DALLAS – First-year Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, saw first-year J.J. Beagle streak along the baseline, got the pass to him and Beagle flew above the rim for a high-flying dunk with 29 seconds left in overtime to help the Lycoming College men's basketball team clinch an 85-80 win over Misericordia in MAC Freedom action on Wednesday.

With the score 83-80, junior Stephen Hamilton drew a charge on Misericordia's resulting possession and Valentine was fouled after the Warriors (11-6, 6-2 MAC Freedom) and he hit both free throws to ice the game and give the Warriors' their fourth straight win as they moved into second alone halfway through the conference schedule.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

