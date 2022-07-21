POTTSVILLE — Hayden Showalter threw a three-hit complete game to help Mifflinburg’s Major Division all-star baseball team stave off elimination with a 4-1 victory over Wellsboro in the PA Little League Section 3 Tournament Wednesday at Pottsville’s Rotary Little League Field.
Showalter struck out three, walked one and gave up just one earned run in a 78-pitch outing as Mifflinburg survived to see another day.
Mifflinburg next faces District 24 champion Blue Mountain, which fell to Keystone 11-3 in Wednesday’s winner’s bracket final, today at 5:30 p.m.
An RBI single by Hunter Bolick plated Showalter with Mifflinburg’s first run in the bottom of the second inning. Showalter reached on a bunt base hit with one out.
After Wellsboro tied the game at 1 in the top of the third, the District 13 champs came back in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Mifflinburg tallied two runs in the bottom of the third after its first two hitters reached base. Lukas Shaffer led off with a single before being replaced by pinch runner Callen Hommel, and Andrew Yerger followed with a walk.
Hudson Troup then reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases with no outs.
Wellsboro then came an out away from getting out of trouble as Showalter struck out and Vaughn Yoder popped up, but Brady Threet ruined that plan when he lined a double to center field to bring home both Hommel and Yerger for a 3-1 lead.
Mifflinburg later added onto its lead with a run in the fourth when Shaffer hit a double to center to score Brennen Snyder, who doubled with one out to get on base.
Shaffer led Mifflinburg at the plate with a 3-for-3 day that included his double and an RBI.
Also for Mifflinburg, Threet batted 1-for-2 and had two RBI, plus Bolick was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Snyder finished 1-for-3 with a run scored, and Showalter was 1-for-3 with a run. In addition, Yerger had the walk and a run scored.
Shaffer and Hommel were also credited with stolen bases in the game for Mifflinburg, plus Bradyen Resseguie was hit by a pitch.
