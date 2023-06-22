LONDON, England — In their final game of the mini-tournament of the 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, the No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team met No. 6 Great Britain for a defensive battle. Trailing 1-0 at the half, the United Eagles rallied and evened the score in the third but a late goal in the fourth gave Great Britain the 2-1 win.

Lewisburg Area High School graduate Cassie Sumfest is a member of USA's team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.