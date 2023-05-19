WILLIAMSPORT — Teagan Osunde came into Thursday’s District 4 Track and Field Championships not knowing what to expect. As just a freshman, her best toss of the javelin coming in was just over 104 feet. That mark had her entering seeded eighth with all seven girls ahead of her returning as seniors and juniors.
She didn’t have to expect anything at the end of the event other than waiting for a gold medal to be put around her neck. She won the Class 3A javelin championship by smashing her previous PR. Her mark of 118 feet, 2 inches won the gold by nearly 10 feet as Jersey Shore’s Olivia Spotts finished in second at 109-1.
“Last week at PHAC meet I didn’t even place. Now this week I threw my best ever by far. Honestly, I don’t know what exactly led me to the success. All I know is I came in trying not to think as much and just throwing the best that I could,” said Osunde.
The winning throw came on the first throw of the finals for the rookie Green Dragon. As she went through her routine and watched the javelin fly threw the air, she knew it was going to be a solid mark. However, she didn’t expect it to be as solid as the gold medal that she was donning around her neck.
“I was in shock. I kept getting PR’s. Earlier in the event I threw a 111 on my first attempt and then hit 114 on the next throw. Hearing the distance, my hands just went up to my head because I couldn’t believe it,” Osunde said. “I am so excited that I am going to states. I know I will be really nervous, but I also think I will be confident. As a freshman, I still have high hopes moving forward.”
Teammate Madeleine Still also earned a podium spot in the event as the senior finished in fourth place with her best throw being 108-6, less than a foot away from the silver medal.
For the Green Dragons who won the girls PHAC title last week as a team, they added to their point total on the first of two days this week with three podium spots in the pole vault which ended about an hour after all of the other events on Thursday.
Hazel Buonopane won the event at 11 feet, Torrence Spicher (10-6) got third, and Ella Mirshahi (9-0) finished in fifth.
“I love this group. The entire team works so hard, and it is great to see their work pay off. In this sport, you need to have your athletes contributing in all areas both on the track and in the field events,” said coach Michael Espinosa who also had his 4x8 squad finish with a bronze.
Layla Lachhab added points for Lewisburg with a bronze in the triple jump after leaping 32-4.25.
Warrior Run will be taking a quartet of girls to Shippensburg University for Memorial Day Weekend as the Defenders won the title in the 4x8. The group consisting of Sienna Dunkleberger, Raygan Lust, Sage Dunkleberger, and Claire Dufrene won the event with a time of 9:38.96 which was nearly 10 seconds ahead of Southern Columbia’s second place time of 2. Southern Columbia 9:47.84.
“It’s extremely important to get off to a good start. That first leg is really challenging because every team is neck and neck at the start. That’s when you have to battle it out and get ahead of the pack in a good spot,” said junior Sienna Dunkleberger who ran the first leg.
Lust was next in line, and she wanted to do well in her first district meet in her sophomore campaign.
“It’s amazing being that this is my first year in the sport. The other girls are really encouraging, and it helps me to push myself,” Lust said.
The lone senior of the group, and older sister of Sienna, it was Sage who was a part of the 2021 state qualifying group as a sophomore.
“We didn’t make it to states last year, so it is a great feeling getting back. This is special as a senior for sure because it is my last opportunity before graduating,” said Sage who will run next year at Kutztown University. “It is really awesome being that this is my last hoorah for high school. I have spent most of my life with these girls, and obviously with my sister, it is a really rewarding feeling for all of us.”
Finishing off the job, was Dufrene and the freshman got the baton trailing Southern’s anchor in second place.
“I knew with them being ahead of us, I just had to make up ground. I just tried making up as much distance as I could. Then when in first place I was just trying to get to the finish line,” Dufrene said.
Mifflinburg’s Elizabeth Sheesley reached the podium in the long jump. She finished in fourth place at 16-3.75. Teammate Jayda Tilghman guaranteed herself a medal for Saturday after advancing through the prelims and semifinal in the 100 hurdles. The Wildcats’ 4x8 relay closed out Thursday in eighth place to earn hardware as well.
Milton’s Mackenzie Lopez will also be on the podium on Saturday in the 100 hurdles after advancing through her first two runs. In the discus, the Black Panthers got a medalist in Brianna Gordner who took sixth at 100-6.
Like other local teams, Milton’s 4x8 team also did well as they worked through a tough field and took fifth place 10:11.29.
Lewisburg’s Caroline Blakeslee ran the fastest time in the 100-meter semis at 12.47 as she will look to follow that result up on Saturday afternoon as teammates Madison Moyers and Asha Hohmuth also advanced in the sprint.
Additionally, the Green Dragons have Madeline Ikeler in the 100 hurdles as she will be seeded in second and classmate Emma Bolton also made the final.
The remaining events will start on Saturday morning. The competition on the track will take place starting at 9 with the field events beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Milton’s pair of Lopez and Morgan Reiner are the top two seeds in the javelin. Warrior Run’s Aurora Cieslukowski is the favorite in the pole vault. Lewisburg freshman Baylee Espinosa holds the top seed in the 1,600 entering the final day of the 2023 meet and the Green Dragons have a pair of title contenders in the remaining two relays.
District 4 Championships
at Williamsport Area High School
Class 2A
Team Key: Athens (AT), Bloomsburg (BL), Canton (CA), Central Columbia (CC), East Juniata (EJ), Hughesville (HU), Loyalsock (LO), Meadowbrook Christian (ME), Midd-West (MW), Mifflinburg (MF), Milton (ML), Montgomery (MO), Montoursville (MT), Mount Carmel (MC), North Penn-Mansfield (NP), Northeast Bradford (NB), Northwest (NW), Sayre (SY), South Williamsport (SW), Southern Columbia (SC), Towanda (TO), Troy (TR), Warrior Run (WR), Wellsboro (WB), Williamson (WN), Wyalusing (WY).
Long jump: 1. Charly Schlauch (BL) 17-8.5, 2. Loren Gehret (SC) 17-0, 3. Hannah Ely (WY) 16-5.25, 4. Elizabeth Sheesley (MF) 16-3.75, 5. Katie Hughes (LO) 16-2.5, 6. Charity Vellner (MC) 15-11.75, 7. Bella Pistoia (BL) 15-11.25, 8. Jenna Pizzoli (MC) 15-9.
Discus: 1. Avery Dowkus (MC) 111-9, 2. Cassandra McGinley (BL) 107-1, 3. Linsey Donlan (SC) 106-0, 4. Alyssa Reisinger (MC) 104-4, 5. Liv Kopitsky (MC) 103-1, 6. Brianna Gordner (ML) 100-6, 7. Hailey Sherwood (HU) 100-1, 8. Anna Baylor (MT) 98-2.
4x8 relay: 1. Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Raygan Lust, Sage Dunkleberger, Claire Dufrene) 9:38.96, 2. Southern Columbia 9:47.84, 3. Hughesville 9:48.32, 4. Northeast Bradford 9:56.36, 5. Milton 10:11.29, 6. Athens 10:15.07, 7. South Williamsport 10:20.83, 8. Mifflinburg 10:23.78.
100 meters (semifinals): 1. Kendra Stout (CC) 12.69, 2. Olivia Haley (WY) 12.71, 3. Liberty Gearinger (CC) 12.73, 4. Abby Burgess (AT) 12.78, 5. Daveian Crowley (CA) 12.79, 6. Lillian Bradley (SW) 12.89, 7. Bryn Derrick (HU) 12.92, 8. Peyton Wisloski (SC) 13.10.
100 hurdles (semifinals): 1. Ava Rebuck (CC) 15.07, 2. Charly Schlauch (BL) 15.48, 3. Camryn Pyle (MW) 15.80, 4. Emma Cline (MT) 16.01, 5. Camden Wasielewski (BL) 16.04, 6. Kelci Carle (TO) 16.58, 7. Mackenzie Lopez (ML) 16.91, 8. Jayda Tilghman (MF) 16.96.
Class 3A
Team Key: Danville (DA), Jersey Shore (JS), Lewisburg (LB), Selinsgrove (SL), Shamokin Area (SA), Shikellamy (SK), Williamsport (WI).
Triple jump: 1. Cameron Hoover (SK) 34-4.5, 2. Najiyah Smith (WI) 33-3.75, 3. Layla Lachhab (LB) 32-4.25, 4. Ar’rianna Claiborne (WI) 31-10.75, 5. Madison Lippay (SA) 31-10, 6. Paige Fausey (SK) 31-6.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay (SA) 4-11, 2. Maya Hasenbalg (DA) 4-9, T3. Peyton Dincher (JS) 4-9, T3. Lauren Michaels (SK) 4-9, T5. Lily Campbell (SK) 4-9, T5. Maddy Fertig (SL) 4-9.
Pole vault: 1. Hazel Buonopane (LB) 11-0, 2. Aly Bingaman (SK) 10-6, 3. Torrence Spicher (LB) 10-6, 4. Mya Slodysko (SA) 9-6, 5. Ella Mirshahi (LB) 9-0, 6. Grace Bingeman (SL) 9-0.
Shot put: 1. Luseane Ma’afu (WI) 39-9, 2. Taniyah Martin (WI) 35-0, 3. Shakiya Stapleton (SL) 34-2.75, 4. Nataliya Mills (WI) 33-7.5, 5. Nina Steppe (JS) 33-6, 6. Bailee Stroup (JS) 33-3.
Javelin: 1. Teagan Osunde (LB) 118-2, 2. Olivia Spotts (JS) 109-1, 3. Rahel Hartman (JS) 108-9, 4. Madeleine Still (LB) 108-6, 5. McKenna Parker (SL) 107-9, 6. Cassi Ronk (SK) 107-5.
4x8 relay: 1. Danville (Sarah Sharp, Victoria Bartholomew, Hannah Bartholomew, Bella Johns) 9:33.91, 2. Shikellamy 9:43.27, 3. Lewisburg 9:50.08, 4. Shamokin Area 9:56.17, 5. Williamsport 10:14.04, 6. Jersey Shore 10:14.09.
100 meters (semifinals): 1. Caroline Blakeslee (LB) 12.47, 2. Carly Aument (SL) 12.49, 3. Jilly Deivert (SK) 12.81, 4. Natalia Mills (WI) 12.83, 5. Madison Moyers (LB) 12.85, 6. Asha Hohmuth (LB) 12.89, 7. Christine Horning (SA) 12.91, 8. Abigal Corson (JS) 13.10.
100 hurdles (semifinals): 1. Anyae Grissom (WI) 14.96, 2. Madeline Ikeler (LB) 15.44, 3. Abby Parise (SL) 15.49, 4. Sarah Sharp (DA) 16.02, 5. Alyssa Varias (SL) 16.48, 6. Cameron Hoover (SK) 16.51, 7. Ava Blair (SL) 17.50, 8. Emma Bolton (LB) 17.51.
