LEWISBURG – A two-run error set the stage for Gabe Stetler’s RBI single as Mifflinburg scored three runs in the third inning to help take control of the game roll for a 10-1 Heartland-I victory over Lewisburg at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
In the fifth inning, Mifflinburg (6-11, 5-10 HAC-I) got a two-run single from Jarrett Miller to open up a 6-0 lead.
An inning later, the Wildcats broke the game wide open.
First, Lucas Whittaker drove an RBI double to right field to plate Liam Church, and then Zeb Hufnagle lined a two-run single to bring home Troy Dressler and Whittaker.
Dressler got the better of Lewisburg once again this season. He worked six innings, struck out six, walked two and allowed one earned run off four hits to get the win. Luke Rocavec then pitched a perfect seventh to close the game out.
In addition to his performance on the mound, Dressler also batted 2-for-3 and scored twice, plus Whittaker batted 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI and Church went 2-for-4 and also scored twice for the Wildcats.
Shea Girton and Logan Heyman both batted 2-for-3 to lead Lewisburg (9-89, 7-8).
Lewisburg next hosts Montoursville today at 4:30 p.m., while Mifflinburg ends its season at Williamsport at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 10, Lewisburg 1
At Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 103 023 1 – 10-11-1
Lewisburg 000 010 0 – 1-6-7
Troy Dressler, Luke Rocavec (7) and Lucas Whittaker. Forrest Zelechoski, Kaiden Wagner and Shea Girton.
WP: Dressler. LP: Zelechoski.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Andrew Diehl, 1-for-4, run; Dressler, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Zac Kerstetter, 1-for-1; Whittaker, 3-for-5, double, 2 RBI, run; Zach Wertman, 1-for-4, run; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Gabe Stetler, 1-for-4, RBI; Jarrett Miller, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Eli Troutman, walk, 2 runs.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Tony Burns, 1-for-3, walk; Girton, 2-for-3; Zelechoski, 1-for-3; Derek Asche, walk, run scored; Logan Heyman, 2-for-3; Jack Blough, RBI.
Hughesville 12,
Warrior Run 2 (6 inn.)
HUGHESVILLE – The Spartans ended the game early after they pounded out their 12 runs off 12 hits to take the HAC-II win over the Defenders.
Warrior Run (2-17 overall) was held to a single hit: a single by Isiah Betz. Stone Allison also walked and drove in a run for the Defenders against Hughesville (15-4).
The season has concluded for Warrior Run.
Hughesville 12, Warrior Run 2 (6 innings)
at Hughesville
Warrior Run 200 000 – 2-1-0
Hughesville 105 024 – 12-12-2
Mason Sheesley, Owen Reese (5), Logan Rager (6) and Aiden Lewis. Eli Olshefskie and Tyler Wetzel.
WP: Olshefskie. LP: Sheesley.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Sheesley, walk, run scored; Isiah Betz, 1-for-3, run; Stone Allison, walk, RBI; Cooper Wilkins, walk.
Top Hughesville hitters: Logan Kiess, 1-for-3, RBI; Coen Riegner, 1-for-1, walk, 2 RBI; Brenden Knight, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Jackson Bower, 3 walks, 2 runs; Carter Cowburn, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Dylan Farnsworth, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Olshefskie, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Gage Thomas, walk, run; Jediah Webb, 1-for-1, RBI, run; Wetzel, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Aiden Barlett, 3-for-3, double, walk, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Angelo Ferrigno, run.
Softball
Bucktail 7,
Warrior Run 4
TURBOTVILLE – The Defenders couldn’t hold on to a three-run lead as the Bucks scored six unanswered runs to take the nonleague vicotry at the Moser Complex.
Abby Evans and Mackenzie Watts both doubled and scored a run to lead Warrior Run (4-10) against Bucktail (16-2), which scored seven runs on just two hits.
Warrior Run next hosts Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bucktail 7, Warrior Run 4
At Warrior Run
Bucktail 010 012 3 – 7-2-2
Warrior Run 102 100 0 – 4-4-5
Emma Poorman, M. Wagner (6) and Jordan Burrows, H. Burrows (6). Kaelyn Watson and Maggie Gelnett.
WP: Poorman. LP: Watson.
Top Bucktail hitters: Poorman, HR (2nd, solo); M. Wagner, HR (6th, solo), 2 RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Abby Evans, double, run scored; Mackenzie Watts, double, run.
