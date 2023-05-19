WILLIAMSPORT — Teagan Osunde came into Thursday’s District 4 Track and Field Championships not knowing what to expect. As just a freshman, her best toss of the javelin coming in was just over 104 feet. That mark had her entering seeded eighth with all seven girls ahead of her returning as seniors and juniors.

She didn’t have to expect anything at the end of the event other than waiting for a gold medal to be put around her neck. She won the Class 3A javelin championship by smashing her previous PR. Her mark of 118 feet, 2 inches won the gold by nearly 10 feet as Jersey Shore’s Olivia Spotts finished in second at 109-1.

