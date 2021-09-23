MIDDLEBURG — Perhaps no other team’s record say less about them than Lewisburg’s 0-3 mark thus far this season.
The Green Dragons, under first-year Coach Eric Wicks, are a physical team with some solid playmakers scattered about. Lewisburg’s early season schedule includes losses at Shamokin and Montoursville and to Jersey Shore (at Selinsgrove).
Saturday’s loss to Jersey Shore — a PIAA Class 4A finalist a year ago — is one of those losses that can be quickly forgotten with a win. Lewisburg is in line to achieve just that sort of remedy with its trip to Midd-West this week.
The Mustangs are also winless in four outings this season. Midd-West is 0-3 in HAC-II action with losses at Central Columbia, at Danville and Mifflinburg at home.
Lewisburg has size and speed, and its defense is physical. Owen Ordonez, who had a 48-yard touchdown reception in the rain on Saturday, spearheads a defense that has shined in spots this season.
Getting the running game going will be a priority for Wicks and the Green Dragons. Jersey Shore held the Green Dragons to negative yardage last week.
Next week, Lewisburg visits Central Columbia in another HAC-II matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.