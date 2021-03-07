Cross country
Milton grad takes top-5 finish
CENTRAL, S.C. – Deanna Betzer, of New Columbia, finished third in the 5K (19:17.32) Saturday at the Susan Rouse Invitational at Southern Wesleyan University, Central, S.C.
Betzer, a Milton grad and member of the Lees-McRae women’s outdoor track and field team, will again be in action Sunday, March 21 at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Walter finishes 4th as LHU tops BloomU
BLOOMSBURG — Milton graduate Tanner Walter finished fourth as he and his Lock Haven teammates swept the top-four individual finishes Saturday on the 4K course at Bloomsburg.
The Bald Eagles soared by Bloomsburg in dual action, 16-45.
Walter finished in 13:30.
Shik grad takes third for Bloom
BLOOMSBURG — In a very tightly contested race, sophomore Nicole Keeley, a Shikellamy graduate, took third for the Bloomsburg University women’s cross country team as they opened the season Saturday against Lock Haven. Laurel Moyer, a Central Mountain grad, took first for the Eagles over the 4K course.
Keeley just missed grabbing first place by two seconds as she crossed the finish line at 16:00.
Junior Riley Snyder, also a Shik grad, recorded a career-best as she ran a 16:58 to take 10th overall.
Lock Haven won the dual, 18-42. Danville grad Elaina Klinger took fourth in 16:08.
Lacrosse
Warriors fall to Falcons
GRANTHAM – Messiah College got out to a quick start and posted an 18-1 win over Lycoming in women’s lacrosse action Saturday at the Starr Athletic Complex.
