LEWISBURG — Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini announced Monday that John Bear has joined the staff and will serve as the team’s next offensive coordinator. Bear brings 17 years of coaching experience to Lewisburg, including nine seasons at the FBS and FCS levels.
Bear has coached at seven collegiate institutions throughout his reputable career and has worked with every position group on the offensive side of the ball. He’s overseen the development of seven All-Americans and four NFL players, and he’s helped guide several programs to record-setting offensive seasons.
Most recently, Bear served as offensive coordinator at Southeastern University during the 2022 season after being elevated from passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Under his direction, the Fire captured a Sun Division championship title with an 8-3 record in 2021 and improved their scoring offense by 10 points per game the following year. Bear also coached All-Sun quarterback Kaylan Wiggins last season.
Bear has prior experience coaching in the Patriot League, having spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Georgetown. While in the nation’s capital, he coached the Hoyas’ tight ends, running backs, wide receivers and punt return/punt block units.
Bear was part of the 2018 Georgetown team that finished runner-up in the Patriot League while setting the school record for league wins in a season. In 2019 he helped the offense set program records for yards per game, rushing yards per game and sacks allowed. Additionally, he coached All-Patriot League tight end Isaac Schley and All-Patriot League wide receiver Michael Dereus.
At the FBS level, Bear spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons as an offensive graduate assistant coach at Akron working under AFCA and SEC Coach of the Year Terry Bowden.
In his first collegiate coaching stop, Bear was an offensive assistant at Liberty from 2006 to 2008.
Bear has also spent time at the Division III level coaching at the University of Chicago, North Park University and Emory & Henry College.
In his first season as offensive coordinator at North Park, Bear orchestrated an incredible offensive turnaround that saw the team dramatically improve its scoring and win its first conference game in 13 seasons. His offenses set nine single-season passing records and numerous single-game records. He coached a First Team All-Conference quarterback and wide receiver, and North Park received its first-ever College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Coach of the Year award.
Originally from Shoreline, Wash., Bear played offensive line at King’s High School and went on to become a three-year starter and senior captain at Trinity International University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2006.
