WILKES-BARRE – Scoring nine of 11 points in the game’s final 121 seconds, Lycoming's men's basketball team came-from-behind to post a 67-62 win over King’s in MAC Freedom action at Scandlon Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Eamonn Walsh hit a pair of free throws with 2:33 left to give King’s (8-14, 3-11 MAC Freedom) a two-point edge, but senior Dyson Harward hit a big 3-pointer on the left arc to give Lycoming (14-8, 9-4) a one-point lead heading into the last two minutes. Senior Mo Terry spun in his own layup after a King’s turnover, getting his own rebound of an off-balance floater and fighting for a layup in the paint to make it 63-60. After a pair of fruitless King’s possessions, the Monarchs were forced to foul and the Warriors sealed the game by going a perfect 4-for-4 at the line in the game’s final 11 seconds.

