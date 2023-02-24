Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 43 17 .717 —
Philadelphia 39 19 .672 3
Brooklyn 34 24 .586 8
New York 33 27 .550 10
Toronto 29 31 .483 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 32 27 .542 —
Atlanta 29 30 .492 3
Washington 28 30 .483 3½
Orlando 25 35 .417 7½
Charlotte 17 43 .283 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 17 .707 —
Cleveland 38 24 .613 5
Chicago 26 33 .441 15½
Indiana 26 35 .426 16½
Detroit 15 45 .250 27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 35 23 .603 —
Dallas 32 29 .525 4½
New Orleans 30 30 .500 6
San Antonio 14 46 .233 22
Houston 13 45 .224 22
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 42 18 .700 —
Minnesota 31 30 .508 11½
Utah 30 31 .492 12½
Oklahoma City 28 30 .483 13
Portland 28 31 .475 13½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 33 25 .569 —
L.A. Clippers 33 28 .541 1½
Phoenix 32 28 .533 2
Golden State 29 30 .492 4½
L.A. Lakers 28 32 .467 6
Thursday's Games
Denver 115, Cleveland 109
Orlando 108, Detroit 106
Boston 142, Indiana 138, OT
Toronto 115, New Orleans 110
Philadelphia 110, Memphis 105
Utah 120, Oklahoma City 119, OT
Sacramento 133, Portland 116
Dallas 142, San Antonio 116
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 111
Friday's Games
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 57 44 8 5 93 216 123
Toronto 58 35 15 8 78 200 156
Tampa Bay 57 36 17 4 76 206 169
Detroit 57 28 21 8 64 179 181
Florida 60 29 25 6 64 209 210
Buffalo 56 29 23 4 62 210 198
Ottawa 56 27 25 4 58 172 179
Montreal 57 24 29 4 52 156 207
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 56 38 10 8 84 192 148
New Jersey 58 38 15 5 81 201 157
N.Y. Rangers 58 33 16 9 75 193 160
N.Y. Islanders 61 30 24 7 67 177 171
Pittsburgh 57 27 21 9 63 182 185
Washington 60 28 26 6 62 178 177
Philadelphia 59 23 26 10 56 159 190
Columbus 58 18 35 5 41 146 214
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 58 30 16 12 72 188 152
Winnipeg 58 35 22 1 71 182 150
Minnesota 58 32 21 5 69 171 162
Colorado 55 31 19 5 67 173 155
Nashville 56 28 22 6 62 163 169
St. Louis 58 26 28 4 56 178 212
Arizona 58 20 29 9 49 158 205
Chicago 57 20 32 5 45 143 206
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 58 35 18 5 75 190 163
Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 225 196
Los Angeles 59 32 19 8 72 200 199
Seattle 58 32 20 6 70 202 184
Calgary 59 27 20 12 66 192 184
Vancouver 58 23 30 5 51 199 236
San Jose 59 18 30 11 47 176 219
Anaheim 59 18 34 7 43 149 248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 2, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 6, Arizona 3
Chicago 4, Dallas 3
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 2, Columbus 0
New Jersey 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Edmonton 7, Pittsburgh 2
Buffalo 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT
Anaheim 4, Washington 2
Detroit 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Vancouver 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Vegas 4, Calgary 3, OT
Boston 6, Seattle 5
Nashville 6, San Jose 2
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m.
