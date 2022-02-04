WILLIAMSPORT – After all three earned a spot on the All-MAC team, sophomore Hunter Campbell, junior Daniel Jennings and junior David Tomb were each placed on the conference’s Academ.ic All-MAC team, the MAC office in Annville announced on Thursday
The MAC sports information directors nominate and vote for the Academic All-MAC teams, giving 50 percent weight on both academic success and athletic success. A student-athlete must have a fall semester grade-point average of 3.20 or higher to be eligible for the award.
Campbell, a Second Team All-MAC pick and a Third Team D3football.com All-East Region selection, finished third in the MAC with 0.4 interceptions per game and he was third with 1.0 passes defended per contest. Campbell had at least four tackles in the first nine games of the year. He also added a sack, four interceptions and seven breakups. His two interceptions and five tackles against King’s helped him earn a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week and the MAC Defensive Player of the Week award.
Jennings started all 11 games for the Warriors at center to earn his honorable mention all-conference honors. The junior helped the Warriors finish fourth in the league with an average of 26.0 points per game and 319.3 yards of total offense.
Tomb, who also earned honorable mention all-conference accolades, finished third in the MAC in tackles for loss (1.8) and fifth in sacks (0.6), as he started 10 games on the defensive line. The junior recorded a tackle for loss in eight of the 10 games he played in, recording five tackles in five games. He had six tackles, 3.5 for loss, 0.5 sacks and a forced fumble against Albright, earning a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week.
The Warriors finished 2021 with an 8-3 overall record and a 6-2 mark in the MAC under 14th-year head coach Mike Clark, finishing in second place, the program’s highest finish since 2003.
