BLOOMSBURG — Ashton Canelo and Gabe Rodriguez combined for 35 points to power Meadowbrook Christian past Weatherly, 45-38, in an opening-round game of the Columbia Montour Vo-Tech Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.
Canelo led Meadowbrook (4-2) with 19 points, including 10 in the second half. Rodriguez, tallied 10 of his 16 points in the first half for the Lions.
Meadowbrook will face Bucktail in the championship game at 7:30 tonight. The Bucks beat CMVT 71-48 in the opener.
CMVT Holiday TournamentFirst-round gameMeadowbrook Chr. 45, Weatherly 38
Weatherly 9 13 7 9 – 38 Meadowbrook 9 16 16 4 – 45
Weatherly (0-5) 38
Jayden Eubanks 5 1-4 12; Timmy Maguschak 1 2-2 5; Ian McLaurin 0 0-0 0; Frankie Willis 4 3-3 13; Owen Broskoskie 2 0-0 4; Michael Berger 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
12 6-9 38.
3-point goals:
Willis 2, Eubanks, Maguschak.
Meadowbrook (4-2) 45
Ashton Canelo 6 7-15 19; Gabe Rodriguez 6 4-6 16; Michael Smith 0 0-0 0; Jacob Reed 2 0-2 4; Noah Smith 3 0-5 6; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 11-28 45.
3-point goals:
None.
Loyalsock 79
Warrior Run 34
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – Mason Sheesley knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 15 points to pace the Defenders, but it wasn’t enough as the Lancers cruised to the Heartland-II victory.
Warrior Run (1-6 overall) next hosts Mount Carmel for a HAC-II contest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Loyalsock 79, Warrior Run 34At Loyalsock
Warrior Run 9 4 11 10 – 34 Loyalsock 21 25 22 11 – 79
Warrior Run (1-6) 34
Chase Beachel 3 0-0 8; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Jared Sivers 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 3 1-2 7; Cooper Wilkins 0 0-0 0; Cody Goodspeed 0 0-0 0; Mason Sheesley 5 0-0 15; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2; Ryan Newton 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
13 1-2 34.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 5, Beachel 2.
Loyalsock (3-2) 79
Jaylen Andrews 3 0-0 6; Gage Patterson 6 4-5 16; Tyler Gee 3 0-2 6; Saraj Ali 8 0-0 16; Alec Kulp 4 0-0 10; Matt Worth 1 0-0 2; Brendan Clark 4 1-2 11; Will Burdett 6 0-0 12.
Totals:
35 5-9 79.
3-point goals:
Kulp 2, Clark 2.
JV score:
Loyalsock, 82-20. High scorer: WR, Gorton, 8.
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Heartland-I showdown between the Wildcats and the host Green Dragons on Tuesday was postponed. No make-up date has been announced.
Area scores:
Southern Columbia 68, Wellsboro 61
Lourdes Regional 55, Benton 38
Central Columbia 62, Midd-West 33
