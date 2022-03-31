TURBOTVILLE — As Warrior Run’s young women take another training run or a series of jumps or even hustle down the runway prior to liftoff — and yet another attempt at trying to clear a lofty bar — Scott Hoffman is trying to preach patience.
Sure, the bus rides to nearby Hughesville for workouts on the Spartans’ all-weather running surface are growing monotonous for a smallish roster that a year ago numbered 19 — two more than what the Defenders sport now.
Yet while Hoffman can see the end, he’s just hoping his squad will stick with him and the rest of a homegrown coaching staff for another year. By then, the Defenders’ sparkling new track and field complex should be completed and open for business.
Yet until then …
“We’re just trying to hold this together until we have our facility,” Hoffman said. “It’s been tough. With the COVID restrictions (in place last season), we were only allowed to do dual meets. We’re just trying to get back in another year. Traveling to Hughesville a couple days a week, it’s hard. It’s really hard.”
Despite those difficulties, Warrior Run had competitors reach the podium in six events at the District 4 Class 2A championships. Two Defenders — Lauren Trapani in the 1600-meter run and Alyssa Hoffman in the 3200 — claimed their respective events.
Trapani and Hoffman also were part of a 3200-meter relay unit — the Dunkleberger sisters, Sage and Sienna, ran the other two legs — that finished second. Another silver medal was collared by pole vaulter Mya Shoemaker.
Shoemaker finished fifth at states, while the Defenders’ 4x800 relay brought home a seventh-place medal. Trapani, meanwhile, wound up 13th in the 1600.
Unfortunately for the Defenders, only the Dunklebergers returned.
“That group that graduated had a lot of success; they’re running at the college level,” Hoffman said. “So, we’re trying to hold some things together and rebuild a little bit.
“(Boys head coach Shaun Landis) and I are both trying to pass along the message that we’re in transition and we’re rebuilding the program with the presence of a new facility. For us, going from cinders to perhaps one of the nicest facilities around when it’s all done, I think is going to have our team excited in another year.”
In the meantime, Warrior Run will rely on a distance group featuring the Dunklebergers, Kelsey Hoffman, Lillian Wertz and Peyton Ranck to accrue plenty of points. Those five were part of a Defenders side that finished fourth in the District 4 cross country meet.
Additional points could come from the quartet of Alayna Wilkins, Cadence Gardiner, Aurora Cieslukowski and Alivia Ritenour — Warrior Run’s pole vaulters.
“The one thing I’ve been pleased with is our kids have been working hard,” Hoffman said. “We’re not going to look at success with wins and losses this year. We’re looking at success as are we getting better, are we improving, are you learning your skills.
“We want to make sure we keep kids healthy throughout the year and hopefully we have a couple kids that are viable at districts and maybe continue on to the state level.
Warrior Run DefendersHead coach:
Scott Hoffman.
Assistants:
Corey Dufrene, Chloe Sees.
Classification:
2A.
RosterSeniors:
Kayleigh Bausinger, Cadence Gardiner, Tora Kolstad, Alayna Wilkins.
Juniors:
Sage Dunkleberger, Olivia Frey, Adelle Hunter.
Sophomores:
Aurora Atkinson, Hailey Carper, Aurora Cieslukowski, Sienna Dunkleberger, Kelsey Hoffman, Avery McCormick, Peyton Ranck, Lillian Wertz.
Freshmen: Madelyn Dye, Alivia Ritenour.
