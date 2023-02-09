WILKES-BARRE – Scoring nine of 11 points in the game’s final 121 seconds, Lycoming's men's basketball team came-from-behind to post a 67-62 win over King’s in MAC Freedom action at Scandlon Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Eamonn Walsh hit a pair of free throws with 2:33 left to give King’s (8-14, 3-11 MAC Freedom) a two-point edge, but senior Dyson Harward hit a big 3-pointer on the left arc to give Lycoming (14-8, 9-4) a one-point lead heading into the last two minutes. Senior Mo Terry spun in his own layup after a King’s turnover, getting his own rebound of an off-balance floater and fighting for a layup in the paint to make it 63-60. After a pair of fruitless King’s possessions, the Monarchs were forced to foul and the Warriors sealed the game by going a perfect 4-for-4 at the line in the game’s final 11 seconds.
The Warriors edged even closer to clinching a MAC Freedom Championship berth, lowering their magic number to one, needing one more win its last three games or a Wilkes loss to earn a spot in the tournament. The team also held its one-game lead for second in the conference standings, one game ahead of third-place Stevens (11-11, 8-5).
Harward posted his 11th double-double of the season and the 35th of his career with a 12-point, 14-rebound effort, helping lead a group of four Warriors in double figures. He also blocked two shots. Junior Steven Hamilton led the Warriors with 14 points and Terry notched 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. First-year J.J. Beagle chipped in 10 points and five rebounds and first-year Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Down 35-28 at halftime, the Warriors went on an 11-2 run to open the second half, taking a 39-37 lead less than four minutes in the half off a 3-pointer from the left wing by sophomore Brandon Blackson. The Monarchs responded with a 14-6 run over the next eight minutes to lead by six with 8:11 remaining.
Lycoming closed within two three times in the next four minutes until Valentine rebounded his own runner and hit a layup to make it 57-56 with 3:45 left. King’s hit a free throw before Harward tied it with a pair at the charity stripe with 3:01 left.
The Warriors shot 40 percent from the field (12-of-30) in the second half and 41 percent (25-of-61) in the game and held the Monarchs to just seven field goals and 24 percent (7-of-29) in the second half to seal the come-from-behind win.
King’s took a 9-4 lead in the first half before a 9-2 run by the Warriors bookended by layups from Hamilton to give the Warriors’ their only lead of the half at 13-11 midway through the period. A 13-5 run late in the half helped King’s take a 33-24 lead before the Warriors hit a pair of layups in the last 90 seconds to head into the locker room down seven.
Walsh led the Monarchs with 25 points, as he went 13-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Abdo leads Lycoming women at King’s
WILKES-BARRE – First-year Kami Abdo led the Warriors with 12 points as it fell to King’s, 55-40, in a MAC Freedom outing on Wednesday.
In addition to her 12 points, Abdo finished with a rebound and two steals. Sophomore Meghan Dufner scored seven and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sophomore Ashley Yoh notched six points, six rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Alicia Goldenzie led the team with a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Warriors (6-16, 2-11 MAC Freedom) held a 50-36 advantage in rebounding, helping to account for 14 second-chance points, but the Monarchs (8-15, 7-7) hit eight 3-pointers and posted a 20-9 advantage in points off turnovers.
Junior Emily Lockard and Yoh helped the Warriors start the game with a 4-0 lead. Abdo’s layup put the Warriors up by one again after the Monarchs took a quick lead thanks to a layup by Caitlin Wilson. The first quarter finished on a combined five free-throws, three for the Monarchs with Dufner hitting the final two.
Yoh tied the game at 10 early in the second quarter but the Monarchs jumped on the lead, nailing four three-pointers in the quarter as Yoh, Goldenziel, and Abdo all hit a layup a piece.
The Warriors closed a seven-point halftime deficit to a point, as a jumper from Lockard open the third quarter before senior Kenzie Reed scored her first points of the night to make it 23-22. The Monarchs used a run of nine points midway through the quarter and led by 14 at the end of the period.
Abdo and sophomore Mya Wetzel highlighted the final 10 minutes as Abdo hit a 3-pointer at the six-minute mark with Wetzel’s dropping in a 3-pointer coming with two and a half minutes remaining. With 36-seconds left, Abdo drained her second 3-pointer to finish the scoring.
Gianna Dickinson led the Monarchs with 19 points and two rebounds. Mackenzie Bennett added 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
