National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 7 2 .778 — Boston 6 3 .667 1 New York 5 3 .625 1½ Brooklyn 5 4 .556 2 Toronto 1 6 .143 5
W L Pct GB Orlando 6 2 .750 — Atlanta 4 4 .500 2 Miami 3 4 .429 2½ Charlotte 3 5 .375 3 Washington 2 6 .250 4
W L Pct GB Indiana 6 2 .750 — Milwaukee 5 3 .625 1 Cleveland 5 4 .556 1½ Chicago 4 5 .444 2½ Detroit 1 7 .125 5
W L Pct GB New Orleans 4 4 .500 — Dallas 4 4 .500 — San Antonio 4 4 .500 — Houston 2 4 .333 1 Memphis 2 6 .250 2
W L Pct GB Utah 4 4 .500 — Portland 4 4 .500 — Oklahoma City 3 4 .429 ½ Denver 3 5 .375 1 Minnesota 2 6 .250 2
W L Pct GB Phoenix 6 2 .750 — L.A. Clippers 6 3 .667 ½ L.A. Lakers 6 3 .667 ½ Golden State 4 4 .500 2 Sacramento 4 4 .500 2
Brooklyn 122, Philadelphia 109 Cleveland 94, Memphis 90 Portland 135, Minnesota 117 San Antonio 118, L.A. Lakers 109 Dallas 124, Denver 117, OT
Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m. Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m. Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 3 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m. Denver at New York, 6 p.m. Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
National Football League
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 4:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1:05 p.m. Chicago at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17
lowest seed remaining at Green Bay lowest seed remaining at Kansas City TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD
AFC TBD NFC TBD
At Tampa, Fla. TBD, 6:30 p.m.
College football
Monday, Jan. 11 College Football Championship Miami Gardens, Fla. No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Men’s college basketball
EAST Bryant 93, CCSU 68 Iowa 89, Maryland 67 LIU 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 75 Merrimack 97, Sacred Heart 90, OT Northeastern 81, Hofstra 78, OT St. Francis (NY) 70, Mount St. Mary’s 55 SOUTH Belmont 77, SE Missouri 66 E. Kentucky 69, Jacksonville St. 66, OT Morehead St. 57, Tennessee Tech 54 Tennessee St. 74, UT Martin 62 MIDWEST E. Illinois 74, Murray St. 68 Illinois 81, Northwestern 56 Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73, 2OT SOUTHWEST Cincinnati 76, SMU 69 FAR WEST Colorado 79, Oregon 72 Colorado St. 74, UNLV 71 Gonzaga 86, BYU 69 Idaho St. 73, N. Arizona 69 Montana St. 79, N. Colorado 67 S. Utah 85, Idaho 80 San Diego St. 65, Nevada 60 San Francisco 88, Portland 64 Southern Cal 87, Arizona 73 Stanford 91, Washington 75 Texas Rio Grande Valley 96, St. Mary’s (Texas) 67 UCLA 81, Arizona St. 75 Washington St. 71, California 60
Women’s college basketball
EAST Boston College 64, Notre Dame 61 Hofstra 68, Northeastern 57 Indiana 85, Penn St. 64 Mount Saint Mary 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 68 Providence 62, Butler 50 St. Francis (Pa.) 76, LIU 72 Wagner 67, Sacred Heart 62 SOUTH Alabama 67, LSU 59 Georgia Tech 67, Clemson 55 Jacksonville St. 74, E. Kentucky 60 Louisville 71, Virginia Tech 67 Mississippi 62, Auburn 58 Mississippi St. 68, Florida 56 Morehead St. 65, Tennessee Tech 62 Tennessee 88, Arkansas 73 UT Martin 80, Tennessee St. 39 Wake Forest 63, Miami 60 MIDWEST Austin Peay 73, SIU-Edwardsville 54 Drake 74, Evansville 50 Illinois St. 74, Indiana St. 60 Maryland 93, Michigan St. 87 Michigan 64, Nebraska 62 Murray St. 76, E. Illinois 68 Ohio St. 78, Illinois 55 Valparaiso 63, N. Iowa 56 SOUTHWEST Texas A&M 77, Kentucky 60 FAR WEST BYU 71, Loyola Marymount 57 E. Washington 78, Weber St. 57 Idaho St. 70, N. Arizona 66 Montana St. 54, N. Colorado 46 Pacific 83, San Francisco 63 Portland St. 66, Sacramento St. 64, OT San Diego St. 59, Nevada 43 Santa Clara 77, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59 UNLV 80, Colorado St. 76
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryne Stanek on a one-year contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Greg Allen from San Diego in exchange for LHP James Reeves. National League MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Pablo Reyes on a minor league contract. NEW YORK METS — Acquired INF Francisco Lindor and RHP Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland in a trade for INFs Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez along with two minor league players, RHP Josh Wolf and OF Isaiah Greene. FOOTBALL National Football League CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S Andrew Sendejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Montrel Meander on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Released OT Jordan Miller from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Declined to activate RB Patrick Taylor from reserve/NFI . HOUSTON TEXANS — Released C Greg Mancz from the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Keenan Allen, TE Hunter Henry and S Derwin James from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated LT Andrew Whitworth from injured reserve. Waived LB Natrez Patrick. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced DL coach Marion Hobby has mutually left the team. Signed WR Kirk Merrit to a reserve/futures contract. NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced S Antoine Bethea retirement. Waived RB Devonta Freeman from injured reserve. Activated WR Davis Sills from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to a renegotiated contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be leaving the team. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Eric Ebron and OLB Cassius Marsh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated K Stephen Gostkowski from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Aaron Brewer on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Canadian Football League B.C. LIONS — Signed F David Mackie and DB Hakeem Johnson to one-year contract extensions. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller, DBs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to a one-year contract extensions. HOCKEY National Hockey League NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes to use the Chicago Wolves (AHL) for 2021-22 player development due to the Milwaukee Admirals not playing the 2021-22 season. Announced loan of F Egor Afanasyev to CSKA Moscow (KHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Sami Vatanen to a one-year contract. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Announced Dave Randorf to be play-by-play announcer for 2021 season. East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Announced C Ian MacKinnon from Jacksonville has been suspended for one-game as a result of his actions against Florida on Jan. 6. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Nathan Perkovich. RAPID CITY RUSH — Selected G Danny Battochio for the active roster as an emergency backup goalie. TULSA OILERS — Signed F Brent Gates. Activated D Austin McEneny from injured reserve. Placed F Brent Gates on injured reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Matthew Boucher. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW FC — Signed MF Kevin Mollino. INTER MIAMI CF — Announced manager Diego Alonso mutually agreed to leave club. NASHVILLE SC — Agreed to terms with general manager Mike Jacobs to a contract extension through the 2023 season. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION SC— Signed D A.J. DeLaGarza and MF Emmanuel Biateng. SPORTING KANSAS CITY SC — Re-signed MF Roger Espinoza to a new 2021 contract. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Toni Pressley to a one-year 2021 contract with an option for an additional year. COLLEGE NCAA — Named Mike Bobinski to the Division 1 Men’s Basketball Committee. AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Shane Tucker assistant football coach for the tight ends.
