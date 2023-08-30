SPRING MILLS – Mifflinburg scored twice in the second half to hold on for a 2-1 nonleague field hockey victory over Penns Valley on Tuesday.
Lily Martin scored unassisted off a rebound with 10:58 left in the third quarter to put Mifflinburg (2-0) on the board first.
Olivia Fetterman found the back of the cage for the Wildcats with 12:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Anna Pachucki set up the goal with a fine cross to Martin for the touch before sending it Fetterman’s way for the goal.
Mifflin County got on the board a few minutes later, but Lilee Dorman didn’t allow another goal the rest of the way to get the win. Dorman made 11 saves.
Mifflinburg was outshot 12-7 by Penns Valley, but the Wildcats had nine corners to five for the Rams.
The Wildcats next hosts Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg 4, Benton 0
LEWISBURG – The Green Dragons got goals from Caroline Blakeslee, Faridah Aboueid, Claire Driver and Julia Monaco to beat the Tigers in the nonleague matchup.
Lewisburg (1-0) out-shot Benton 18-4, and the winners had three corner kicks to one for the Tigers. In addition, goalkeeper Mckenna Meadows made four saves to get the shutout.
The Green Dragons next play at Lower Dauphin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 6,
Belleville Mennonite 1
MILTON – A four-goal barrage in the first half was more than enough to give the Lions the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Kat Bennage scored a goal in each half to lead Meadowbrook (3-0, 1-0 ACAA). Also scoring in the opening half for the Lions were Madalyn Fasnacht, Audrey Millett and Madeline Osman. Kailey Devlin added a second-half goal in the win.
Emma George needed to make just one save to get the win for Meadowbrook, which next hosts Northumberland Christian at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Boys soccer
Belleville Mennonite 2,
Meadowbrook Chr. 0
MILTON – Belleville Mennonite scored twice in the second half to take the ACAA win.
Matt Schmidt made six saves to keep Meadowbrook in the game, but Belleville tallied both of its goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to win.
Meadowbrook next hosts Northumberland Christian at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsport 4,
Mifflinburg 3 (OT)
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats fell to the Millionaires in overtime in the nonleague contest at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Collin Dreese and Moses Knepp both scored on penalty kicks in the opening 20 minutes of the first half.
In the second half, Mifflinburg (1-1) tied the game at 3-all on a goal by Nickali Conklin that was scored off a Dylan Seigel assist.
The Wildcats got five saves apiece from Conklin and Ben Pirraglia, and the hosts also led in shots, 9-8, but trailed in corners 7-4.
Williamsport, however, won the game with 3:18 left in the first overtime as Quentin Mazzante scored off a corner scrum.
Coed golf
Jersey Shore 165,
Milton 177
MILTON — Drake Parker and Eli Russell both shot 43s, and Logan Shrawder had a 44, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs took the HAC-I match at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Avery Reiff added a 47 for Milton, which falls to 1-2 on the season. The Black Panthers host Warrior Run in their next match at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Midd-West 163,
Mifflinburg 166
MIDDLEBURG – The Wildcats had all four of their scorers shoot in the 40s, but the Mustangs shot three strokes better to pull out the HAC-II win.
Alexander “Cub” Dietrick led Mifflinburg with a 4-over-par 40, plus Zeb Hufnagle shot a 41 and Addison Norton had a 42.
Midd-West’s Noah Romig led all golfers with a 37.
Mifflinburg next plays Montgomery at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Central Mountain 163,
Lewisburg 198
MILL HALL — The Green Dragons couldn’t keep up with the Wildcats, who easily claimed the HAC-I match.
Mitch Widerquist shot a 45 and Zach Engle carded a 48 to lead Lewisburg (0-3), which next plays Williamsport at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Girls tennis
Central Mountain 4,
Milton 1
MILL HALL – The Black Panthers won at No. 2 doubles, and they almost got two wins elsewhere in the HAC-I loss to the Wildcats.
At No. 2 doubles, the team of Emma King and Emily Waltman got a 6-1, 6-2 win; and at Nos. 2 and 3 singles Abbey Kitchen fell 7-5, 6-4, and Kyleigh Snyder fell 6-4, 6-3, respectively.
Milton (0-3) next plays at Muncy at 4 p.m. today.
