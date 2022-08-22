WILLIAMSPORT (AP) — The father of the Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms said there is a chance his son can make a full recovery when he returns home to Utah.
Jace Oliverson told The Associated Press on Sunday night his 12-year-old-son, Easton, was expected to fly back Tuesday to Utah and will remain in a hospital there.
“I'm just grateful that he's still alive because I was pretty much told he had a zero percent chance to live,” Oliverson said. “We feel very fortunate.”
Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered the injury Monday.
“There is a chance of a full recovery,” Oliverson said. “It's just a matter of how long and the therapy that he's going to receive. We're just asking for prayers. Continuous prayers.”
The Snow Canyon team, the first ever from Utah to make the Little League World Series, was eliminated from the tournament on Sunday with a 10-2 loss to the team from Iowa.
Oliverson said the traumatic week “most definitely played a part” in the two losses.
“I feel bad that this incident with East had to happen and it kind of put a damper on their week,” Oliverson said. “It was the first time Utah's ever been here, done that. It's a big deal, especially in Utah.”
The Oliverson family has kept Easton's condition continuously updated on social media with photos of the boy — in a wheelchair and wearing baseball T-shirts — posing for pictures with his family and friends. He watched the team's first Little League World Series game from his hospital bed dressed in his team gear. Easton can communicate with his parents and a video attached to a recent post also showed him drinking and feeding himself.
“We want to show that modern-day miracles can still happen,” Jace Oliverson told the AP. “Our message the whole time is to remind people that we have a loving, Heavenly Father and a savior who wants us to be happy. If we just go to them in prayer, anything is possible, and we're seeing that with Easton."
The family has set up a Venmo account for the kid nicknamed “Tank” to help with bills and expenses.
Mark Ence, the manager for Snow Canyon, representing the Mountain Region, FaceTimed with Easton on Friday.
“I’m not familiar with the recovery process of that sort of injury,” Ence said. “But he definitely is improving and the family wanted to let everyone know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and they feel like the prayers are working.”
Oliverson wore team identification badges for himself and Easton as Snow Canyon walked into Historic Bowman Field for the MLB Little League Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.
Oliverson held hands with his 10-year-old-son Brogan, who took big brother's roster spot in the Little League World Series. Brogan wrote “Go Tank” on his cleats during games.
“We just want to relax and have
Konnor McClain rallies to claim US gymnastics national title
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Konnor McClain arrived in Texas last spring adrift, her confidence shattered. The gymnastics that came so easily for so long to the precocious teenager had turned shaky. Uncertain.
At one point last spring, she felt she was “the most garbage gymnast ever." She watched the 2021 U.S. Championships from the stands and caught the Olympics on TV, wondering if the dream that once appeared so tantalizingly close had slipped out of reach, maybe for good.
Nope.
There McClain was on Sunday night during the final night of the 2022 championships, the talent that had always been apparent on full display, buoyed by a self-belief borne out of a mix of loss, grief and determination.
The transformation that began when she switched gyms in a rush last spring ended with the 17-year-old atop the podium, a gold medal around her neck and her self-belief restored.
McClain posted a two-day total of 112.750, just ahead of Shilese Jones at 111.900. Not bad for an athlete nursing stress fractures in both shins and less than a month removed from a concussion suffered during training.
Perhaps even more remarkable, McClain estimates she's at around 75 percent healthy, optimistic she'll be in even better shape at the world championships in Liverpool, England this fall.
“Anything can happen,” McClain said. “So I’m excited for the future.”
One that is back to being wide open.
McClain was expected to be a factor in the run-up to the 2020 Olympics but struggled so much early in the competition season last spring that she needed to make a change, moving abruptly from West Virginia to Texas. She's rediscovered herself at Dallas-based World Olympic Gymnastics Academy, owned and operated by Valeri and Anna Liukin, the parents of 2008 Olympic champion Nastia Liukin.
The process has been arduous, both inside and outside the gym. She lost her father and grandmother in the span of a week around New Year's. She won the Winter Cup in late February but had trouble staying healthy during the spring and early summer.
She arrived in Florida last week hoping to simply build momentum toward the world championship selection camp in October. She did far more than that, taking the lead through one rotation on Sunday night and never letting go.
