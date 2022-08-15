WILLIAMSPORT – Mike Pearson has taken over as head coach of the Williamsport Area High School football team, but he also has taken over the responsibility of leading the Millionaires back to prominence.
Pearson, who brings with him plenty of head coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels, replaces Chuck Crews, who resigned after last season following seven years as the Millionaires head coach.
Among the stops Pearson has made prior to arriving at Williamsport include South Williamsport (head coach, 2008-10), Chestnut Hill College’s sprint football team (head coach, 2015-19), and Lycoming College (assistant coach, 2019-2021). He has also been an assistant coach at Mansfield and Lock Haven universities.
“The transition has been a good transition thanks to Coach Crews and his staff for being gracious, and the players are very hard workers,” said Pearson. “We are very focused and excited to make our daily steps to being a good team.”
However, Pearson’s first year at Williamsport will not come without some difficulty as the Millionaires lost more than 12 key players from a team that finished 6-6 after it fell to State College 17-14 in the District 4/6 6A championship game.
But the goals are the same this year as in any other year according to Pearson.
“Our goals are to earn a winning season and then to play for the opportunity to be (district) champions,” said Williamsport’s coach. “The Millionaires excelled in the playoffs last season, and although we have graduated a strong senior class, the players who have risen to be upperclassmen are very hungry to have success.
“We want to work to become a true team as soon as possible,” added Pearson.
And despite being a first-year coach with an opportunity to change things up, Pearson isn’t messing with Williamsport’s schemes too much.
“Our offense is a balanced focus of spread principles and traditional two-back schemes,” Pearson said. “On defense, we are just a little bit different in 2022 as we will operate out of a 4-2-5 scheme.”
Among the top players returning for the Millionaires on offense includes senior quarterback/free safety George Whaley, who completed 46 of 74 passes for 758 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago.
Also back is senior running back/linebacker Nasir Hennigan. He carried the ball 127 times for 728 yards and five touchdowns last season, plus Whaley added 292 yards on the ground (on 52 carries) to go along with a pair of scores.
The top two receivers back for Williamsport this year are junior Jamaire Harden and junior Yazhir Slaughter.
Harden led the Millionaires a year ago when he caught 33 passes for 673 and six touchdowns, plus Slaughter snagged six passes for 205 yards and two scores.
“Those players will be very important (to our success) this season,” said Pearson. “Our keys to success this year will be found in strong special teams, taking care of the football, offensive and defensive line play, and discipline in terms of (limiting our) penalties.”
Among the team’s losses included three of its leading tacklers from a year ago, but Williamsport does return junior strong safety Alonzo Rice, who had 71 tackles (19 solo) last season, plus junior defensive end Nariq Birks (29 tackles, 11 solo).
“Our strengths are the character of this team, work ethic, and team speed. We also have close to 90 boys and girls out for our team this year in grades 9-12. That is something we are very thankful for each day,” said Pearson. “Our challenges to overcome include graduation on the lines and a very strong (Wyoming Valley Conference) schedule.
“There is a lot for us to learn as a new staff at Williamsport. I find each opponent to be talented and tough on film,” added Williamsport’s coach. “Scrimmaging and then opening during the next two weeks are our main focus right now. Our scrimmage is against Harrisburg, and our first game is at State College so you can see why our focus is very dialed in at this time.”
WILLIAMSPORT MILLIONAIRES ROSTER
Jersey No. Name Grade Position
1 Caleb Williamson 11 QB
3 Jamaire Harden 11 WR, DB
4 Nasir Hennigan 12 RB, LB
5 Khanif Carter 11 WR, DB
6 Jakiha Kline 12 WR, DE
7 Nasir Williams 12 WR, LB
8 Dominick Diableko 12 SS
9 Malaki Puckey 12 RB
10 George Whaley 12 QB, FS
11 Yazhir Slaughter 11 WR, DB
13 Nyjir Dixon 12 WR
14 Connor Poole 11 PK
15 Elijah Way 10 QB
16 Caden Holt 11 TE/QB
17 Mekhi Johnson 11 WR
18 Nathan Little-Scantling 11 WR, DB
19 Lucas Naughton 9 QB/FB, LB
20 Alonzo Rice 11 FB, SS
21 Salaij Moses 11 FB, FS
22 Devon Harris 11 SS
24 Elias Campbell 12 TE, LB
26 Aiden Turner 10 SS
27 Ky’Ian Mims 11 WR, DB
28 Deacon Brown 12 LB
29 Semaj Hale 11 FB, FS
30 Cyn-Sere Coney 11 WR, DB
33 Amir Barbee 11 WR, DB
34 Carter Butler 12 DL
35 Aiden Everett 10 WR, DB
38 Natani Wright 11 FB DL
39 Niquis Coleman 11 WR, DE
40 Evan Kime 11 PK, P
43 Micah Delker 11 DE
44 Nariq Birks 11 FB, DE
50 Kyaire Parker 11 OL, DL
52 Mahki Johnson 11 OL, DL
53 Blake Butler 12 OL, DL
54 Dakoda Hamilton 12 OL, DL
55 Kaleb Way 9 OL, DL
57 Hasin Cobb 11 DL
62 Waylon Dauber 11 OL, DL
63 Aison Graham 11 OL, DL
65 Jason Love-Ritchey 9 OL, DL
66 Josh Lake 12 OL, DL
67 Austin Best 12 OL, DL
68 Glenn Oakley 12 OL, DL
69 Sincair Wright 11 OL, DL
70 Zavier Walker-Stoner 11 OL, DL
71 Lamar Brown 11 OL, DL
72 Sincair Wright 11 OL, DL
73 Steven Pena 11 OL, DL
74 Brycen Delker 12 OL, DL
75 Jordan Downey 12 OL, DL
79 Brady Neenan 9 OL, DL
82 Naamir Lowe 11 WR, DB
87 Micah Washington 10 TE
88 Ben Smith 12 TE, SS
89 Taniyah Martin 12 OL, DL
Coaching Staff
Mike Pearson Head Coach
Reese Holmes Varsity Assistant (Offensive coordinator and QB)
Mike Thompson Varsity Assistant (Defensive coordinator)
Craig McKimpson Varsity Assistant (Defensive line)
Kevin Carter Varsity Assistant (Defensive line)
Marshall Nork Varsity Assistant (Offensive line/Defensive line)
Jesse Walker Varsity Assistant (Offensive line/Linebackers)
Devin Miller Varsity Assistant (Running backs/Wide Receivers/Defensive backs)
Shawn Ritchey Varsity Assistant (Offensive line/Linebackers)
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 at State College
Sept. 2 PITTSTON AREA
Sept. 9 DALLAS
Sept. 16 at Berwick
Sept. 23 at Crestwood
Sept. 30 at Central Mountain
Oct. 7 WYOMING VALLEY WEST
Oct. 14 at Wilkes-Barre
Oct. 21 at Hazleton
Oct. 28 TUNKHANNOCK
TEAM STATS
Record: 6-6
Points P/G: 21.0
Total Yards P/G: 295.3
Rush Yards P/G: 140.8
Pass Yards P/G: 154.6
Points Allowed P/G: 15.5
KEY RETURNERS
Seniors: Nasir Hennigan (RB, LB), George Whaley (QB, FS), Austin Best (OL, DL).
Juniors: Caleb Williamson (QB), Connor Poole (PK), Waylon Dauber (OL, DL).
Sophomores: Aiden Everett (WR, DB), Micah Washington (TE).
