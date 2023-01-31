John Bear

John Bear

LEWISBURG — Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini announced Monday that John Bear has joined the staff and will serve as the team’s next offensive coordinator. Bear brings 17 years of coaching experience to Lewisburg, including nine seasons at the FBS and FCS levels.

Bear has coached at seven collegiate institutions throughout his reputable career and has worked with every position group on the offensive side of the ball. He’s overseen the development of seven All-Americans and four NFL players, and he’s helped guide several programs to record-setting offensive seasons.

