested Bing again, first on a shot from Sarah Jones and then a lifted ball into the body by Isabelle Petter. In the 8th minute, Great Britain earned a penalty corner that was well defended by the United Eagles. Three minutes following, USA shifted momentum to the other end and earned a set piece of their own on their first circle penetration. Unsuccessful on the chance, it remained scoreless at the break.
Thirty seconds into the second frame, USA earned a penalty corner but unfortunately couldn’t convert. In a similar trend as the opening quarter, for a period play was between the 25-yard lines as each team tried to break through the other’s defense. In the 22nd minute, Great Britain got on the board when Sophie Hamilton scored off a penalty corner. A minute later it looked like the hosts doubled their lead, but USA referred the play before the goal and were correct for a missed Great Britain back stick in the circle. Great Britain held majority of the remaining possession and kept the 1-0 lead at the half.
USA’s defense was under a lot of pressure in the third quarter as Great Britain continued to hold control. A close chance came from the home nation in the 40th minute when a long ball got through to Charlotte Watson who was 1v1 with Bing, but she couldn’t get a shot off. Great Britain saw a penalty corner go unconverted in the 43rd minute as USA dug deep in the minutes to. With 6 seconds remaining, USA evened the score, 1-1, when a backhand by Megan Rodgers was tipped in out of the air by Sanne Caarls.
USA saw more offensive threats in the final frame but were equally matched by Great Britain. The hosts earned four penalty corners where the United Eagles’ defense remained solid on the first three but on the fourth, with 2 minutes remaining, Lily Owsley scored to give Great Britain the lead. The late goal proved to be the game winner as USA dropped the 2-1 contest.
Following the game, Great Britain’s Lily Owsley was named Player of the Match.
USA has a 9-day break as they travel to Antwerp, Belgium for their fourth and final mini-tournament of the FIH Hockey Pro League. There they will take on No. 4 Germany and No. 5 Belgium, each in two games, on Friday, June 30; Sunday, July 2; Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5.
