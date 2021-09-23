HUGHESVILLE — As time ticked away, and Central Columbia struggled to contain the Warrior Run offense, you could sense the confidence growing on the Defenders’ sideline.
A one-point loss at Central Columbia was tough to take, but it provides yet another building block for Coach Chris Long and his youthful Defenders. This week’s matchup at Hughesville pits a pair of teams looking for their first wins.
“I think the strides we made are in that we are coming together as a team,” said Long of last week’s effort. “I felt really good where we were after our scrimmage then we were shut down as a team and I missed a game because of COVID issues, so I think we have regained that and we are progressing now.”
Each week, the Defenders have showed a little more and last week, it was the ability to run the ball a little more effectively. Freshman Samuel Hall had a pair of rushing TDs and was able to get the ball on the edge.
“We have different backs with different abilities and we were able to run the ball and mix them in, which I think opened the passing game,” said Long.
Sophomore QB Ryan Newton had a solid game at Central, throwing for over 200 yards and connecting with Derek Thomas for another two scores. Thomas has proven to be one of the more reliable receivers in the region and now has 390 receiving yards and five TDs.
Little things, as can be expected with young players, have hurt the Defenders this season, and that was again true Friday in a one-point loss.
“We have to strive to limit mental mistakes like offsides penalties,” said Long. “I think the focus is on the fact that we believed we could win that game Friday night and that confidence showed. We must take that loss and grow from it as we start divisional play.”
Warrior Run and Hughesville have a common opponent — Montgomery. The Red Raiders defeated Hughesville, 20-7, in the season opener in Hughesville, and the Defenders, 46-13, in Montgomery. Hughesville also has losses to Mount Carmel, 48-20, at home; Danville, 51-7 on the road; and Mifflinburg, 28-7, at home last week.
With new Coach Howard Rainey, the Spartans are employing more of a pass attack in an effort to get players in space. Also new, Long noted, was the Spartans’ four-man defensive front. The Defenders will have to nail down blocking assignments ahead of Friday’s matchup.
Next week, Warrior Run hosts Central Mountain at Danville.
